From odd jobs to MSU, Kendell Brooks’ journey has prepared him for the moment

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The biggest game of Michigan State’s football season is finally here.

The Spartans take on the University of Michigan on Saturday, and the team’s defense will be heavily relied upon, especially considering Michigan is averaging 42 points per game.

One player who’s looking forward to his first taste of the rivalry is Kendell Brooks, who we sat down with this week for the MSU Coaches Show.

The South Carolina native said he did all of the “country” things growing up in the Midlands.

“Dirt bikes, four-wheelers, drag strips, stuff like that,” said Brooks. “And then when I would go to my mom’s side during the summer and everything like that, they were more like the farmers, horses and everything like that, commercial logging.”

As for football, Brooks only played one year of youth league, and he wasn’t the biggest fan.

“I didn’t really like it,” said Brooks. “And then I started playing football my sophomore year in high school. We had got a new football coach and he kind of got me to come out and play.”

From there, Brooks kept with it, eventually playing for North Greenville University, which chose not to play football in the 2020 season. In his downtime, Brooks took a few jobs.

But one day, Brooks got a call from Mel Tucker and talked to Coach Harlon Barnett.

“When I spoke with Coach Tucker, it was kind of a no-brainer,” said Brooks. “I mean, you can’t really pass up Michigan State.”

As for where his head is at this week?

“I mean, it’s the biggest game, one of the biggest games of the season, so we all just excited and we were ready to go out there, perform and get the job done,” he said.

