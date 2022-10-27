ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

wgbh.org

How the Boston Book Festival became a huge success

Boston is deeply entrenched in literary history, having been home to a number of literary giants, not to mention the first public library in the United States, the first printing press in the country, the first newspaper and other monumental firsts. Every year since 2009, literature lovers have flocked to Copley Square to attend the Boston Book Festival, where readers and authors alike can fully immerse themselves with others who share the same passion. This year's festival is this weekend, and with over 200 distinguished authors and moderators, it's slated to be one of the most exciting festivals yet. Deborah Porter, the executive director and founder of the Boston Book Festival, joined GBH All Things Considered host Arun Rath to discuss the origins of the festival and what to expect this year.
Boston Public Radio full show: Oct. 28, 2022

We began the show by asking our listener's how they feel about Elon Musk buying Twitter. Lyndia Downie, the president of the Pine Street Inn, discussed the organization's plan to build more than 100 studio apartments for homeless individuals at a former Comfort Inn in Dorchester despite the steep opposition from neighbors and local leaders. She also discussed the ongoing tension between the city of Boston and the state when it comes to homeless encampments at the area near Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, and how Boston’s homeless population has dipped by 25% over two years.
Saturday. October 29

The Boston Book Festival returns to Copley Square all day on Saturday, October 29. Join 200 fiction, nonfiction, YA, and kids authors for a day of readings and discussions, book signings, workshops, kids activities, walking tours, the Copley Square Street Fair, live music, food trucks, and other lively events. And it’s all FREE. Celebrate the power of words, together once again.
Jewish students say they have begun to feel unsafe on local campuses

Jewish students attending Boston-area colleges said Sunday that the rise of antisemitism has made them fear for their safety on campus. Speaking at a forum on antisemitism organized by the Anti-Defamation League, Emerson College student Bailey Allen said she has to gauge whether she should wear something that represents her Jewish identity.
What's next for the T? 'A long slog to get this system up to speed,' transportation reporter says

MBTA riders continue to have a lot of frustrations: Slow zones on both the Orange and Red Lines; hearings on Beacon Hill, putting T management in the hot seat with state; and federal lawmakers calling for big changes at the top of the agency. GBH's Bob Seay joined GBH’s Morning Edition co-host Jeremy Siegel to talk about the latest. This transcript has been lightly edited.
