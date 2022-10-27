Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Local Indiana marching bands prepare ahead of State Finals
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — The ISSMA State Finals are coming, and many local Indiana marching bands will be competing among the best in the state. The groups will be taking the field bright and early next Saturday morning at Lucas Oil Stadium. Vincennes Lincoln High School will be kicking off Open Class C with ‘It’s […]
a-z-animals.com
The Absolute Best Camping Near Indianapolis
Over 6.6 million people call Indiana, commonly known as the Hoosier State, home. A fantastic site for those wishing to enjoy nature, the state preserves 4.7 million acres of forestland and 4.6 million acres of timberland. For the most part, Indiana’s fantastic campgrounds are located less than 100 miles from Indianapolis. You’re in luck if you’re anywhere close to Indiana.
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball numbers was purchased at Lassus Handy Dandy located […]
Dine at the Most Haunted Restaurant in Indiana
You can wine and dine with some paranormal guests at this haunted restaurant in Indiana. Typically when you go out to eat, you are mainly concerned with what to order off of the menu. However, there are some establishments throughout the country where you might have to also consider that you might be joined by some uninvited guests. There are a lot of restaurants that are known for their food, as well as their haunted past.
Fox 59
Choctaw Ridge Way home named Indy’s Best Halloween display
It’s spooky how popular Halloween decorating is in Indiana!. We received a ghoulishly glowing response when we asked for Indy’s Best Halloween display. After more than 3,000 votes, the home on Choctaw Ridge Way was picked as the winner!. Homeowners TJ and Vicky Richards take great pride in...
Hood-Schifino, Reneau Shine in First Game Together at Indiana
Former high school teammates Jalen Hood-Schifino and Malik Reneau had dazzling debuts in their first game at Indiana, leading the Hoosiers to a 78-42 exhibition game victory over Marian on Saturday at Assembly Hall.
Inside Indiana Business
Endangered INdiana: New Castle Annex
Shining the spotlight on another Indiana community, we take you to New Castle where there’s a push to save an important piece of the city’s history. Around INdiana Reporter Mary-Rachel Redman has more.
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also love eating seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Former IU basketball star James Blackmon Jr. hosts basketball camp in Fort Wayne
Every participant received a camp t-shirt, a poster autographed by Blackmon, a picture with Blackmon, and pizza after the session.
Yellowstone Star Forrie A. Smith to Make Appearance in Indiana
If you are one of the many folks out there that are a fan of the hit Paramount Network series, Yellowstone you might be excited to hear that an actor from the show is going to be coming to Indianapolis this Saturday, October 29th as a part of a horse racing event! Season 5 of Yellowstone is set to premiere on November 13th on Paramount.
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Tamar Bates Out For Indiana's Exhibition Game Against Marian
Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and guard Tamar Bates won't play in Saturday's exhibition game against Marian University.
LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Exhibition Game With Marian in Real Time
Indiana basketball is back, and it all starts on Saturday with an exhibition game against Marian University, an NAIA school from Indianapolis. Here is our live blog, which will keep you up to date on all the news and views in real time live from press row.
2022-23 Indiana Men's Basketball Schedule Updated With TV, Game Time Information
The 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball scheduled is now finalized with game time and TV information for every matchup. All games can be seen on BTN, BTN+, CBS, ESPN/ESPN2, FS1 and FOX.
WISH-TV
8 spirited high schools named finalists for 2022 WISH-TV Zone Banner
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – During the football season, high schools in central Indiana have battled for the 2022 WISH-TV Zone Banner presented by Crew Carwash. The schools competed for the best student section. After weeks of watching school spirit on display in high school football, the eight finalists were announced...
insidethehall.com
Video: Scott Heady reacts to exhibition loss against Indiana
Scott Heady addressed the media following Marian’s 78-42 exhibition loss against Indiana on Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball exhibition vs. Marian: Highlights and complete stats
Watch below highlights of Indiana’s 78-42 exhibition win over Marian on Saturday afternoon in Bloomington. Further below you can see complete stats from the game. IU cruises against Marian | Woodson, Duncomb and Geronimo post-game. Video provided by IU Athletics. The Daily Hoosier –“Where Indiana fans assemble when they’re...
Inside Indiana Business
Indy ed-tech firm Willo acquired by textbook retailer Follett
Indianapolis-based education-tech firm Willo Labs Inc. has been acquired by Chicago-based Follett Higher Education—a move that Follett said will set the stage for significant growth at Willo over the next 18 months. Follett declined to reveal financial terms of the deal, which closed on Oct. 13. Willo, which was...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Six insights gained from the exhibition win over Marian
Exhibition games aren’t a time to reach conclusions, but they do provide clues. Here are six insights we gained from Indiana’s 78-42 exhibition win over Marian on Saturday afternoon in Bloomington, along with one fun Mike Woodson moment. The Hoosiers return to the floor on Thursday for their...
munciejournal.com
Muncie Dam Altered for Fish and Kayaking
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN—The Delaware County Soil and Water Conversation District received grant funding from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the Ed and Virginia Ball Foundation to modify the water intake dam at the Indiana American Water Company filtration facility located on Burlington Avenue in Muncie.
cbs4indy.com
The Winter 2022-2023 Snow Prediction
How much snow are we going to see this year? It’s a question I am asked a lot this time of year. And while the average annual snowfall for Indianapolis is 25 and a half inches, there are several factors that come into play. Three out of the last...
Comments / 0