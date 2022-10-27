Jennifer Hudson will host her very first Halloween episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show on Oct. 31. Just weeks after her talk show debut, Jennifer went all out for Halloween to kick off the week. For her 2022 costume, Jennifer dressed as Mary Clarence from the movie Sister Act. Jennifer revealed that Sister Act is her “absolute favorite move.” Plus, it was only fitting for her to channel a character played by fellow EGOT winner, Whoopi Goldberg! Jennifer not only got in costume, but she also soared to great heights as she performed songs from the franchise.

18 MINUTES AGO