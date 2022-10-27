ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

Man sentenced for armed bank robbery stealing $9K

By Vivian Muniz
WBRE
 3 days ago

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been sentenced to 5 years after officials say he admitted to committing an armed bank robbery in 2021.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Michael Muse, 44, of Brooklyn, New York previously entered a guilty plea to committing an armed robbery of the ESSA Bank, located in Middle Smithfield Township, Monroe County.

As stated in the release, the robbery occurred on September 2021 when Muse pointed what appeared to be a gun, but was later discovered to be an air pistol, at the bank tellers.

During the robbery Muse stole approximately $9,031 in the robbery. Muse left the bank with the money and fled the area in a van.

State troopers found the van in the area of Milford Road and Oak Grove Road. After a brief vehicle and foot pursuit, Muse was taken into custody.

Muse was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison for the armed robbery.

WBRE

WBRE

