ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWQC

8 sentenced to federal prison in Burlington methamphetamine conspiracy

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Eight people from Burlington have been sentenced to federal prison for their role in a conspiracy to distribute drugs. According to prosecutors, the conspiracy started around Dec. 1, 2019, and continued until Nov.2, 2021. Those sentenced are:. Kendric Centrall Childs, 35, was sentenced to 25 years...
BURLINGTON, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa City man sentenced to federal prison for 2021 shooting

An Iowa City man was sentenced to 72 months in prison in connection with a 2021 shooting, according to a press release from the Iowa City Police Department. Sean White Hood, 32, of Iowa City, had been charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm. He was sentenced on Tuesday in Davenport.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Davenport man shot and killed following police chase

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Authorities are investigating after a Davenport man was shot and killed following a chase on Sunday. In a release, the Iowa Department of Public Safety says officers initiated a traffic stop at 2:50 a.m. The driver did not stop and officers pursued the vehicle until the car stopped working. The occupants of the vehicle then fled on foot.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCJJ

Two men arrested in connection with Ped Mall beating that left victim hospitalized

Two men have been arrested for their alleged part in a vicious beating on the Ped Mall that left one man hospitalized. Iowa City Police were called to the area in front of Brothers just after 10pm Saturday for an assault requiring emergency medical treatment. Investigators say 27-year-old Omar Barajas of Oakland, California and 23-year-old Carlos Garcia, address unknown, were involved in a fight with the alleged victim when they knocked him to the ground. The two men reportedly kicked the alleged victim while he was helpless on the ground, leading to serious injuries to the man’s jaw that required immediate treatment at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

Troopers release name of man who died after exchanging gunfire with police

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police have released the name of the man who died after exchanging gunfire with officers Sunday following a vehicle and foot chase early Sunday, according to troopers. Iowa State Patrol has identified Kenneth Jamel Carrol, 24 of Davenport as the involved individual. An autopsy will be...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Davenport man arrested on burglary charge

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested on Thursday for burglary. Avery E Horton, 33, is charged with first-degree burglary, a Cass B felony. Horton grabbed a cement brick and threw it into the front door of a home in the 5500 block of Pine Street Thursday. He then reached through the broken glass of the front door and unlocked the door.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCJJ

Chicago man arrested for stealing package and possessing drugs

A Chicago man was arrested earlier this month after allegedly stealing a package from an Iowa City residence and being found with methamphetamine. Police say the incident occurred at a residence on Muscatine Avenue at approximately 11:45 am October 22nd. 44-year-old Robert Seals reportedly took possession of a package worth over $5000 that had been mailed to that address and drove away in a silver Dodge Durango. The arrest report does not specify the contents of the package.
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

Rain this evening

A person is dead after police say they exchanged gunfire with officers following a vehicle and foot chase early Sunday. Large police presence at Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue in Davenport. Updated: 12 hours ago. There was a large police presence at Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue in Davenport early...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Davenport man charged in death of man in June

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested in connection with the death of a 58-year-old man in June. Davenport police said Larry Lavell Wiggins Jr., 29, wanted on first-degree murder and willful injury causing serious injury charges, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Members of big meth trafficking group sentenced to federal prison

Five people, all from the Quad Cities area, have been sentenced to federal prison for their role as members of a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking organization in Davenport, according to a Friday Justice Department release. Those sentenced as part of this drug conspiracy include:. • Theodore Thomas Browne, age 50, was...
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Davenport man sentenced for firearm possession

A Davenport man has been sentenced to five years in prison on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Colique Depree Brown, age 28, was sentenced to 60 months in prison on Tuesday, October 25. Following his sentence, Brown was ordered to serve three years of supervised release. At about 4 […]
DAVENPORT, IA
KCJJ

Second man sentenced in 2021 Town and Campus shootings

A second individual was sentenced for his role in a July 2021 shooting incident at the Town and Campus Apartments on Arthur Street. Iowa City Police say 23-year-old Ka’Leck Bolden, who lives at the complex, was involved in a physical fight outside his residence just after 9:15 pm July 24th. Bolden allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot at the people with whom he was fighting. One of those people was 32-year-old Sean Hood. Hood reportedly then ran across the street, grabbed a firearm from a third party, and fired several shots towards the apartment building. No one was hit by the gunfire, but a parked car was hit twice.
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy