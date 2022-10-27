ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cadillac, MI

Comments / 0

Related
UpNorthLive.com

Maintenace work to begin on Boardman Lake Loop Trail

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Trail maintenance work is scheduled to begin next week on the east side of the Boardman Lake Loop Trail, the Traverse City Streets Division announced Friday. The work will take place between the south city limit and the Centre Place crossing and there will...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Cadillac man arrested for delivery of methamphetamine

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Cadillac has been arrested for delivery of methamphetamine, according to Michigan State Police. Michael Mercer, 18, has been arraigned for one count of delivery of methamphetamine, one count possession of narcotics under 25 grams and one count of operating a vehicle without a license.
CADILLAC, MI
UpNorthLive.com

State police looking for theft suspect

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan State Police Mt. Pleasant Post is asking for the public's assistance in locating a suspect in a theft investigation. If you have any information on this individual's identity, the post asks that you call them at 989-773-5951.
UpNorthLive.com

Traverse City Whiskey Co. expansion expected to bring 100 new jobs

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Traverse City distillery is expected to add 100 new jobs to the area with an expansion supported by the Michigan Strategic Fund. The expansion of Traverse City Whiskey Company, the first distillery and bottling plant in downtown Traverse City, is expected to generate a total capital investment of approximately $20 million and create nearly 100 jobs. TCWC currently employs 45 Michigan residents.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Helpful tips to have a fun and safe Halloween

Grand Traverse County, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Kids are getting their costumes ready to prepare for trick-or-treating on Monday. The Traverse City Police Department has a few reminders for everyone to have a fun and safe Halloween:. When it comes to your kids' costumes, try to wear bright colors that can...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy