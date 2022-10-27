Read full article on original website
DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions (1-6) and their quest to put a full game together continues for another week after losing 31-27 to the Miami Dolphins in Week 8. Detroit scored on its first five possessions in the first half, taking a 27-17 lead into the break. That was after the Lions grabbed a 14-0 lead and then a 21-7 after answering Miami’s first score. But then the Dolphins took over, opening the third quarter with a nine-play scoring drive that covered 75 yards and nearly six minutes. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was money on third down, with their offense converting eight-of-12 conversions. Tagovailoa turned to receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to great success. Waddle scored twice while catching eight passes for 106 yards. And Hill was a machine, with 12 receptions for 188 yards.
DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions (1-5) are back home and in desperate need of a win against the Miami Dolphins (4-3) in Week 8 action from Ford Field. Here’s everything you need to know about the game from how to watch or listen, not to mention a recap of the week of news heading into Week 8:
DETROIT - If the NFL season ended today, the Detroit Lions would have the number one pick in the draft. However, they could make the playoffs if they turn things around in a big way. You can watch them host the Miami Dolphins at Ford Field this Sunday without breaking the bank. Tickets are available at these sites:
DETROIT -- There were several issues in the Detroit Lions’ latest loss, mainly their defense getting dominated on third down during the 31-27 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Miami’s offense converted eight-of-12 third-down plays, with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa getting into a rhythm with receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. At one point, Tagovailoa had completed all eight passing attempts for 131 yards and two touchdowns on third down. The third-year quarterback finished with 382 passing yards and three touchdowns, leading the Dolphins back from two separate 14-point deficits.
DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions (1-5) are back home and in need of a win after dropping four straight. Detroit welcomes the dangerous Miami Dolphins (4-3) in Week 8 to Ford Field. We’ll try and answer three burning questions ahead of kickoff:. How will the Lions stop Dolphins WRs...
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions (1-5) will try and right the ship against a dangerous Miami Dolphins (4-3) team in Week 8 back at Ford Field. This post will serve as a fantasy guide while running through matchups to watch, team stats and the series history:. START Lions TE...
DETROIT, MI -- Detroit Lions fans came in costumes and team attire to see the Halloween game against the Miami Dolphins in Week 8 action from Ford Field. The Lions lost the game narrowly with a final score of 31-27, after leading by 14 points at two separate occasions during the first half. Detroit entered the second half with a 27-17 lead. But, in the second half, Miami took over with two touchdowns, putting an end to the Lions’ highest-scoring first half in nearly a decade.
DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions delivered their highest-scoring first half in a decade, then got blanked in the second half in their 31-27 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 8. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had one of the best showings of his three-year career, dominating on third down while tossing for 382 yards and three touchdowns. Tagovailoa attacked the Lions exactly how the world expected, leaning on play-action passes and his ultra-speedy receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Hill caught 12 of 14 targets for 188 yards. The second-year receiver added eight catches on nine chances for 106 yards and two touchdowns.
The Dolphins move the chains heading into the two-minute warning. Tue to Hill, easy money, moves the chains, and into Detroit’s side of the field. It’s second-and-10 at Detroit’s 34-yard line, with 1:51 on the clock. The Lions have two timeouts. Another nice run stop makes it third-and-8, opportunity to get the ball back in a one-score game if they can force the kick. Here we go -- crowd is getting up for this one, Tua with a single back, rolls out and finds Hill for the first down. That’ll likely do it. No more timeouts for the home team.
