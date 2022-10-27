ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

‘Rust’ Investigation Submitted to Prosecutors for Possible Charges

By Gene Maddaus
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24igAC_0ip8eeTN00

The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office has turned over its investigation of the fatal shooting on the set of “ Rust ” to local prosecutors for consideration of charges.

A spokesperson for District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said in a statement on Thursday that the office “will now begin a thorough review of the information and evidence to make a thoughtful, timely decision about whether to bring charges.”

The development comes a little more than a year after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed at the Bonanza Creek Ranch, near Santa Fe. Alec Baldwin was holding a Colt .45 when it fired, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

Investigators have focused on Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer who loaded the weapon with a live round, as well as other crew members. On Aug. 30, Carmack-Altwies submitted a request to the state for funding for up to four criminal trials.

Baldwin has said that he was told that the weapon was “cold,” meaning it was loaded only with dummy rounds.

Earlier in August, the FBI completed its forensic report on the gun and the ammunition found on set. At the time, investigators said they were still waiting for data from Baldwin’s phone, which they had to obtain from law enforcement in Suffolk County, N.Y.

Carmack-Altwies’ spokesperson issued a statement last Friday on the one-year anniversary of Hutchins’ death, saying that she “remains committed to pursuing justice for the victims, and getting answers for the community.”

Baldwin has said in an interview with George Stephanopoulos that he has been told it is unlikely he will face charges in the case, but Carmack-Altwies has repeatedly said that nothing has been ruled out.

“No one is above the law and every victim deserves justice,” said her spokesperson, Heather Brewer, in the statement last Friday.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Variety

Leah Remini, Susan Sarandon Among Potential Witnesses in Paul Haggis Trial, as Jurors Questioned About #MeToo Movement, Scientology

A jury has been selected in the Paul Haggis rape trial, which is set to begin with opening remarks on Wednesday morning in New York City. Haggis, the Oscar-winning director of “Crash” and screenwriter of “Million Dollar Baby,” has been accused of raping a publicist named Haleigh Breest after a movie premiere nearly a decade ago. Breest’s lawsuit was filed in 2017 in the wake of the #MeToo movement, which led to an influx of sexual assault allegations against prominent men. Haggis has claimed the encounter, which took place in 2013, was consensual and maintains the rape charge came in retaliation...
Variety

Matthew Perry Takes Aim at Keanu Reeves: Why Is Heath Ledger Dead, but Reeves ‘Still Walks Among Us?’

Matthew Perry’s upcoming memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,” includes more than a handful of revelations, including Perry having to exit a movie after his heart stopped for five minutes, but perhaps the most shocking is a pair of seemingly out-of-nowhere digs Perry throws at fellow actor Keanu Reeves. At two points in the memoir, Perry questions why Reeves is still alive when “talented” actors and “original thinkers” like River Phoenix and Chris Farley had tragic deaths. “The list of geniuses who were ahead of their time is too long to detail here — suffice to say, near the...
Variety

Natalie Morales Joins CBS News

Long-time followers of Natalie Morale no doubt remember her stints on NBC News’ “Today” and “Dateline.” Going forward, they will have to look for her instead on CBS News’ “CBS Mornings” and “48 Hours.” Morales will take up new duties as a correspondent for CBS News, all the while keeping her role as the moderator of CBS’ daytime roundtable, “The Talk.” She joined CBS in 2021 after a 22-year stint at NBC News. “Natalie is one of the best in the business and a welcome addition to CBS News,” said Neeraj Khemlani, co-president of CBS’ news and stations unit, in a...
WashingtonExaminer

Alec Baldwin slammed for post about Rust crew member Halyna Hutchins he shot dead

Alec Baldwin face-planted in a Friday attempt to commemorate the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The actor shared a photo of Hutchins behind the camera to his Instagram account with the caption: "One year ago today." While it garnered over 60,000 likes among Baldwin's over 2.5 million followers, it elicited over 3,000 comments ranging in reactions.
NEW MEXICO STATE
People

He Got Away From Jeffrey Dahmer. But Tracy Edwards Couldn't Escape the Trauma, His Attorney Says

The Milwaukee man spent a nightmarish four hours in Jeffrey Dahmer's apartment before escaping and eventually leading authorities to the serial killer Handcuffs dangling from one wrist, Tracy Edwards wandered the streets of Milwaukee looking for help after he escaped from a four-hour-long nightmare in Jeffrey Dahmer's putrid-smelling apartment. When he finally flagged down a cop car, he led authorities back to the serial killer's apartment, where they ultimately arrested Dahmer, who notoriously killed and dismembered 17 men from 1978 to 1991. Edwards emerged from the ordeal a changed man and spent time...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Rolling Stone

