Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Six creepy Bay Area stories to start off Halloween weekend
From a haunted Toys R Us to a cursed apartment on Lombard Street, here are the Bay Area's most hair-raising tales.
milpitasbeat.com
Nothing Bundt Cakes open for business in Milpitas
In January of 2011, Lee Koelbl and his wife Debbie went to a friend’s wedding in Sparks, Nevada. They didn’t know it at the time, but that wedding would forever change their lives…. For it was at this celebratory event that the Koelbls became acquainted with Nothing Bundt...
idesignarch.com
Amazing Clock Tower Penthouse with Views of San Francisco
San Francisco, California – This historic penthouse apartment in San Francisco was originally built in 1907. The transformation into a chic contemporary residence includes the clock room turned lounge for relaxation. The apartment spans over 3,000 square feet on 4 levels. The main entry is on the same level...
SF restaurants are raising prices amid inflation. But one place just lowered theirs.
"What if I actually dropped prices?" mused the restaurant's owner.
Bay Area's Great America theme park is closing, but some are planning to resurrect it
California's Great America will close sometime in the next decade after being sold.
whatnowsf.com
Nick the Greek Expands Bay Area Footprint
A new Nick the Greek outpost opens on November 1st at 121 Spear Street. George Petroutsas shares with What Now San Francisco that the fast-casual restaurant will offer free food from 11 am until 2:30 pm to greet and give back to the community. Some menu favorites include gyro bowls,...
Explore mysterious and spooky spots | Watch 'Creepy Bay Area' special here
Is Alcatraz haunted? Why did San Francisco evict its cemeteries? Where can you find the real-life locations seen in the scariest horror films? "Creepy Bay Area" shows you spookiest spots around the Bay.
The Most Haunted Town In California Might Surprise You
Clayton, California has a dramatic past. Those drawn to Clayton over the past 200 years brought their hopes and dreams with them. They brought their treasure, their skills, and their resources. They sustained Clayton through industry, hospitality, and the virtue of their labor. And one by one, these brave settlers died tragically.
Ely Daily Times
Properly Subversive: San Francisco slips to the edge of hell
Some whacko breaks into Nancy Pelosi’s gated mansion in San Francisco, brains her husband with a hammer, and yells “Where’s Nancy!” Paul Pelosi will make a full recovery and everyone sends their sympathies to the family. Crime is traumatic and welcome to the club. Some immediately...
sfstandard.com
Experience the Best Hay Maze in the Bay Area
Arata’s Pumpkin Farm, atop a hill in Half Moon Bay and dotted with orange pumpkins of all shapes and sizes, boasts a haunted house, a petting zoo and a wide variety of gourds for sale. It also has a hay maze inspired by Greek mythology that’s probably the most intense experience of its kind in the entire Bay Area.
Here Are The Best Locations To Trick Or Treat In The Bay Area
Looking For Where To Take Your Kids Trick Or Treating? Here Are The Best Bay Area Trick Or Treat Neighborhoods To Visit!
A ‘rare opportunity’: San Francisco prepares to build first new school campus in a decade
The San Francisco Unified School District is preparing to officially start construction on a new elementary school in the Mission Bay neighborhood. School officials, city leaders and community members gathered Thursday to celebrate the launch of development activities at Mission Bay Parcel 14, soon to be considered Mission Bay School when the campus opens in 2025.
Four arrested on suspicion of robbery at Bay Area bakery, grocery store
A 21-year-old man and three minors, ages 14 to 17, were arrested Tuesday.
KTVU FOX 2
2 Bay Area cities among top 5 towns with the biggest housing shortages
OAKLAND calif., - San Francisco and San Jose are among the top 10 cities experiencing major housing shortages according to angi.com. San Jose is a tech-hub, it's home to Tesla, Apple and Google. But, the city has one of the biggest housing shortages in the U.S. Compared to this time last year, there are 20% less homes on the market in San Jose, that the biggest decline in the country.
San Jose mural honors life lost in mass shooting
Keyla Salazar had her whole life in front of her when she was shot at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in 2019, just days before her 14th birthday. Salazar loved creating art and cared deeply for the humans and animals in her life. Her family wanted to honor Salazar’s memory with a mural, and two years... The post San Jose mural honors life lost in mass shooting appeared first on San José Spotlight.
The Almanac Online
A Palo Alto restaurant that closed during the pandemic is reopening in a new space in December
The bar and lounge at the former Anatolian Kitchen restaurant, offering dining space for large groups. Photo by Veronica Weber. Anatolian Kitchen, a Kurdish and Turkish restaurant that operated for about a decade on Palo Alto's Birch Street before closing in 2021, is scheduled to reopen down the block in December, says owner Dino Tekdemir.
Lost for a century, an unbelievable Bay Area ghost story resurfaces
Who knew that San Leandro had two of the best ghost stories in the Bay Area?
Bay Area city listed among most ‘breathtaking’ vacation spots in the world by National Geographic
Those looking for their next unforgettable vacation have an abundance of cities to choose from. Whether you prefer strolling the quaint towns of Switzerland, marveling at the Pyramids of Giza or trekking the Incan ruins of Macchu Picchu, there’s no shortage of magnificent sites to explore. National Geographic has named its 25 Most Breathtaking Places […]
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from San Francisco, California
Planning a vacation in the Golden State? Your first stop should be the beautiful city of San Francisco. The largest city in Northern California, San Francisco is the perfect place to base yourself for exploring the region. From world-class wine estates to spectacular beaches, there’s an array of amazing day trips from San Francisco, California.
The Almanac Online
Hawaiian and Japanese-inspired brunch spot Morning Wood has reopened its doors in San Mateo
The matcha mochi pancakes are served with a dusting of matcha powder, berries and whipped adzuki butter. (Photo courtesy Morning Wood) Following a three-year closure, the popular Hawaiian and Japanese-inspired brunchery Morning Wood reopened Wednesday, Oct. 26. Reservations are only being accepted for now; walk-ins are on a case-by-case basis....
TheSixFifty.com
Palo Alto, CA
604
Followers
435
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT
The best of what to eat, see and do in Silicon Valley.
Comments / 0