Oil giants rake in record profits amid high energy prices

Oil companies brought in record profits once again as people worldwide struggled with high gasoline and energy prices. Exxon Mobil broke records with its profits in the third quarter, raking in $19.66 billion in net income. The Irving, Texas, company said Friday that it booked $112.07 billion in quarterly revenue, more than double the revenue it received last year during the same period.
Poland picks U.S., Westinghouse to build its first nuclear power plant

WARSAW, Poland — Poland has chosen the U.S. government and Westinghouse to build the central European country’s first nuclear power plant, part of an effort to burn less coal and gain greater energy independence. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said late Friday on Twitter that Poland would use the...
Letter to the editor: Democrats will get the job done

Inflation is high. Grocery prices are up. It costs more to fill the tank than it did in 2020. Strangely, many folks concerned about inflation plan to vote for Republicans. What will Republicans do about inflation if elected? They may extend the Trump-era tax cuts for corporations, exacerbating inflation. Record corporate profits account for 53.9% of price increases. For reference, between 1979 and 2019, corporate profits accounted for 11% of price increases.
