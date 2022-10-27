Read full article on original website
Time to Say Goodbye to Dolly!!!
If you haven’t gotten a chance to see Dolly Parton in concert you may be out of luck. In a new interview with Pollstar, the singing legend, who is about to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, says she has retired from touring. “I do...
Megan Fox Wants MGK To “Get Me Pregnant”
Megan Fox has asked her “devastatingly handsome” fiance’ Machine Gun Kelly to “get me pregnant.”. In the comments of the rapper’s Instagram post on Wednesday, Fox wrote “Never has anyone with better bone structure walked this earth,” followed by, “And 6 foot 5? Kill me or get me pregnant. Those are the only options.”
Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow’s Relationship Timeline
Funny Valentines, indeed! When Judd Apatow signed on to produce the 1996 film The Cable Guy, he had no idea he’d be meeting the love of his life, Leslie Mann, during pre-production. Or maybe, deep down, he did know something big was about to happen. "'There goes the future Mrs. Apatow,'" the University of Southern […]
Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes Attend Church Together
Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes are attending church together. The two singers were spotted carpooling to a church service and worshiping together on Wednesday night. Bieber and Mendes have been friends for years, and are both in the middle of taking time away from touring for their mental health. Mendes...
Happy Day's the 'Fonz' Turns 77 Today
Michael Beach is 59 (“ER,” “Crisis,” “Soul Food,” “Waiting To Exhale,” “Third Watch”) Sarah Carter is 42 (“The Vow,” “Falling Skies”) Fiona Dourif is 41 (“True Blood,” “Curse of Chucky,” “The Master”) (FAST FACT: Her dad is Brad Dourif)
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Announce Divorce
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen announced their divorce in separate statements shared on their verified Instagram accounts Friday (October 28) morning. "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," Brady wrote on his Instagram...
