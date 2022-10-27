ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, IN

indianapolismonthly.com

What $1.15 Million Buys In Zionsville

WHETHER you gravitate toward a traditional, suburban neighborhood, or prefer the history found within an old home, the ever-growing, affluent town of Zionsville has options. The excellent restaurants, top-rated schools, and upscale shopping only bolster its appeal. Filled with stately, well-maintained houses, the sought-after Thornhill subdivision boasts a community pool,...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Central Indiana existing home sales continue downward slide

The central Indiana residential real estate market continued to slump in September as sales of single-family homes fell dramatically amid higher mortgage rates. Closed sales in the 16-county area sank from 3,727 in September 2021 to 3,216 last month—a year-over-year decrease of 13.7%, according to the latest data from the MIBOR Realtor Association. Sales fell 8.6% from August to September.
MARION COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Evolution of Indiana’s small towns

Some Hoosier small towns are undergoing a renaissance of sorts. Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs Executive Director Denny Spinner explains how local leadership and state funding are breathing new life into rural communities, including the groundbreaking on the first phase of the $50 million McCord Square Downtown District in McCordsville.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Indy ed-tech firm Willo acquired by textbook retailer Follett

Indianapolis-based education-tech firm Willo Labs Inc. has been acquired by Chicago-based Follett Higher Education—a move that Follett said will set the stage for significant growth at Willo over the next 18 months. Follett declined to reveal financial terms of the deal, which closed on Oct. 13. Willo, which was...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
powerofpositivity.com

Indiana Town Changes Roads to Cut Carbon Emissions

A town in Indiana changed its roads as a way to cut carbon emissions and promote safety. Carmel, Indiana, boasts more roundabouts than any other city in the United States. They plan to continue installing them until no traffic lights and stop signs remain. One street in Carmel has eleven...
CARMEL, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Medical device maker closes $12.5M funding round

Indianapolis-based NICO Corp. has completed a $12.5 million funding round. The company, which makes devices for minimally invasive neurosurgical care, said it will use the oversubscribed round to scale its business and add up to 15 jobs. NICO makes devices such as BrainPath, which is designed to help neurosurgeons navigate...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
munciejournal.com

Muncie Dam Altered for Fish and Kayaking

DELAWARE COUNTY, IN—The Delaware County Soil and Water Conversation District received grant funding from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the Ed and Virginia Ball Foundation to modify the water intake dam at the Indiana American Water Company filtration facility located on Burlington Avenue in Muncie.
MUNCIE, IN
FOX59

IFD: East side fire displaces 2 adults, 7 children

INDIANAPOLIS – A Saturday afternoon fire on the east side drove several people out of their home. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, crews responded after 2 p.m. to a home in the 3100 block of North Riley Avenue. IFD said a fire broke out in a bedroom. Crews had it under control in about […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Southside Times

Year-round fall and Halloween home decor store opens in Greenwood

For store owners Cory and Scott Steenbergen, fall has always been a happy, feel-good season. A time where the changing weather and the holidays seem to brighten people’s mood. As they noticed the way people seemed to become more carefree and cheery around this time of year, they thought they should take some of their passion for the season and turn it into something they could share with others. And so in late August, Greenwood Happy Haunts was opened.
GREENWOOD, IN
readthereporter.com

Westfield expands Open Doors

Westfield Chamber of Commerce partners and community leaders were present on Wednesday to cut the ribbon to celebrate Open Doors Westfield’s addition to its facility. The Open Doors Pantry receives food donations from the Midwest Food Bank, individuals, local churches, Boy Scouts, post office and school food drives. Cleaning supplies and personal hygiene products are also provided, since these items cannot be bought with food stamps, SNAP or other government assistance.
WESTFIELD, IN
a-z-animals.com

The Absolute Best Camping Near Indianapolis

Over 6.6 million people call Indiana, commonly known as the Hoosier State, home. A fantastic site for those wishing to enjoy nature, the state preserves 4.7 million acres of forestland and 4.6 million acres of timberland. For the most part, Indiana’s fantastic campgrounds are located less than 100 miles from Indianapolis. You’re in luck if you’re anywhere close to Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Snapshot: Engledow honored posthumously by Indiana United Methodist Children’s Home

Elaine Engledow, right, accepts the Indiana Children’s Champion Posthumous Lifetime Leadership Award on behalf of her late husband, Jim Engledow, during the Indiana United Methodist Children’s Home Breakfast With Champions event. Kevin Smith, left, IUMCH Foundation board member, and Mo Thomas, IUMCH Foundation board president, presented the honor at the Oct. 15 Breakfast of Champions celebration. Engledow, a longtime Carmel resident and community leader who died in August, was among eight honorees who were recognized as Indiana’s most dedicated to making a difference in the lives of children in crisis and for helping the children’s home live up to its values of love, family and education. (Photo courtesy of Indiana United Methodist Children’s Home)
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

Overturned bus at I-465 causing three left lanes to be blocked

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There is an overturned bus between Old US 31, US 31, South East Street and South Meridian Street, according to the Indianapolis Department of Transportation. At 8:38 a.m. Sunday, INDOT reported three left lanes are blocked for the next two hours. This story will be updated...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you also love eating seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
INDIANA STATE
bcdemocrat.com

State Road 135 North closure in Morgantown set for next month

MORGANTOWN — State Road 135 North is set to close south of Morgantown for continued bridge work early next month. The upcoming closure of 135 North is over Indian Creek, south of State Road 252, will begin on or after Monday, Nov. 7, to continue rehabilitation work on the truss bridge near Morgantown.
MORGANTOWN, IN
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Madison County, IN

Madison County in the State of Indiana opens you to many possibilities to enjoy and relax. With Anderson as its seat, this county has a recorded population of 130,129 in the 2020 census. It includes the cities of Alexandria, Anderson, and part of Elwood, with several towns, unincorporated towns, and...
MADISON COUNTY, IN

