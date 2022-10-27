‘Rust’ Investigation Submitted to Prosecutors for Possible Charges

The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office has turned over its investigation of the fatal shooting on the set of “ Rust ” to local prosecutors for consideration of charges.

A spokesperson for District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said in a statement on Thursday that the office “will now begin a thorough review of the information and evidence to make a thoughtful, timely decision about whether to bring charges.”

The development comes a little more than a year after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed at the Bonanza Creek Ranch, near Santa Fe. Alec Baldwin was holding a Colt .45 when it fired, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

Investigators have focused on Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer who loaded the weapon with a live round, as well as other crew members. On Aug. 30, Carmack-Altwies submitted a request to the state for funding for up to four criminal trials.

Baldwin has said that he was told that the weapon was “cold,” meaning it was loaded only with dummy rounds.

Earlier in August, the FBI completed its forensic report on the gun and the ammunition found on set. At the time, investigators said they were still waiting for data from Baldwin’s phone, which they had to obtain from law enforcement in Suffolk County, N.Y.

Carmack-Altwies’ spokesperson issued a statement last Friday on the one-year anniversary of Hutchins’ death, saying that she “remains committed to pursuing justice for the victims, and getting answers for the community.”

Baldwin has said in an interview with George Stephanopoulos that he has been told it is unlikely he will face charges in the case, but Carmack-Altwies has repeatedly said that nothing has been ruled out.

“No one is above the law and every victim deserves justice,” said her spokesperson, Heather Brewer, in the statement last Friday.