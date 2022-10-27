Read full article on original website
Related
UpNorthLive.com
Maintenace work to begin on Boardman Lake Loop Trail
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Trail maintenance work is scheduled to begin next week on the east side of the Boardman Lake Loop Trail, the Traverse City Streets Division announced Friday. The work will take place between the south city limit and the Centre Place crossing and there will...
UpNorthLive.com
Cadillac man arrested for delivery of methamphetamine
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Cadillac has been arrested for delivery of methamphetamine, according to Michigan State Police. Michael Mercer, 18, has been arraigned for one count of delivery of methamphetamine, one count possession of narcotics under 25 grams and one count of operating a vehicle without a license.
UpNorthLive.com
Police need help identifying retail fraud suspect in Mt. Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Michigan State Police are asking the public to help identify a suspect in an alleged retail fraud investigation from Friday afternoon. The alleged incident occurred on October 28 at the Big Rapids Walmart.
UpNorthLive.com
State police looking for theft suspect
ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan State Police Mt. Pleasant Post is asking for the public's assistance in locating a suspect in a theft investigation. If you have any information on this individual's identity, the post asks that you call them at 989-773-5951.
UpNorthLive.com
Traverse City Whiskey Co. expansion expected to bring 100 new jobs
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Traverse City distillery is expected to add 100 new jobs to the area with an expansion supported by the Michigan Strategic Fund. The expansion of Traverse City Whiskey Company, the first distillery and bottling plant in downtown Traverse City, is expected to generate a total capital investment of approximately $20 million and create nearly 100 jobs. TCWC currently employs 45 Michigan residents.
UpNorthLive.com
Helpful tips to have a fun and safe Halloween
Grand Traverse County, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Kids are getting their costumes ready to prepare for trick-or-treating on Monday. The Traverse City Police Department has a few reminders for everyone to have a fun and safe Halloween:. When it comes to your kids' costumes, try to wear bright colors that can...
MLive.com
9-second scrum provides blockbuster finish to Standish’s OT win over Clare
STANDISH, MI – Strategy, skill and style all went out the window. Everything they practiced, preached, repped and rehearsed for nine weeks suddenly meant absolutely nothing.
