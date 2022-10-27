Read full article on original website
'Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned:' Shonda Rhimes is among the celebrities announcing that they have quit Twitter after Elon Musk takeover
Some celebrities vowed to leave the social-media platform after Elon Musk's deal closed, citing concern over what he would do with the company.
Jennifer Hudson Channels Whoopi Goldberg’s Mary Clarence In ‘Sister Act’ For 1st Halloween Show
Jennifer Hudson will host her very first Halloween episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show on Oct. 31. Just weeks after her talk show debut, Jennifer went all out for Halloween to kick off the week. For her 2022 costume, Jennifer dressed as Mary Clarence from the movie Sister Act. Jennifer revealed that Sister Act is her “absolute favorite move.” Plus, it was only fitting for her to channel a character played by fellow EGOT winner, Whoopi Goldberg! Jennifer not only got in costume, but she also soared to great heights as she performed songs from the franchise.
Film & TV Charity Launches $57,000 Grant For People From Ethnic Minority Backgrounds Named After Pioneering Black Filmmaker Sir Horace Ové
Sir Horace Ové, the pioneering filmmaker nicknamed the Godfather of Black British filmmaking, has had a $57,000 Film and TV Charity grant named after him to help people from ethnic minority backgrounds navigate their way through the industry. The Sir Horace Ové Grant launches next month and will aid in areas such as funding development courses, childcare, travel costs, equipment upgrades and membership or subscriptions to professional bodies. Applicants will be asked to provide an impact statement detailing how the grant will support them in their career, alongside proof of eligibility and costs People from ethnic minority backgrounds can apply for grants...
