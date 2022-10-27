Boston is deeply entrenched in literary history, having been home to a number of literary giants, not to mention the first public library in the United States, the first printing press in the country, the first newspaper and other monumental firsts. Every year since 2009, literature lovers have flocked to Copley Square to attend the Boston Book Festival, where readers and authors alike can fully immerse themselves with others who share the same passion. This year's festival is this weekend, and with over 200 distinguished authors and moderators, it's slated to be one of the most exciting festivals yet. Deborah Porter, the executive director and founder of the Boston Book Festival, joined GBH All Things Considered host Arun Rath to discuss the origins of the festival and what to expect this year.

