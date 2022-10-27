ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calloway County, KY

Gov. Beshear Announces Over $217 Million to Provide Clean Drinking Water, Improve Infrastructure Across Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Oct. 27, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced $217,200,881 in funding to support 408 projects that will provide clean drinking water and improve water infrastructure across 102 counties in Kentucky. The funding comes from the second round of Gov. Beshear’s Cleaner Water Program. Approximately 1,500 unserved...
KENTUCKY STATE
Eddyville Riverport awarded nearly $5 million for expansion

EDDYVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - The Eddyville Riverport and Industrial Development Authority has been awarded $4,912,631 for an expansion project. The funding is from the U.S. Department of Transportation through the Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP). According to a release from U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell’s office, the riverport plans...
EDDYVILLE, KY
Eastern Ky battling several forest fires

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Burn bans have spread rampant across the state over the last few weeks. Now forest fires are making their way across the mountains of eastern Kentucky. Magoffin County Judge Executive Matt Wireman says crews are fighting at least four active fires as of Saturday. “The...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
US 60/62 Mississippi River bridge to close Tuesday, Wednesday

CAIRO, IL — The U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River between Missouri and Illinois will be closed to all traffic starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. This is the bridge between Alexander County, Illinois and Mississippi County, Missouri. The closure is expected to last through Wednesday, Nov. 2. Message boards...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL
MoDOT extends overwidth hauling permit to help hay movement

(KBSI) – The Missouri Department of Transportation extended the special overwidth hauling permit for hay at no cost through Dec. 1, 2022. This is due to continued drought conditions through much of the state. Loads must be of legal height, length and weight. Permits can be requested online using...
MISSOURI STATE
Local marching bands compete among Kentucky’s best

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — The 2022 KMEA SMBC Finals were held this weekend, and a few local marching bands made an appearance and placed high. Owensboro Catholic did very well in Class A, placing second behind Washington County in a tight competition. Also coming in at second place was Hancock County High School, who took their […]
OWENSBORO, KY
Parts of our area now in a severe drought

Every Thursday morning, the new U.S. Drought Monitor comes out, and this week's update brings another unfortunate update as our drought has once again gotten worse for everyone across our area. It's not just our area either as you can see much of the United States right now is looking...
KENTUCKY STATE
LG&E-KU: Customers 'likely' to see $22 hike in monthly bills during winter

The Louisville-based utility company provides power to 1.3 million customers across Kentucky and West Virginia, with 762,000 of those customers located in Louisville and surrounding counties. Natasha Collins, director of media relations for LG&E-KU, said the price adjustment will impact those who derive heat from a natural gas-powered source. “For...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Kentucky participates in ‘National Prescription Drug Take Back Day’

NORTHERN KENTUCKY (WXIX) - In a national effort to help end drug abuse in the U.S., Kentuckians were encouraged to participate in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday. People interested in the nationwide event could drop off their unwanted medications between 10 a.m. and...
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky voter registration continues surge

Secretary of State Michael Adams announced that voter registration last month doubled August's surge, and remained strong this month through the October 11 registration deadline. From September 1 through October 11, Kentucky saw 22,613 new registrations, for a net gain of 16,467 voters. During that same period, 6,146 voters were...
KENTUCKY STATE
Mississippi River Levels So Low You Can Walk Under The USS Kidd

BATON ROUGE, LA (10/26/2022) — Mississippi River levels are so low you can walk under the USS Kidd in downtown Baton Rouge. Kelsey Mitchell posted to facebook Sunday saying “Pretty day to explore underneath the USS Kidd.”. MISSISSIPPI RIVER (10/19/2022) — On Tuesday, October 18th, the Mississippi River...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NAACP Paducah hosts grandson of first Black Paducah city commissioner

PADUCAH — Bishop Jonathan J. McReynolds, grandson of the first Black Paducah City Commissioner Rev. W.G. Harvey, will be the keynote speaker at Paducah/McCracken County NAACP's annual banquet. Its annual Freedom Fund Banquet will be at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6 at Walker Hall Event Center on 229...
PADUCAH, KY

