Savannah, GA

WJCL

First ever Forsyth Park Costume Crawl draws big crowd

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Hundreds put on their best Halloween costume on Sunday for the first-ever Forsyth Park Costume Crawl. The brand new costume contest took over the park’s amphitheater area. The event featured food trucks, live music, beverages and more. There were several costume categories, including Best Pet...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Day of the Dead celebration held at Tanger Outlets in Pooler

POOLER, Ga. — In just a few days, people all over the world will be celebrating the Day of the Dead. Día de los Muertos honors the life and memories of loved ones lost. A combination of Mexican and Catholic traditions, the holiday reminds people to accept the reality of death as a part of life.
POOLER, GA
wtoc.com

Remembering and honoring lost loved ones on The Day of the Dead

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For a lot of Americans, the end of October is all about Halloween. That’s not the only holiday that comes around this time of year, however. The Day of the Dead is all about remembering and honoring lost loved ones, and how folks do that this holiday is by creating an altar full of items that their family would’ve enjoyed in life.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Local businesses hold Autism-friendly trunk or treat

GARDEN CITY, Ga (WSAV) — Several local businesses are holding an Autism and special needs-friendly trunk or treat event today for children in the community. Rameek’s Boo-Tacular Trunk or Treat Autism Awareness Edition, presented by The Sister Experience, Deeah’s Events R Us, LLC, and 520 Wings, will be handing out blue jack-o-lanterns to children with […]
GARDEN CITY, GA
WSAV News 3

City of Portal celebrates annual Turpentine festival

PORTAL, Ga (WSAV) — Hundreds converged on the tiny town of Portal, 12 miles west of Statesboro, to enjoy the town’s annual Turpentine festival which kicked off the festivities with a parade through the city. In the early 20th century, Portal was a manufacturing town of the all-purpose cleaner, harvested from trees. “This is something […]
PORTAL, GA
wtoc.com

Residents celebrating Halloween early in Port Wentworth

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - As Halloween approaches, some people are celebrating early giving their kids a chance to dig into candy and wear their costumes, for more than just one night. With Halloween falling on a Monday this year, one Port Wentworth city councilwoman took it upon herself to...
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
JamBase

Widespread Panic Dreams Up Momentuous Halloween Concert In Savannah

Widespread Panic delivered a dreamy Halloween celebration on Saturday in Savannah, Georgia that included a number of cover debuts and bust outs. The members of the sextet wore costumes fitting the dream theme, as they loaded the setlist with songs referencing dreams and sleeping for their second of two nights at Enmarket Arena.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

‘A Savannah Haunting’ opens in theaters

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We know Savannah is one of the spookiest cities around, now, just in time for Halloween, a haunting tale of horror based in the Hostess City is hitting screens Friday. Hold on to your popcorn!. “A Savannah Haunting” is now playing and leave it to a...
SAVANNAH, GA
southmag.com

Plant Riverside to Host Special Thanksgiving Brunch on Thursday, November 24

Plant Riverside District – Savannah most exciting destination for dining, shopping and live entertainment – will host a special Thanksgiving Brunch, featuring a menu inspired by traditional Thanksgiving favorites as well as live music by The Howard Paul Jazz Trio. Menu highlights include Sage-Roasted Turkey Roulade with Giblet...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Your quick guide to Savannah Pride

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah hasn’t had an in-person pride since the start of the pandemic. Now, the Hostess City is running full steam ahead with this year’s festivities. “I would say I’m most excited about returning after three years and that the LGBTQIA+ community gets to come celebrate together,” said Lawrence Appenzeller, the Executive […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Machine Gun Kelly on how Savannah inspired him

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Colson Baker, also known as Machine Gun Kelly, was an honored guest at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2022 and was presented the Discovery Award. Prior to receiving the award, Baker who is a multiplatinum selling recording artist, actor and director walked the red carpet and shared some inspiration for those […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Food is Family: Tsang carrying on family tradition in the Boro

If you’re on social media, then you’re likely familiar with Adam Tsang. He’s a local entrepreneur who has his hands in multiple ventures around town — The Saucy Shrimp, Soyumi Asian Kitchen, Two Fly Guys Media, PEP Public Relations (Peppr), and the Whiskey Grail. Just to name a few. Whew. And he documents much of it on his Instagram, TikTok, and podcast.
STATESBORO, GA
WJCL

Savannah Civic Center sees large turnout of Sunday early voters

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Georgia continues to see a record breaking turnout of early voters. The Savannah Civic Center was one of two Chatham County sites to offer Sunday early voting. People did not hesitate to take advantage. Residents who submitted their ballot Sunday told WJCL 22 the process took...
SAVANNAH, GA
WCBD Count on 2

Colleton County High School band captain dies unexpectedly

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County High School community is remembering a student who passed away over the weekend. According to the Colleton County High School Band of Blues, band captain, Delaine Ford passed away “unexpectedly” but didn’t share any details. Ford was a senior at Colleton County High School. “We are deeply […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WTGS

Beaufort County residents walk to end Alzheimer's

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — Beaufort County residents gathered in Bluffton on Saturday for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Over six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, which means over 11 million family members and friends care for people living with the disease or other dementias. The...
BLUFFTON, SC

