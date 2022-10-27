Read full article on original website
indianapolismonthly.com
What $1.15 Million Buys In Zionsville
WHETHER you gravitate toward a traditional, suburban neighborhood, or prefer the history found within an old home, the ever-growing, affluent town of Zionsville has options. The excellent restaurants, top-rated schools, and upscale shopping only bolster its appeal. Filled with stately, well-maintained houses, the sought-after Thornhill subdivision boasts a community pool,...
Inside Indiana Business
Central Indiana existing home sales continue downward slide
The central Indiana residential real estate market continued to slump in September as sales of single-family homes fell dramatically amid higher mortgage rates. Closed sales in the 16-county area sank from 3,727 in September 2021 to 3,216 last month—a year-over-year decrease of 13.7%, according to the latest data from the MIBOR Realtor Association. Sales fell 8.6% from August to September.
Inside Indiana Business
Evolution of Indiana’s small towns
Some Hoosier small towns are undergoing a renaissance of sorts. Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs Executive Director Denny Spinner explains how local leadership and state funding are breathing new life into rural communities, including the groundbreaking on the first phase of the $50 million McCord Square Downtown District in McCordsville.
Anderson’s General Store Old Farm Day brings community together
Much of what attracts shoppers to Anderson’s General Store is the feeling that you are stepping back in time when you enter the store. It is not because the merchandise or store branding is not updated, quite the contrary. But it is the old fashioned service where they treat everyone who enters the business like family.
Inside Indiana Business
Indy ed-tech firm Willo acquired by textbook retailer Follett
Indianapolis-based education-tech firm Willo Labs Inc. has been acquired by Chicago-based Follett Higher Education—a move that Follett said will set the stage for significant growth at Willo over the next 18 months. Follett declined to reveal financial terms of the deal, which closed on Oct. 13. Willo, which was...
powerofpositivity.com
Indiana Town Changes Roads to Cut Carbon Emissions
A town in Indiana changed its roads as a way to cut carbon emissions and promote safety. Carmel, Indiana, boasts more roundabouts than any other city in the United States. They plan to continue installing them until no traffic lights and stop signs remain. One street in Carmel has eleven...
Owner of troubled Greenwood hotel denies problems at his property
GREENWOOD, Ind. — For the first time, we're getting a detailed look inside a Greenwood hotel that was just shut down by the city. We're also hearing from the owner of the property, as his guests and residents had to clear out so the building can be brought back up to health and safety standards.
Inside Indiana Business
Medical device maker closes $12.5M funding round
Indianapolis-based NICO Corp. has completed a $12.5 million funding round. The company, which makes devices for minimally invasive neurosurgical care, said it will use the oversubscribed round to scale its business and add up to 15 jobs. NICO makes devices such as BrainPath, which is designed to help neurosurgeons navigate...
Local ice cream shop providing employment for people with disabilities
Tapping into an underserved workforce in order to fill jobs is the goal of Howdy Homemade Ice Cream.
munciejournal.com
Muncie Dam Altered for Fish and Kayaking
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN—The Delaware County Soil and Water Conversation District received grant funding from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the Ed and Virginia Ball Foundation to modify the water intake dam at the Indiana American Water Company filtration facility located on Burlington Avenue in Muncie.
IFD: East side fire displaces 2 adults, 7 children
INDIANAPOLIS – A Saturday afternoon fire on the east side drove several people out of their home. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, crews responded after 2 p.m. to a home in the 3100 block of North Riley Avenue. IFD said a fire broke out in a bedroom. Crews had it under control in about […]
Southside Times
Year-round fall and Halloween home decor store opens in Greenwood
For store owners Cory and Scott Steenbergen, fall has always been a happy, feel-good season. A time where the changing weather and the holidays seem to brighten people’s mood. As they noticed the way people seemed to become more carefree and cheery around this time of year, they thought they should take some of their passion for the season and turn it into something they could share with others. And so in late August, Greenwood Happy Haunts was opened.
readthereporter.com
Westfield expands Open Doors
Westfield Chamber of Commerce partners and community leaders were present on Wednesday to cut the ribbon to celebrate Open Doors Westfield’s addition to its facility. The Open Doors Pantry receives food donations from the Midwest Food Bank, individuals, local churches, Boy Scouts, post office and school food drives. Cleaning supplies and personal hygiene products are also provided, since these items cannot be bought with food stamps, SNAP or other government assistance.
a-z-animals.com
The Absolute Best Camping Near Indianapolis
Over 6.6 million people call Indiana, commonly known as the Hoosier State, home. A fantastic site for those wishing to enjoy nature, the state preserves 4.7 million acres of forestland and 4.6 million acres of timberland. For the most part, Indiana’s fantastic campgrounds are located less than 100 miles from Indianapolis. You’re in luck if you’re anywhere close to Indiana.
Current Publishing
Snapshot: Engledow honored posthumously by Indiana United Methodist Children’s Home
Elaine Engledow, right, accepts the Indiana Children’s Champion Posthumous Lifetime Leadership Award on behalf of her late husband, Jim Engledow, during the Indiana United Methodist Children’s Home Breakfast With Champions event. Kevin Smith, left, IUMCH Foundation board member, and Mo Thomas, IUMCH Foundation board president, presented the honor at the Oct. 15 Breakfast of Champions celebration. Engledow, a longtime Carmel resident and community leader who died in August, was among eight honorees who were recognized as Indiana’s most dedicated to making a difference in the lives of children in crisis and for helping the children’s home live up to its values of love, family and education. (Photo courtesy of Indiana United Methodist Children’s Home)
WISH-TV
Overturned bus at I-465 causing three left lanes to be blocked
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There is an overturned bus between Old US 31, US 31, South East Street and South Meridian Street, according to the Indianapolis Department of Transportation. At 8:38 a.m. Sunday, INDOT reported three left lanes are blocked for the next two hours. This story will be updated...
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also love eating seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
bcdemocrat.com
State Road 135 North closure in Morgantown set for next month
MORGANTOWN — State Road 135 North is set to close south of Morgantown for continued bridge work early next month. The upcoming closure of 135 North is over Indian Creek, south of State Road 252, will begin on or after Monday, Nov. 7, to continue rehabilitation work on the truss bridge near Morgantown.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Madison County, IN
Madison County in the State of Indiana opens you to many possibilities to enjoy and relax. With Anderson as its seat, this county has a recorded population of 130,129 in the 2020 census. It includes the cities of Alexandria, Anderson, and part of Elwood, with several towns, unincorporated towns, and...
Troubled Greenwood hotel shut down by city
Inspectors found 188 violations, and public safety first responders racked up more than one hundred calls to the motel in the last year.
