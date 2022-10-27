Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WJBF.com
Taste-test time with The J.Renae Experience
(Augusta, GA): It’s finally time to taste-test the delicious food that Jennifer and Richard from The J.Renae Experience whipped up for us. Be sure to check out their social medias for their meal prep plans, catering, and more.
WJBF.com
QK9C is here to help train your puppies!
(Augusta, GA): Getting a puppy this holiday season? Consider signing them up NOW for training with Quality K9 Concepts!
WRDW-TV
Annual holiday market comes to Fifth Street Marina
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Fifth Street Marina’s sixth annual holiday market is set to start on Sunday in downtown Augusta. The market is held every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. from Oct. 30 to Dec. 18. It is family- and dog-friendly. There will be multiple vendors from...
Small fire forces temporary closure of Barnwell Walmart
BARNWELL, S.C. — A major retail store in a South Carolina town has been forced to close for an undetermined amount of time after a small fire on Friday afternoon. According to Chief Tony Dicks with the Barnwell Fire Department, crews were called out to the Walmart on Dunbarton Boulevard to reports of a fire in the Home and Garden section.
travellens.co
17 Best Things to Do in Columbia County, GA
Columbia County is home to some of the best attractions in Georgia. It has sprawling state parks that utilize many of the natural wonders surrounding the county, particularly its lakes and rivers. The county is also rich in flora and fauna, making it an ideal outdoor destination. Its cities and...
WRDW-TV
Dispose of unused meds this weekend at these sites
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several counties in the area are joining a national initiative, Prescription Take Back Day, to bring awareness to citizens of the opioid crisis. The U.S. Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration, encourages local sheriff’s offices and members of the public to participate in National Prescription Take Back Day, on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Best places in Augusta to get a beer
From local breweries to taprooms, we're breaking down the Top 6 places to wet your whistle based on online reviews.
wfxg.com
Hallo-weekend events across the CSRA
CSRA (WFXG) - There are plenty of things to do in the CSRA this weekend, from festive fall fun to seriously spooky! Check out these activities and be sure to tag FOX54 in your social media posts so we can see how you're spending the Hallo-weekend. Boo at the Zoo.
WRDW-TV
North Augusta celebrates the return of Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee
NORTH AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The 36th annual Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee wrapped up Saturday. After a two-year hiatus, organizers prepared for twice as much fun. It was nothing but smiles and laughter as the community celebrated the return of the beloved festival. It’s one of the biggest events in North Augusta, attracting an estimated total of 20,000 people. Most of those folks didn’t have to travel too far as this was all in their backyard.
WJBF.com
Miracle Mile Walk raises $400,000 and counting for mammogram screenings
AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF) – On October 15, close to 10,000 people walked the streets of downtown Augusta. That day around $400,000 was raised for the Piedmont Augusta Mobile Mammography Unit, and that number continues to grow. “Children at this elementary school bought pink lemonade and sold pink lemonade to...
wfxg.com
Augusta University host 2nd annual "Fall into Moore with Us" yard sale
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - Augusta University's Ryan Moore Program did its part to de-stigmatize and bring awareness to HIV and AID at Thursday's "Fall into Moore with Us" yard sale. All proceeds of the yard sale will be going towards the program. The program provides HIV/AIDS care for the state's...
wfxg.com
Thousands flock to Grovetown for annual city Trunk or Treat
GROVETOWN, G.A. (WFXG) - on friday, tHOUSANDS CAME OUT TO LIBERTY PARK, FOR THE CITIES ANNUAL TRUNK OR TREAT EVENT. TRICK-OR-TREATERS OF ALL AGES, CAME OUT IN THEIR BEST COSTUMES, EAGER TO PARTICIPATE IN THE FESTIVITIES. THERE WAS ALSo A PETTING ZOO, HAY RIDE, FOOD VENDORS AND PLENTY OF CANDY TO GO AROUND.
WJBF.com
Radon levels in your home could be putting you at risk for lung cancer
Dr. Shaheen Islam, Division Director of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine at Augusta University Health, makes his living caring for people’s lung-related disorders. So, a decade ago, when he lived in Ohio and moved into a new home, he did not expect to have to worry about his own lung health. Until his house tested high for radon.
WJBF.com
Hair and Scalp Treatment Centers is giving back on Veteran’s Day
(Augusta, GA): Beurena Johnson and the team at Hair and Scalp Treatment Centers are giving back to female veterans on Veteran’s Day! Find out what they’re doing by watching the video!
WRDW-TV
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The cloudy and cool pattern of Saturday will continue Sunday with patchy drizzle and high temperatures about 10 degrees below average. An area of low pressure and associated front will move in Sunday night into Monday giving the CSRA its best chance of rain for the upcoming week. Mainly dry weather with above average temperatures is expected behind that system Tuesday through Saturday.
WJBF.com
Giving Local: North Augusta Arts Council presents the Salute to our Veterans Concert
(North Augusta, SC): The 18th annual North Augusta Arts Council’s Salute to our Veterans Concert is taking place on Monday, November 7th, @7:00pm at Wesley Center of Grace UMC. All donations given at this event will go toward the Music Therapy Program at the Charlie Norwood VA Hospital and the USCA Veteran and Military Student Support Center.
WRDW-TV
Mark Wahlberg’s Aiken gym gripe stirs up social media
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Actor Mark Wahlberg was in the area over the weekend and wanted to work out. Wahlberg went to what seemed like a 24-hour fitness center only to find it closed at 3 a.m. As a result, he blasted the gym on social media. He made the...
Augusta’s adult night club regulations could get a revamp
They’ve been a part of Augusta for decades, but the city’s adult clubs are looking at getting a redo on the rules.
wfxg.com
Abrams stops in Grovetown and Augusta on early voting bus tour
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - on thursday, STACEY ABRAMS MADE STOPS IN GROVETOWN AND AUGUSTA ON HER “LET’S GET IT DONE" statewide bUS tOUR, sharing HER VISION FOR ONE GEORGIA. A PACKED CROWD OF COLUMBIA AND RICHMOND COUNTY RESIDENTS CAME OUT TO MAKE THEIR VOICES HEARD, HOPEFUL TO SEE THAT VISION COME TO LIGHT. with 12 days left to vote, THE DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE FOR GOVERNOR ENCOURAGing citizens TO CONTINUE TO SHOW UP FOR WHAT SHE CALLS A CONSEQUENTIAL ELECTION. “WE ARE 12 DAYS AWAY FROM DESTINY, GEORGIA, 12 DAYS FROM DESTINY," says Abrams. COMPARED TO THE 2018 MIDTERMS, G.
Comments / 0