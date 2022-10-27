Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Abandoned Hotel: The McCartney HotelNick Summers - ExplorerTexarkana, TX
Richardson ISD Teacher Arrested for Inappropriate Relationship with MinorLarry LeaseTexarkana, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Healthcare Express hosts Fall Market benefiting Texarkana CASATracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Guilty verdict returned in an hour in murder of pregnant friendLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
5 Spooky Things To Do This Weekend In Texarkana
Fall Festivals and The Rocky Horror Picture Show are just some of the 5 cool things to do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. Fall Festivals. You will find all of the Fall Festivals in our area in one spot. Lisa has been working on this and keeping it updated with the latest information. If you have something to add please message us through our station app.
waldronnews.com
Texarkana Texas Police Department teams with Parks and Recreation to host great turnout for Trunk or Treat 2022
TEXARKANA, Ark. – The Texarkana Texas Police Department teams up with the Texarkana Texas Parks and Recreation to host a scary good Trunk or Treat at Spring Lake Park on Saturday. Sergeant Kim Weaver and Investigator Dewey Fleming were happy to pass out candy to the trunk-or-treaters. It started...
menastar.com
Friends of the Library Bookstore reopening at their new location
TEXARKANA, Ark. – The all-volunteer charity organization, the Friends of the Texarkana Public Library, were delighted to have a very busy reopening of their new bookstore location at 2024 N. State Line Ave. on Texarkana’s Ark. side on Friday. The store is not only full of reduced-rate, previously...
hopeprescott.com
Hope Public Schools Postpones Halloween Event Until Monday
HOPE, AR – Due to the weather forecast, Hope Public Schools is postponing our Halloween event that was to take place Saturday, October 29th. We are moving our event to Fair Park on Monday, October 31 with Pafford EMS & HPD. The event and activities will take place from 6-8 Monday evening.
There Are 10 Super Bands Playing This Weekend In Texarkana
"The Dusty Rose Band" and "Stiff Necked Fools" Highlight your spooky weekend live music in Texarkana. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend. Twisted Fork in Texarkana will feature...
KTBS
Texarkana restaurant helps feed hungry children around the world
TEXARKANA, Texas - A Texarkana restaurant is on a mission to help save starving children around the world. Tacos For Life has 26 locations in seven states, including the one in Texarkana. The business was started in 2014. The chain restaurant has distributed millions of meals to children, and it's...
tigertimesonline.com
Pine Street reborn
It has been 19 years since Pine Street Middle School’s hallways were full of students. Finally, after its nearly two decades of neglect, it may once again welcome students through its doors and rejoin the Texarkana community. On July 27, TISD announced a proposition to reacquire and reconstruct the...
Harvest Mobile Pantry Returns To Nashville Arkansas November 2nd
Harvest Regional Food Bank is returning to Howard County with its TEFAP USDA Commodity Mobile Pantry on Wednesday, November 2. “With the recent rise in hunger, it’s more important than ever that Harvest meet the needs of our food-insecure families where they are,” says Camille Coker Wrinkle, CEO/Executive Director. “Our goal is to continue making sure families have the food they need, even during this challenging time.”
National Drug Take Back Day Saturday Oct. 29 in Texarkana
Did you know that tomorrow Saturday, October 29 is National Drug Take Back Day? It is and you can dispose of any outdated or unused medication safely. A couple of Texarkana Arkansas officers will be at the Texarkana Emergency Center located at 4646 Cowhorn Creek Road in Texarkana, Texas. This...
Silvermoon Children’s Theatre Presents ‘The Little Mermaid’ in Texarkana
The Silvermoon Children's Theater will present a stage production of The Little Mermaid in Texarkana. This is your chance to see local talent in this fun production of a great classic for all ages. They've been working hard and now it's time for the payoff...it's showtime. Based on one of...
KSLA
Bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle that then flees in Wallace Lake Heights
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) is investigating a fatal hit-and-run involving a man on a bike. On Oct. 29 at 10:40 p.m., CPSO responded to a hit-and-run incident on the 200 block of Mayo Road. Deputies discovered that a man, possibly in his 40s, was riding his bike west on Mayo Road when a vehicle struck him and fled from the scene.
txktoday.com
Let’s Do the Time Warp Again!
Fans of The Rocky Horror Picture Show were treated to the first-ever showing of the film at the Perot Theatre last Friday night. There were costumes, glowsticks, bubbles, singing, dancing in the aisles, comments yelled at the screen, and probably the most enthusiastic demonstration of crowd participation ever witnessed in Texarkana.
Two Wanted in Bossier for Stealing Wallet From Hospital
The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force is asking for the publics assistance in identifying the two subjects pictured. On September 11,2022 the victim’s wallet was stolen from Willis Knighton Bossier Labor and Delivery. The B/M suspect was wearing a white shirt, black pants, and a hat. The victim’s credit/debit card was later used at Walmart on Airline Dr. in the amount of $244.66 by the female pictured here. She is described as a black female wearing a teal hoodie, black pants and a hat. Several other transactions were made in Shreveport totaling $489.99.
‘Mutts Gone Nuts’ And More Cool Stuff To Do In Texarkana
"Mutts Gone Nuts" and all the fall festivals in the Texarkana area highlight the 5 cool things to do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. Fall Festivals. You will find all of the Fall Festivals in our area in one spot. Lisa has been working on this and keeping it updated with the latest information. If you have something to add please message us through our station app.
magnoliareporter.com
Sharp new branch manager for Peoples Bank
Leslie Sharp, assistant vice president-Lending at Peoples Bank, has been promoted to branch manager of the Lakewood Banking Center. In her new role she will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the branch in addition to her loan officer duties. "Leslie is a professional and caring community banker. Her...
swarkansasnews.com
Pike County jury sentences pharmacy burglar to 135 years
A Pike County jury took only minutes to decide the fate of a Texas man involved in a 2021 burglary of a Glenwood pharmacy. Keith Jackson, 38, of Diana, Texas, was sentenced to a total of 135 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction and fined $45,500. The jury –...
Free Rabies Vaccinations For Dogs & Cats at ‘Bark At The Park’ in November
If you love your pets then you want to protect them in every possible way. You can keep them protected with rabies vaccinations and other vaccines too, but it can get costly. That's why you don't want to miss the 6th Annual Bark At The Park. Both dogs and cats...
magnoliareporter.com
Union County has third COVID-19 death in a week
Union County recorded its 196th COVID-19 death on Saturday – the third this week, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. The number of cases in Columbia County rose by two. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,378. Total Active Cases: 18, up two since Friday. Total...
Don’t Miss The Texarkana Arkansas Mayoral Debate Thursday October 27
With early voting for Midterm elections underway, there are also local elections to think about too. The Arkansas High School Student Council is hosting a Texarkana Mayoral Debate and it's open to the public. How Will The Student Council Be Involved in The Mayoral Debate?. The Student Council members will...
KTBS
Former TISD teacher arrested for improper relationship with student released on bond
TEXARKANA, Ark. - A former Texarkana ISD art teacher was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Bi-state jail for improper relationship between educator and student and was released on a $50,000 bond on Wednesday, according to Bowie County jail records. Jason Ashley Delezen, 40, currently an art teacher at...
