No. 15 Wheaton overpowers Millikin football
WHEATON -- The Millikin football team lost to No. 15 Wheaton College 69-3 on Saturday in Wheaton. The Big Blue stayed close to the nationally ranked Thunder, trailing 7-3 after one quarter. After Wheaton went up 7-0, Millikin senior defense end Alexander Perkins stopped a Thunder drive deep in Millikin...
Sesser-Valier/Waltonville Co-op shuts off the power on Moweaqua Central A&M 49-12
Sesser-Valier/Waltonville Co-op put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Moweaqua Central A&M for a 49-12 victory during this Illinois football game. Sesser-Valier/Waltonville Co-op darted in front of Moweaqua Central A&M 7-0 to begin the second quarter. The Red Devils fought to a 28-12 intermission margin at the Raiders' expense. Sesser-Valier/Waltonville...
View from above: Breese Central's quick lead takes Mt. Zion out of its game 21-18
Breese Central broke in front early and tripped Mt. Zion for a 21-18 win in an Illinois high school football matchup. Breese Central drew first blood by forging a 14-3 margin over Mt. Zion after the first quarter. Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter. The dynamic...
Belleville Althoff Catholic's authoritative start keys victory over Shelbyville 38-34
Belleville Althoff Catholic broke in front early and tripped Shelbyville for a 38-34 win in an Illinois high school football matchup. Belleville Althoff Catholic opened with a 31-8 advantage over Shelbyville through the first quarter. Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter. Shelbyville took the lead 34-31 to...
ALAH football depending on Kaden Feagin's rushing attack to give them 1st playoff win since 2013
ARTHUR — Last season, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond football was just happy to be in the playoffs. The Knights started off the year 0-3 and won five of their last six games to make the Class 2A playoffs for the second consecutive season. The team had been decimated by injuries and headed...
Jacksonville Routt Catholic takes victory lap past Villa Grove 41-15
Jacksonville Routt Catholic stomped on Villa Grove 41-15 at Jacksonville Routt Catholic High on October 29 in Illinois football action. Recently on October 15, Villa Grove squared off with Kansas Tri-County Coop in a football game. For a full recap, click here. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream,...
Check out all the high school football playoff matchups in Round 1 from around Central Illinois
Ten Decatur-area teams are in action Saturday as the football playoffs begin. No. 4 Pana (8-1) and No. 1 Decatur Lutheran School Association/Mount Pulaski (9-0) played Friday night. Here is a look at Saturday's games:. CLASS 1A. No. 13 Brown County (5-4) at No. 4 Tuscola (7-2) WHEN: Sat. at...
Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond nips Vandalia in taut scare 41-34
Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond chalked up in tripping Vandalia 41-34 in Illinois high school football action on October 29. Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond opened with a 14-13 advantage over Vandalia through the first quarter. The Knights registered a 27-19 advantage at halftime...
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin unloads on Spring Valley Hall 55-6
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 55-6 win over Spring Valley Hall in Illinois high school football on October 28. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin drew first blood by forging a 27-0 margin over Spring Valley Hall after the first quarter. The Cyclones registered...
Funerals pending for Oct. 29
GOODALL, Thomas William, 60, Decatur, died Wednesday (Oct. 26, 2022). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. HARLAN, Mark, 69, Pana, died Thursday (Oct. 27, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth. NEWBERN, Ethel M., 74, Decatur, died Tuesday (Oct. 25, 2022). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur. TAGUE, Marvon, 84, Mount Zion, died Thursday (Oct....
Oct. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Decatur: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2022 in Decatur, IL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Cougar Lingers on Springfield’s West End
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources says a cougar roaming West Central Illinois continues to roam near Springfield’s west end. IDNR detected a mountain lion on the west side of Springfield yesterday after monitoring the animal through telemetry from a GPS unit attached to it by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission last year as part of a research project studying mountain lions’ migration patterns. The animal was detected in a wooded area less than an eighth of a mile from Old Jacksonville Road in Springfield. IDNR had hoped the animal would move along overnight Wednesday, but it has not according to witnesses in the area and a report by the State Journal Register.
Woman accused of stealing $64K from softball organization
A Western Illinois woman was charged Thursday for allegedly stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a Madison County softball organization.
Mountain lion in Illinois: Springfield cougar sedated, taken to Indiana refuge, DNR says
A mountain lion that was spotted in Springfield has been sedated and taken to an Indiana sanctuary, DNR officials said.
The Illinois Amish Heritage Center to host Barn Raising Event
The Illinois Amish Heritage Center is hosting a Barn Raising Event Weekend October 28 and 29 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. each day at the Illinois Amish Heritage Center campus. The weekend will not only feature a traditional Amish barn raising for the first time in Central Illinois in 100 years, but local Amish food, Amish demonstrations, craft vendors and more!
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for October 29
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review. (14) updates to this series since Updated 14 min ago.
IDNR: Mountain lion detected near Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WCIA) — Mountain lions in Illinois are rare, with only eight confirmed sightings in the last 20 years. But the latest sighting was on Wednesday in western Springfield. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said it is monitoring a mountain lion equipped with a GPS collar that has been traveling through the state […]
Bloodhound tracker recovering after hunting injury and kidnapping
WATSON, Ill. (WAND) — A Watson man is home recovering after being injured in a hunting accident last week. Ron Slifer, owner of Slifer's Bloodhound Service, tracks fallen deer for Illinois hunters. "When they shoot a deer sometimes they quit bleeding and they're at a loss and they call...
Two new Macon County restaurants now serving customers
Diners have two new restaurants to visit in Macon County. The Cancun restaurant is now open in Warrensburg. The authentic Mexican cuisine is similar to the menu served in the North Main Street restaurant in Decatur. The staff began serving customers on Wednesday at the new location, 125 Illinois Route 121.
