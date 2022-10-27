Inflation is high. Grocery prices are up. It costs more to fill the tank than it did in 2020. Strangely, many folks concerned about inflation plan to vote for Republicans. What will Republicans do about inflation if elected? They may extend the Trump-era tax cuts for corporations, exacerbating inflation. Record corporate profits account for 53.9% of price increases. For reference, between 1979 and 2019, corporate profits accounted for 11% of price increases.

FOX CHAPEL, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO