Cape Coral man sentenced to 15 years in prison for raping multiple minors

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Cape Coral man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison and 10 years of probation after he pled guilty to raping multiple minors.

According to officials, on December 4, 2021, the Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD) searched the home of a man identified as 67-year-old Douglas Skoczek after receiving a sexual battery complaint.

Police seized multiple electronic devices in Skoczek’s home, where they found videos of a victim being sexually battered in Skoczek’s bedroom. Police arrested Skoczek on December 5, 2021.

Shortly after his arrest, a high school student told CCPD that she had been raped multiple times by Skoczek after meeting him on an online dating site, officials said.

Police began a second investigation and again searched Skoczek’s home where they found additional evidence that led them to believe more victims were involved in the case.

Skoczek pled guilty to charges of human trafficking a minor, sexual battery, and lewd or lascivious conduct of a minor.