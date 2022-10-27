ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
milpitasbeat.com

Nothing Bundt Cakes open for business in Milpitas

In January of 2011, Lee Koelbl and his wife Debbie went to a friend’s wedding in Sparks, Nevada. They didn’t know it at the time, but that wedding would forever change their lives…. For it was at this celebratory event that the Koelbls became acquainted with Nothing Bundt...
MILPITAS, CA
idesignarch.com

Amazing Clock Tower Penthouse with Views of San Francisco

San Francisco, California – This historic penthouse apartment in San Francisco was originally built in 1907. The transformation into a chic contemporary residence includes the clock room turned lounge for relaxation. The apartment spans over 3,000 square feet on 4 levels. The main entry is on the same level...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
whatnowsf.com

Nick the Greek Expands Bay Area Footprint

A new Nick the Greek outpost opens on November 1st at 121 Spear Street. George Petroutsas shares with What Now San Francisco that the fast-casual restaurant will offer free food from 11 am until 2:30 pm to greet and give back to the community. Some menu favorites include gyro bowls,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Vince Martellacci

The Most Haunted Town In California Might Surprise You

Clayton, California has a dramatic past. Those drawn to Clayton over the past 200 years brought their hopes and dreams with them. They brought their treasure, their skills, and their resources. They sustained Clayton through industry, hospitality, and the virtue of their labor. And one by one, these brave settlers died tragically.
CLAYTON, CA
Ely Daily Times

Properly Subversive: San Francisco slips to the edge of hell

Some whacko breaks into Nancy Pelosi’s gated mansion in San Francisco, brains her husband with a hammer, and yells “Where’s Nancy!” Paul Pelosi will make a full recovery and everyone sends their sympathies to the family. Crime is traumatic and welcome to the club. Some immediately...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Experience the Best Hay Maze in the Bay Area

Arata’s Pumpkin Farm, atop a hill in Half Moon Bay and dotted with orange pumpkins of all shapes and sizes, boasts a haunted house, a petting zoo and a wide variety of gourds for sale. It also has a hay maze inspired by Greek mythology that’s probably the most intense experience of its kind in the entire Bay Area.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

A ‘rare opportunity’: San Francisco prepares to build first new school campus in a decade

The San Francisco Unified School District is preparing to officially start construction on a new elementary school in the Mission Bay neighborhood. School officials, city leaders and community members gathered Thursday to celebrate the launch of development activities at Mission Bay Parcel 14, soon to be considered Mission Bay School when the campus opens in 2025.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 Bay Area cities among top 5 towns with the biggest housing shortages

OAKLAND calif., - San Francisco and San Jose are among the top 10 cities experiencing major housing shortages according to angi.com. San Jose is a tech-hub, it's home to Tesla, Apple and Google. But, the city has one of the biggest housing shortages in the U.S. Compared to this time last year, there are 20% less homes on the market in San Jose, that the biggest decline in the country.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose mural honors life lost in mass shooting

Keyla Salazar had her whole life in front of her when she was shot at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in 2019, just days before her 14th birthday. Salazar loved creating art and cared deeply for the humans and animals in her life. Her family wanted to honor Salazar’s memory with a mural, and two years... The post San Jose mural honors life lost in mass shooting appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area city listed among most ‘breathtaking’ vacation spots in the world by National Geographic

Those looking for their next unforgettable vacation have an abundance of cities to choose from. Whether you prefer strolling the quaint towns of Switzerland, marveling at the Pyramids of Giza or trekking the Incan ruins of Macchu Picchu, there’s no shortage of magnificent sites to explore. National Geographic has named its 25 Most Breathtaking Places […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from San Francisco, California

Planning a vacation in the Golden State? Your first stop should be the beautiful city of San Francisco. The largest city in Northern California, San Francisco is the perfect place to base yourself for exploring the region. From world-class wine estates to spectacular beaches, there’s an array of amazing day trips from San Francisco, California.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