Aretha Franklin Was Tracked By the FBI for 40 Years. Here’s What’s In Her File

From 1967 to 2007, the Federal Bureau of Investigation methodically collected information about Aretha Franklin using false phone calls, surveillance, infiltration, and highly-placed sources, according to the documents obtained in September by Rolling Stone.  Franklin’s FBI file — first requested in via the Freedom of Information Act on Aug. 17, 2018 —  is 270 pages long, peppered with phrases like “Black extremists,” “pro-communist,” “hate America,” “radical,” “racial violence,” and “militant Black power” and overflowing with suspicion about the singer, her work, and the other activists and entertainers with whom she she spent time. Some documents are heavily redacted and others...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

‘I’ll drag you into bed later’: Racy texts between Oath Keepers’ leader and lawyer revealed during sedition hearing

Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and Kellye SoRelle, the group’s legal counsel, appear to have been sharing more than just an ideology.Federal prosecutors revealed during the Oath Keepers’ trial on Monday that Mr Rhodes and Ms SoRelle had been exchanging text messages that suggest the two were involved in a romantic relationship."Speaking of f****** … if you need some come on over," Mr Rhodes texted the attorney in the days before the Capitol riot.Ms SoRelle said she could not, but Mr Rhodes insisted that he would "drag [her] into bed later”.Despite initially turning Mr Rhodes down, Ms SoRelle later...
Deadline

‘SuperFly’ Actor & Rapper Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years To Life In Prison After Raping Multiple Women

Kaalan Walker, who has a film credit in the film SuperFly, was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison following the raping of multiple women. The 27-year-old rapper was convicted on charges brought by three teenage girls and four women. According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said Walker had “three counts of forcible rape, two counts of statutory rape and two counts of rape by intoxication.” Walker had been arrested on these charges back in 2018 and had been released on bail. The actor that also has a television credit in...
ohmymag.co.uk

Chilling photos of Jeffrey Dahmer's actual apartment have been revealed

Why does the life of the killers fascinate us so much? Since its release on Netflix, the series Dahmer: Monster - The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is a huge success and fascinates as much as it disgusts. Inspired by the true story of Jeffrey Dahmer, one of the most violent and bloodthirsty killersin the United States, the 10-episode miniseries is arousing the morbid curiosity of viewers.
WISCONSIN STATE
RadarOnline

RARE Prison Spotting: Jeffrey Epstein's Ex-Lover Ghislaine Maxwell Jogs Around Barbed-Wire Fence As She Serves 20-Year Prison Sentence

Ghislaine Maxwell is making the most out of her prison sentence. The socialite-turned-convicted sex trafficker was caught on an early morning jog — but she couldn't go far. The photos, taken outside of Tallahassee's Federal Correctional Institute, showed Jeffrey Epstein's ex-lover surrounded by a massive barbed-wire fence as she continues to serve 20 years behind bars, RadarOnline.com can report.Instead of an orange jumpsuit, Ghislaine, 60, ran around the prison yard in gray sweats and a matching sweatshirt to fight off Florida's crisp morning weather. Despite complaining about the facility's living conditions, Epstein's disgraced right-hand woman reportedly gets 40 minutes every day...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
HollywoodLife

Anne Heche’s Son, 20, Wins Guardianship Of Brother As He Fights James Tupper To Be Admin Of Her Estate

UPDATE 10/12/22: A California judge ruled in Anne Heche‘s son Homer Laffoon‘s favor and declared that Homer will be his half-brother Atlas Tupper‘s guardian instead of Anne’s ex James Tupper. The ruling was made October 11, after Homer filed to be named legal guardian of Atlas (who is James’ son). Homer’s lawyer told HollywoodLife in a statement, “We are pleased—but not surprised—with the court’s ruling this morning denying James’ petition to appoint himself guardian ad litem for Atlas. We look forward to the court resolving Homer’s petition at the next hearing and, in the meantime, Homer will continue to diligently administer the Estate pursuant to his authority as Special Administrator.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Brittany Higgins rape trial collapses after juror ‘brings own research into court’

An Australian court on Thursday discharged a jury in the high-profile trial of a former government adviser accused of raping a colleague inside Parliament House in Canberra, after a juror brought in a research paper on sexual assault that was not submitted as evidence.The jury was discharged after a 12-day trial and five days of deliberation when it was discovered that one of the members had looked up academic research on sexual assault. The research paper was discovered inside the courtroom late on Wednesday.Brittany Higgins, 27, has alleged that she was raped by former ministerial adviser Bruce Lehrmann in...
Alabama Now

Alabama man gets 7 years in prison for defrauding COVID relief funds

A federal judge Thursday sentenced a Tuscaloosa man for defrauding the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Federal Bureau of Investigation Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix A. Rivera-Esparra. Chief U.S. District Court Judge L. Scott Coogler sentenced Quincy T. Doss,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Variety

Variety

87K+
Followers
63K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy