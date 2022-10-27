Read full article on original website
longisland.com
Flour Shoppe Café Opens Second Location in Bay Shore
Flour Shoppe Cafe owners Samantha Caltagirone and Madison Kaer have brought their quaint and beloved cafe to Bay Shore. Originating in Rockville Centre (they still have the location there), the partners have a farm-to-table aesthetic, with great breakfasts, freshly brewed and locally roasted coffee and artisan pastries baked fresh daily at their restaurants.
Winning Take 5 lottery ticket sold at Brooklyn’s Broadway Mini Market Deli
A lucky person bought a winning Take 5 lottery ticket Saturday worth $20,000 at Broadway Mini Market Deli in Brooklyn.
fox5ny.com
Haunted House of Hamburgers offers Halloween year-round on Long Island
LONG ISLAND - Halloween doesn't have to be a once-a-year phenomenon if you're living on Long Island. At the Haunted House of Hamburgers in Farmingdale, spooky-themed cuisine is on the menu year-round. Gargoyles, ghouls, and goblins greet you as you enter the restaurant, as creepy sound effects play, creatures in...
Popular Pizzeria In Hartsdale Drawing Diners From Near, Far
A pizza place in the middle of Westchester County is garnering rave reviews from patrons from across the region -- and even the nation -- for its unique pies. Pizza Domo, located in Hartsdale at 1 South Central Ave. (Route 100), is known for menu items such as a variety of pizzas, pasta, sandwiches, calzones, salads, and more, according to the restaurant's website.
Uptown Port Jeff undergoes transformation
The transformation of Upper Port is happening in real time after years of well-documented social issues and underinvestment. In the coming weeks, the village will complete two major initiatives. Station Street will soon open to traffic, and the Port Jefferson Crossing apartments, a 45-unit affordable housing complex developed by Conifer Realty, will launch.
Check Out The Most Haunted Place In New York
Halloween is tomorrow and some people think that the line between the living and the dead is at its thinnest so if you wanted to contact the other side Halloween would be the ideal day. Chances are that you would also want to be in a place that is known...
northforker.com
Things we’ll do before fall comes to an end
Fall on the North Fork is one of the most exciting — and busiest — seasons of the year. It’s a time for farm stand visits, harvest-inspired menus, patches full of pumpkins and colorful foliage at every turn. Before you know it, the North Fork will once...
therealdeal.com
Company deserts 180K sf building on Long Island to shrink footprint
Long Island’s largest public company is abandoning a large part of its office footprint. Medical supply distributor Henry Schein is leaving its 180,000-square-foot office at 80 Baylis Road in Melville at the end of the year, Newsday reported. The space, internally referred to as Melville East, is the larger of the company’s two headquarters in the Suffolk County hamlet.
Winter Lantern Festival heads to Smithtown Historical Society
The Smithtown Historical Society, 239 East Main St., Smithtown will light up the holiday season with Suffolk County’s FIRST immersive Winter Lantern Festival from Nov. 5 to Jan. 8, 2023. The walk-through holiday light show will feature lanterns and displays in the shape of flowers, mushrooms, farm animals, dinosaurs and many more, all handmade by artisans with decades of dedication to their craft.
Woman fatally shot in parking lot on Long Island
The shooting happened in the back of a parking lot on Middle Country Road in Coram early Saturday morning.
longisland.com
Habitat for Humanity of LI Will Raise Walls on East Hampton Home for Veteran and his Son Oct. 31st
Habitat for Humanity of Long Island will raise the walls on a new affordable home alongside PSEG Long Island, BK Builder and veteran supporters from Team Rubicon and Southwire in East Hampton, New York on Monday, October 31st at 9:00 a.m. The site of the wall raise ceremony, 50 Thomas...
Park ranger shoots man wielding box cutter on Long Island: police
COPIAGUE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Town of Babylon park ranger shot a man wielding a box cutter, seriously injuring the suspect on Saturday, police said. The shooting happened in Copiague at Tanner Park during a Superstorm Sandy remembrance event around 4:45 p.m., according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Prior to the shooting, someone had […]
foodieflashpacker.com
The 15 Best Michelin Star Restaurants In NYC
From cheap street snacks to exquisite caviar French plates, NYC has some of the best food in the world. You’re sure to find something of interest here, no matter your interests. If your budget allows, you can also have a pre-fixe lunch at a Michelin-starred restaurant. From their street...
Real Estate: Bank Near Mall, Weston Street Lot for Sale
A bank on the edge of the Walt Whitman Shops is for sale for $5.9 million. The vacant Chase Bank at 150 Walt Whitman Road sits on .77 acres, with 4,435 square feet of space. It was built in 2003. It has 116 feet of Read More ...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 740 Brook Avenue in Woodstock, The Bronx
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 740 Brook Avenue, a nine-story mixed-use building in Woodstock, The Bronx. Designed by Dattner Architects and developed by Phipps Houses with construction financing through NYC Housing Preservation and Development and New York State Homes and Community Renewal, the structure yields 55 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 42 units for residents at 30 to 100 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $16,183 to $165,500.
Message in a bottle from 1980s found on Charles Island
MILFORD, Conn. — A message in a bottle left by a family visiting Connecticut's shoreline nearly 40 years ago has been unearthed, and now the search is on to find the family who wrote it. The 38-year-old artifact was found buried at Charles Island, a part of Silver Sands...
Long Island husband and wife fatally struck by car while crossing the street
A Long Island couple was fatally struck by a car while crossing the street on Saturday night, Suffolk County police said.
Long Beach cleanup commemorates anniversary of Superstorm Sandy
On the anniversary of Superstorm Sandy, residents are remembering the natural disaster with a cleanup in Long Beach.
therealdeal.com
Wall Street firms double down on Connecticut offices
Blue Owl Capital and Citadel are among those planting roots in Connecticut. Financial firms have led the charge in calling employees back to their desks, but more leases outside of the city means workers in the tri-state area don’t have to head back to Wall Street. More companies are...
