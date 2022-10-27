ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good Time Oldies 107.5

5 Spooky Things To Do This Weekend In Texarkana

Fall Festivals and The Rocky Horror Picture Show are just some of the 5 cool things to do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. Fall Festivals. You will find all of the Fall Festivals in our area in one spot. Lisa has been working on this and keeping it updated with the latest information. If you have something to add please message us through our station app.
TEXARKANA, AR
menastar.com

Friends of the Library Bookstore reopening at their new location

TEXARKANA, Ark. – The all-volunteer charity organization, the Friends of the Texarkana Public Library, were delighted to have a very busy reopening of their new bookstore location at 2024 N. State Line Ave. on Texarkana’s Ark. side on Friday. The store is not only full of reduced-rate, previously...
TEXARKANA, AR
hopeprescott.com

Hope Public Schools Postpones Halloween Event Until Monday

HOPE, AR – Due to the weather forecast, Hope Public Schools is postponing our Halloween event that was to take place Saturday, October 29th. We are moving our event to Fair Park on Monday, October 31 with Pafford EMS & HPD. The event and activities will take place from 6-8 Monday evening.
KTBS

Texarkana restaurant helps feed hungry children around the world

TEXARKANA, Texas - A Texarkana restaurant is on a mission to help save starving children around the world. Tacos For Life has 26 locations in seven states, including the one in Texarkana. The business was started in 2014. The chain restaurant has distributed millions of meals to children, and it's...
TEXARKANA, TX
Pine Street reborn

Pine Street reborn

It has been 19 years since Pine Street Middle School’s hallways were full of students. Finally, after its nearly two decades of neglect, it may once again welcome students through its doors and rejoin the Texarkana community. On July 27, TISD announced a proposition to reacquire and reconstruct the...
TEXARKANA, TX
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Harvest Mobile Pantry Returns To Nashville Arkansas November 2nd

Harvest Regional Food Bank is returning to Howard County with its TEFAP USDA Commodity Mobile Pantry on Wednesday, November 2. “With the recent rise in hunger, it’s more important than ever that Harvest meet the needs of our food-insecure families where they are,” says Camille Coker Wrinkle, CEO/Executive Director. “Our goal is to continue making sure families have the food they need, even during this challenging time.”
NASHVILLE, AR
KSLA

Bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle that then flees in Wallace Lake Heights

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) is investigating a fatal hit-and-run involving a man on a bike. On Oct. 29 at 10:40 p.m., CPSO responded to a hit-and-run incident on the 200 block of Mayo Road. Deputies discovered that a man, possibly in his 40s, was riding his bike west on Mayo Road when a vehicle struck him and fled from the scene.
CADDO PARISH, LA
txktoday.com

Let’s Do the Time Warp Again!

Fans of The Rocky Horror Picture Show were treated to the first-ever showing of the film at the Perot Theatre last Friday night. There were costumes, glowsticks, bubbles, singing, dancing in the aisles, comments yelled at the screen, and probably the most enthusiastic demonstration of crowd participation ever witnessed in Texarkana.
TEXARKANA, TX
News Radio 710 KEEL

Two Wanted in Bossier for Stealing Wallet From Hospital

The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force is asking for the publics assistance in identifying the two subjects pictured. On September 11,2022 the victim’s wallet was stolen from Willis Knighton Bossier Labor and Delivery. The B/M suspect was wearing a white shirt, black pants, and a hat. The victim’s credit/debit card was later used at Walmart on Airline Dr. in the amount of $244.66 by the female pictured here. She is described as a black female wearing a teal hoodie, black pants and a hat. Several other transactions were made in Shreveport totaling $489.99.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
Good Time Oldies 107.5

‘Mutts Gone Nuts’ And More Cool Stuff To Do In Texarkana

"Mutts Gone Nuts" and all the fall festivals in the Texarkana area highlight the 5 cool things to do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. Fall Festivals. You will find all of the Fall Festivals in our area in one spot. Lisa has been working on this and keeping it updated with the latest information. If you have something to add please message us through our station app.
TEXARKANA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Sharp new branch manager for Peoples Bank

Leslie Sharp, assistant vice president-Lending at Peoples Bank, has been promoted to branch manager of the Lakewood Banking Center. In her new role she will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the branch in addition to her loan officer duties. "Leslie is a professional and caring community banker. Her...
MAGNOLIA, AR
swarkansasnews.com

Pike County jury sentences pharmacy burglar to 135 years

A Pike County jury took only minutes to decide the fate of a Texas man involved in a 2021 burglary of a Glenwood pharmacy. Keith Jackson, 38, of Diana, Texas, was sentenced to a total of 135 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction and fined $45,500. The jury –...
PIKE COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Union County has third COVID-19 death in a week

Union County recorded its 196th COVID-19 death on Saturday – the third this week, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. The number of cases in Columbia County rose by two. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,378. Total Active Cases: 18, up two since Friday. Total...
UNION COUNTY, AR
