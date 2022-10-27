ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WEHT/WTVW

Local Indiana marching bands prepare ahead of State Finals

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — The ISSMA State Finals are coming, and many local Indiana marching bands will be competing among the best in the state. The groups will be taking the field bright and early next Saturday morning at Lucas Oil Stadium. Vincennes Lincoln High School will be kicking off Open Class C with ‘It’s […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
a-z-animals.com

The Absolute Best Camping Near Indianapolis

Over 6.6 million people call Indiana, commonly known as the Hoosier State, home. A fantastic site for those wishing to enjoy nature, the state preserves 4.7 million acres of forestland and 4.6 million acres of timberland. For the most part, Indiana’s fantastic campgrounds are located less than 100 miles from Indianapolis. You’re in luck if you’re anywhere close to Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball numbers was purchased at Lassus Handy Dandy located […]
INDIANA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Dine at the Most Haunted Restaurant in Indiana

You can wine and dine with some paranormal guests at this haunted restaurant in Indiana. Typically when you go out to eat, you are mainly concerned with what to order off of the menu. However, there are some establishments throughout the country where you might have to also consider that you might be joined by some uninvited guests. There are a lot of restaurants that are known for their food, as well as their haunted past.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Choctaw Ridge Way home named Indy’s Best Halloween display

It’s spooky how popular Halloween decorating is in Indiana!. We received a ghoulishly glowing response when we asked for Indy’s Best Halloween display. After more than 3,000 votes, the home on Choctaw Ridge Way was picked as the winner!. Homeowners TJ and Vicky Richards take great pride in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Endangered INdiana: New Castle Annex

Shining the spotlight on another Indiana community, we take you to New Castle where there’s a push to save an important piece of the city’s history. Around INdiana Reporter Mary-Rachel Redman has more.
NEW CASTLE, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you also love eating seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

8 spirited high schools named finalists for 2022 WISH-TV Zone Banner

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – During the football season, high schools in central Indiana have battled for the 2022 WISH-TV Zone Banner presented by Crew Carwash. The schools competed for the best student section. After weeks of watching school spirit on display in high school football, the eight finalists were announced...
BROWNSBURG, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball exhibition vs. Marian: Highlights and complete stats

Watch below highlights of Indiana’s 78-42 exhibition win over Marian on Saturday afternoon in Bloomington. Further below you can see complete stats from the game. IU cruises against Marian | Woodson, Duncomb and Geronimo post-game. Video provided by IU Athletics. The Daily Hoosier –“Where Indiana fans assemble when they’re...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Indy ed-tech firm Willo acquired by textbook retailer Follett

Indianapolis-based education-tech firm Willo Labs Inc. has been acquired by Chicago-based Follett Higher Education—a move that Follett said will set the stage for significant growth at Willo over the next 18 months. Follett declined to reveal financial terms of the deal, which closed on Oct. 13. Willo, which was...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball: Six insights gained from the exhibition win over Marian

Exhibition games aren’t a time to reach conclusions, but they do provide clues. Here are six insights we gained from Indiana’s 78-42 exhibition win over Marian on Saturday afternoon in Bloomington, along with one fun Mike Woodson moment. The Hoosiers return to the floor on Thursday for their...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
munciejournal.com

Muncie Dam Altered for Fish and Kayaking

DELAWARE COUNTY, IN—The Delaware County Soil and Water Conversation District received grant funding from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the Ed and Virginia Ball Foundation to modify the water intake dam at the Indiana American Water Company filtration facility located on Burlington Avenue in Muncie.
MUNCIE, IN
cbs4indy.com

The Winter 2022-2023 Snow Prediction

How much snow are we going to see this year? It’s a question I am asked a lot this time of year. And while the average annual snowfall for Indianapolis is 25 and a half inches, there are several factors that come into play. Three out of the last...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

