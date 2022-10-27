Read full article on original website
WJCL
First ever Forsyth Park Costume Crawl draws big crowd
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Hundreds put on their best Halloween costume on Sunday for the first-ever Forsyth Park Costume Crawl. The brand new costume contest took over the park’s amphitheater area. The event featured food trucks, live music, beverages and more. There were several costume categories, including Best Pet...
WJCL
Day of the Dead celebration held at Tanger Outlets in Pooler
POOLER, Ga. — In just a few days, people all over the world will be celebrating the Day of the Dead. Día de los Muertos honors the life and memories of loved ones lost. A combination of Mexican and Catholic traditions, the holiday reminds people to accept the reality of death as a part of life.
wtoc.com
Remembering and honoring lost loved ones on The Day of the Dead
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For a lot of Americans, the end of October is all about Halloween. That’s not the only holiday that comes around this time of year, however. The Day of the Dead is all about remembering and honoring lost loved ones, and how folks do that this holiday is by creating an altar full of items that their family would’ve enjoyed in life.
Local businesses hold Autism-friendly trunk or treat
GARDEN CITY, Ga (WSAV) — Several local businesses are holding an Autism and special needs-friendly trunk or treat event today for children in the community. Rameek’s Boo-Tacular Trunk or Treat Autism Awareness Edition, presented by The Sister Experience, Deeah’s Events R Us, LLC, and 520 Wings, will be handing out blue jack-o-lanterns to children with […]
City of Portal celebrates annual Turpentine festival
PORTAL, Ga (WSAV) — Hundreds converged on the tiny town of Portal, 12 miles west of Statesboro, to enjoy the town’s annual Turpentine festival which kicked off the festivities with a parade through the city. In the early 20th century, Portal was a manufacturing town of the all-purpose cleaner, harvested from trees. “This is something […]
wtoc.com
Residents celebrating Halloween early in Port Wentworth
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - As Halloween approaches, some people are celebrating early giving their kids a chance to dig into candy and wear their costumes, for more than just one night. With Halloween falling on a Monday this year, one Port Wentworth city councilwoman took it upon herself to...
wtoc.com
‘It gives people a sense of belonging:’ Pride Festival returns to Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Downtown Savannah was decked out in rainbow colors this evening as Savannah Pride made its return to Ellis Square. This was the first night the festival returned to Savannah since the pandemic. Organizers and people who attended the event all say that this event’s return has...
JamBase
Widespread Panic Dreams Up Momentuous Halloween Concert In Savannah
Widespread Panic delivered a dreamy Halloween celebration on Saturday in Savannah, Georgia that included a number of cover debuts and bust outs. The members of the sextet wore costumes fitting the dream theme, as they loaded the setlist with songs referencing dreams and sleeping for their second of two nights at Enmarket Arena.
wtoc.com
‘A Savannah Haunting’ opens in theaters
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We know Savannah is one of the spookiest cities around, now, just in time for Halloween, a haunting tale of horror based in the Hostess City is hitting screens Friday. Hold on to your popcorn!. “A Savannah Haunting” is now playing and leave it to a...
Meet the Market: Laura Franklin Cooke, Owner of H.L. Franklin’s Healthy Honey
This is part of a continuing series about the Statesboro Main Street Farmers Market behind Visit Statesboro! and the vendors who can be found there. H.L. Franklin’s Healthy Honey has a presence at the market, as well as a brick and mortar location and an e-commerce component. The Queen...
southmag.com
Plant Riverside to Host Special Thanksgiving Brunch on Thursday, November 24
Plant Riverside District – Savannah most exciting destination for dining, shopping and live entertainment – will host a special Thanksgiving Brunch, featuring a menu inspired by traditional Thanksgiving favorites as well as live music by The Howard Paul Jazz Trio. Menu highlights include Sage-Roasted Turkey Roulade with Giblet...
Your quick guide to Savannah Pride
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah hasn’t had an in-person pride since the start of the pandemic. Now, the Hostess City is running full steam ahead with this year’s festivities. “I would say I’m most excited about returning after three years and that the LGBTQIA+ community gets to come celebrate together,” said Lawrence Appenzeller, the Executive […]
Restaurant, Food & Drink News in Hilton Head and Bluffton
Curated events this month include Thanksgiving feasts, an early visit from Santa, and a master mixology class. Click to read more. Don't miss a food or drink event.Curated by Local Life.
Friday is your last chance to purchase your Ogeechee Area Hospice Chicken Dinner Tickets
Friday, October 28, 2022 is the last day to purchase chicken dinner plates to support Ogeechee Area Hospice (OAH). The plates are $10 each and the proceeds support OAH’s operations. They will be cooking the chickens’ for lunch on Friday, November 4th. You can pick up your plates between...
Machine Gun Kelly on how Savannah inspired him
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Colson Baker, also known as Machine Gun Kelly, was an honored guest at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2022 and was presented the Discovery Award. Prior to receiving the award, Baker who is a multiplatinum selling recording artist, actor and director walked the red carpet and shared some inspiration for those […]
Food is Family: Tsang carrying on family tradition in the Boro
If you’re on social media, then you’re likely familiar with Adam Tsang. He’s a local entrepreneur who has his hands in multiple ventures around town — The Saucy Shrimp, Soyumi Asian Kitchen, Two Fly Guys Media, PEP Public Relations (Peppr), and the Whiskey Grail. Just to name a few. Whew. And he documents much of it on his Instagram, TikTok, and podcast.
WJCL
Savannah Civic Center sees large turnout of Sunday early voters
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Georgia continues to see a record breaking turnout of early voters. The Savannah Civic Center was one of two Chatham County sites to offer Sunday early voting. People did not hesitate to take advantage. Residents who submitted their ballot Sunday told WJCL 22 the process took...
Colleton County High School band captain dies unexpectedly
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County High School community is remembering a student who passed away over the weekend. According to the Colleton County High School Band of Blues, band captain, Delaine Ford passed away “unexpectedly” but didn’t share any details. Ford was a senior at Colleton County High School. “We are deeply […]
WTGS
Beaufort County residents walk to end Alzheimer's
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — Beaufort County residents gathered in Bluffton on Saturday for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Over six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, which means over 11 million family members and friends care for people living with the disease or other dementias. The...
WJCL
The Search for Quinton: Family questioned about what happened to missing Savannah toddler
Quinton Simon's family was questioned Friday outside their home about what happened to the child. Watch the video above. It has been more than three weeks since 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen at his Savannah home. On Friday, for the second week in a row, police and FBI announced...
