eaglecountryonline.com
Gov. Beshear Announces Over $217 Million to Provide Clean Drinking Water, Improve Infrastructure Across Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Oct. 27, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced $217,200,881 in funding to support 408 projects that will provide clean drinking water and improve water infrastructure across 102 counties in Kentucky. The funding comes from the second round of Gov. Beshear’s Cleaner Water Program. Approximately 1,500 unserved...
KFVS12
Eddyville Riverport awarded nearly $5 million for expansion
EDDYVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - The Eddyville Riverport and Industrial Development Authority has been awarded $4,912,631 for an expansion project. The funding is from the U.S. Department of Transportation through the Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP). According to a release from U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell’s office, the riverport plans...
wymt.com
Eastern Ky battling several forest fires
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Burn bans have spread rampant across the state over the last few weeks. Now forest fires are making their way across the mountains of eastern Kentucky. Magoffin County Judge Executive Matt Wireman says crews are fighting at least four active fires as of Saturday. “The...
wpsdlocal6.com
US 60/62 Mississippi River bridge to close Tuesday, Wednesday
CAIRO, IL — The U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River between Missouri and Illinois will be closed to all traffic starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. This is the bridge between Alexander County, Illinois and Mississippi County, Missouri. The closure is expected to last through Wednesday, Nov. 2. Message boards...
Kentucky’s Oldest City Is Also One of the Oldest in the U.S.
I forget how old Kentucky is from time to time. And I recently remembered that I forget that fact when I read that we live in one of the most haunted states in the United States. And why not?. HISTORIC KENTUCKY. Kentucky entered the union in 1792--two states shy of...
wpsdlocal6.com
Section of KY 1820 to close in northeastern Carlisle County
CARLISLE COUNTY, KY — A section of KY 1820 in northeastern Carlisle County will be closed starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. KY 1820 will be closed at mile point 5.6 for crews to replace a cross drain. The closure of KY 1820 is about 1/3 mile west of the U.S. 62 intersection.
kbsi23.com
MoDOT extends overwidth hauling permit to help hay movement
(KBSI) – The Missouri Department of Transportation extended the special overwidth hauling permit for hay at no cost through Dec. 1, 2022. This is due to continued drought conditions through much of the state. Loads must be of legal height, length and weight. Permits can be requested online using...
14news.com
Traffic Alert: Contractors set to begin work on Natcher Parkway beginning Nov. 1
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet are planning to begin preparations for a bridge overlay on US 231 at William H. Natcher Parkway. According to a press release, those preparations are set to begin November 1. KYTC says contractors will begin building crossovers to move...
Local marching bands compete among Kentucky’s best
KENTUCKY (WEHT) — The 2022 KMEA SMBC Finals were held this weekend, and a few local marching bands made an appearance and placed high. Owensboro Catholic did very well in Class A, placing second behind Washington County in a tight competition. Also coming in at second place was Hancock County High School, who took their […]
wdrb.com
Parts of our area now in a severe drought
Every Thursday morning, the new U.S. Drought Monitor comes out, and this week's update brings another unfortunate update as our drought has once again gotten worse for everyone across our area. It's not just our area either as you can see much of the United States right now is looking...
LG&E-KU: Customers 'likely' to see $22 hike in monthly bills during winter
The Louisville-based utility company provides power to 1.3 million customers across Kentucky and West Virginia, with 762,000 of those customers located in Louisville and surrounding counties. Natasha Collins, director of media relations for LG&E-KU, said the price adjustment will impact those who derive heat from a natural gas-powered source. “For...
Fox 19
Kentucky participates in ‘National Prescription Drug Take Back Day’
NORTHERN KENTUCKY (WXIX) - In a national effort to help end drug abuse in the U.S., Kentuckians were encouraged to participate in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday. People interested in the nationwide event could drop off their unwanted medications between 10 a.m. and...
westkentuckystar.com
Kentucky voter registration continues surge
Secretary of State Michael Adams announced that voter registration last month doubled August's surge, and remained strong this month through the October 11 registration deadline. From September 1 through October 11, Kentucky saw 22,613 new registrations, for a net gain of 16,467 voters. During that same period, 6,146 voters were...
wdrb.com
Voter registration surge ensures Kentucky is a 'red state' for November election
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky voter registration is surging. Secretary of State Michael Adams says registration last month doubled the surge in August and remained strong in the weeks leading up to the November election. According to a release, from Sept. 1 through Oct. 11, Kentucky saw over 22,000 new...
wccbcharlotte.com
Mississippi River Levels So Low You Can Walk Under The USS Kidd
BATON ROUGE, LA (10/26/2022) — Mississippi River levels are so low you can walk under the USS Kidd in downtown Baton Rouge. Kelsey Mitchell posted to facebook Sunday saying “Pretty day to explore underneath the USS Kidd.”. MISSISSIPPI RIVER (10/19/2022) — On Tuesday, October 18th, the Mississippi River...
Abandoned Kentucky Mine with Massive Tunnels and Caves is Hauntingly Cool [PHOTOS]
Caves are fascinating and ominous places. Whether formed by water or mining, they are so beautiful. Seriously, I love caves so much, if I could find one to live in, I would move in tomorrow. When I came across this abandoned mine in Kentucky, I was mesmerized. It is so...
WLKY.com
Republican candidate running for Kentucky House wins appeal, staying on ballot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After being disqualified from the House District 31 race, Susan Tyler Witten is back on the ballot. Witten was disqualified from the race after Democrat Sue Foster challenged her candidacy in a lawsuit, alleging that Witten used voter signatures in the wrong district. Jefferson Circuit court...
Kentucky Politics Distilled: Lawmakers spar over abortion ‘misinformation’
This week, Kentucky lawmakers spar over "misinformation" around the abortion amendment, and Gov. Beshear introduces an education plan.
wpsdlocal6.com
NAACP Paducah hosts grandson of first Black Paducah city commissioner
PADUCAH — Bishop Jonathan J. McReynolds, grandson of the first Black Paducah City Commissioner Rev. W.G. Harvey, will be the keynote speaker at Paducah/McCracken County NAACP's annual banquet. Its annual Freedom Fund Banquet will be at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6 at Walker Hall Event Center on 229...
Legislators receive update on Kentucky Center for Cannabis Research
Legislators received an update on the Kentucky Center for Cannabis as supporters of House Bill 604 try to move forward with the hope of legalizing cannabis.
