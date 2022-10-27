Columbus pain medicine practice owner agrees to $1 million penalty to absolve various allegations

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — The owner of Southeast Regional Pain Center (SRPC) in Columbus, Georgia, is agreeing to pay a $1 million civil penalty to settle alleged violations of multiple federal acts.

M.D. Kenneth Barngrover was registered with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and ran a worker’s compensation pharmacy out of SRPC, allowing him to dispense controlled substances.

Dr. Barngrover’s practice was believed to have violated the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) and the False Claims Act (FCA).

The following alleged violations were resolved in this settlement:

failing to maintain a biennial inventory

failing to maintain a current, complete and accurate record of controlled substances

collecting medications without DEA authority or documentation of receipt

billing Medicare and Tricare for medically unnecessary evaluation and management services

valuation and management services that were up-coded

psychological testing services that were not appropriately rendered.

The CSA upholds recordkeeping requirements for those handling controlled substances — these requirements intend to ensure the proper handling, accounting and distributing of controlled drugs.

The FCA imposes civil penalties for those committing fraud within federal programs such as Medicare, Medicaid and others.

Dr. Barngrover also entered into a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the DEA, which will be in effect for the upcoming three years.

The settlement resolved allegations — there has been no determination or admission of liability.

This case was investigated by Diversion Investigator Chris Crutchfield of DEA-Atlanta District Office, Special Agent Kevin White of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services-Office of the Inspector General (HHS OIG) and Bryan Cofer of the U.S. Department of Defense-Defense Criminal Investigative Service. (DOD DCIS).

