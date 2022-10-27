Read full article on original website
KWQC
8 sentenced to federal prison in Burlington methamphetamine conspiracy
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Eight people from Burlington have been sentenced to federal prison for their role in a conspiracy to distribute drugs. According to prosecutors, the conspiracy started around Dec. 1, 2019, and continued until Nov.2, 2021. Those sentenced are:. Kendric Centrall Childs, 35, was sentenced to 25 years...
Daily Iowan
Iowa City man sentenced to federal prison for 2021 shooting
An Iowa City man was sentenced to 72 months in prison in connection with a 2021 shooting, according to a press release from the Iowa City Police Department. Sean White Hood, 32, of Iowa City, had been charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm. He was sentenced on Tuesday in Davenport.
UPDATE, October 30, 5:10 p.m. The person involved in the October 30 incident in the area of Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue has been identified as Kenneth Jamel Carrol, age 24 of Davenport. An autopsy will take place at the office of the Iowa State Medical Examiner. Two Iowa State Troopers, three Davenport Police […]
KCCI.com
Davenport man shot and killed following police chase
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Authorities are investigating after a Davenport man was shot and killed following a chase on Sunday. In a release, the Iowa Department of Public Safety says officers initiated a traffic stop at 2:50 a.m. The driver did not stop and officers pursued the vehicle until the car stopped working. The occupants of the vehicle then fled on foot.
KCJJ
Two men arrested in connection with Ped Mall beating that left victim hospitalized
Two men have been arrested for their alleged part in a vicious beating on the Ped Mall that left one man hospitalized. Iowa City Police were called to the area in front of Brothers just after 10pm Saturday for an assault requiring emergency medical treatment. Investigators say 27-year-old Omar Barajas of Oakland, California and 23-year-old Carlos Garcia, address unknown, were involved in a fight with the alleged victim when they knocked him to the ground. The two men reportedly kicked the alleged victim while he was helpless on the ground, leading to serious injuries to the man’s jaw that required immediate treatment at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
KWQC
Troopers: 1 dead after exchanging gunfire with police following vehicle, foot chase
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A person is dead after police say they exchanged gunfire with officers following a vehicle and foot chase early Sunday. Around 2:50 a.m., multiple agencies were on patrol in the 5200 block of Grand Avenue. According to the Iowa State Patrol, officers tried to pull over a vehicle but the driver did not stop.
KWQC
Troopers release name of man who died after exchanging gunfire with police
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police have released the name of the man who died after exchanging gunfire with officers Sunday following a vehicle and foot chase early Sunday, according to troopers. Iowa State Patrol has identified Kenneth Jamel Carrol, 24 of Davenport as the involved individual. An autopsy will be...
KWQC
Davenport man arrested on burglary charge
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested on Thursday for burglary. Avery E Horton, 33, is charged with first-degree burglary, a Cass B felony. Horton grabbed a cement brick and threw it into the front door of a home in the 5500 block of Pine Street Thursday. He then reached through the broken glass of the front door and unlocked the door.
KWQC
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - There is a large police presence at Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue in Davenport early Sunday. Details are limited, but a TV6 crew said Davenport police and the Iowa State Patrol are on scene. The crew also said they see a crashed vehicle. This is a...
KWQC
Family of East Moline officer assaulted Monday releases statement
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The family of East Moline Police Sgt. William Lind on Friday released a statement several days after police say he was assaulted by a man wanted in an arson case. “We are so thankful for all the love and support we have received from family, friends,...
KCJJ
Chicago man arrested for stealing package and possessing drugs
A Chicago man was arrested earlier this month after allegedly stealing a package from an Iowa City residence and being found with methamphetamine. Police say the incident occurred at a residence on Muscatine Avenue at approximately 11:45 am October 22nd. 44-year-old Robert Seals reportedly took possession of a package worth over $5000 that had been mailed to that address and drove away in a silver Dodge Durango. The arrest report does not specify the contents of the package.
KWQC
Rain this evening
KWQC
Davenport man charged in death of man in June
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested in connection with the death of a 58-year-old man in June. Davenport police said Larry Lavell Wiggins Jr., 29, wanted on first-degree murder and willful injury causing serious injury charges, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday.
Daily Iowan
City of Iowa City files petition to reduce H-Bar hours after fatal shooting
The City of Iowa City issued an abatement petition for H-Bar following a fatal shooting on Oct. 23. The petition centers around the H-Bar, which will request the bar be closed between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. daily. H-Bar originally listed its hours from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. on Google.
Police allege suspect was part of QC ‘smash-and-grab’ incidents
A 36-year-old Plantation, Fla., woman faces multiple felony charges after Davenport Police allege she is connected to “smash-and-grab” vehicle burglaries and "Felony Lane" crimes throughout the Quad Cities area.
ourquadcities.com
Members of big meth trafficking group sentenced to federal prison
Five people, all from the Quad Cities area, have been sentenced to federal prison for their role as members of a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking organization in Davenport, according to a Friday Justice Department release. Those sentenced as part of this drug conspiracy include:. • Theodore Thomas Browne, age 50, was...
Davenport man sentenced for firearm possession
A Davenport man has been sentenced to five years in prison on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Colique Depree Brown, age 28, was sentenced to 60 months in prison on Tuesday, October 25. Following his sentence, Brown was ordered to serve three years of supervised release. At about 4 […]
KBUR
Group from Burlington Sentenced to Prison Related to Arizona Traffic Stop Yielding 362 pounds of Ice Methamphetamine
Davenport, IA- Eight people from Burlington have been sentenced to federal prison for their part in a conspiracy to distribute drugs in the Burlington area. The conspiracy started by at least December 1, 2019, and continued until November 2, 2021. The eight individuals sentenced include:. 35-year-old Kendric Centrall Childs, was...
aledotimesrecord.com
See new charges, pleas and sentences in Knox, Warren, Henry county court Oct. 17-25
Preston M. Robb, 19, Galesburg, was charged with class 3 felony theft over $500 and class 4 felony fraudulent use of electronic transmission. Jacqueline S. Kellogg, 29, Monmouth, was charged with class 3 felony meth possession under 5 grams and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of cannabis.
KCJJ
Second man sentenced in 2021 Town and Campus shootings
A second individual was sentenced for his role in a July 2021 shooting incident at the Town and Campus Apartments on Arthur Street. Iowa City Police say 23-year-old Ka’Leck Bolden, who lives at the complex, was involved in a physical fight outside his residence just after 9:15 pm July 24th. Bolden allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot at the people with whom he was fighting. One of those people was 32-year-old Sean Hood. Hood reportedly then ran across the street, grabbed a firearm from a third party, and fired several shots towards the apartment building. No one was hit by the gunfire, but a parked car was hit twice.
