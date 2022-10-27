ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

What’s being said nationally after Lions blow double-digit lead in loss to Miami

DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions (1-6) and their quest to put a full game together continues for another week after losing 31-27 to the Miami Dolphins in Week 8. Detroit scored on its first five possessions in the first half, taking a 27-17 lead into the break. That was after the Lions grabbed a 14-0 lead and then a 21-7 after answering Miami’s first score. But then the Dolphins took over, opening the third quarter with a nine-play scoring drive that covered 75 yards and nearly six minutes. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was money on third down, with their offense converting eight-of-12 conversions. Tagovailoa turned to receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to great success. Waddle scored twice while catching eight passes for 106 yards. And Hill was a machine, with 12 receptions for 188 yards.
Inside the locker room: Lions point to Miami’s speed for nightmare day on third down

DETROIT -- There were several issues in the Detroit Lions’ latest loss, mainly their defense getting dominated on third down during the 31-27 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Miami’s offense converted eight-of-12 third-down plays, with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa getting into a rhythm with receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. At one point, Tagovailoa had completed all eight passing attempts for 131 yards and two touchdowns on third down. The third-year quarterback finished with 382 passing yards and three touchdowns, leading the Dolphins back from two separate 14-point deficits.
See 67 photos from Detroit Lions’ Week 8 loss on Halloween

DETROIT, MI -- Detroit Lions fans came in costumes and team attire to see the Halloween game against the Miami Dolphins in Week 8 action from Ford Field. The Lions lost the game narrowly with a final score of 31-27, after leading by 14 points at two separate occasions during the first half. Detroit entered the second half with a 27-17 lead. But, in the second half, Miami took over with two touchdowns, putting an end to the Lions’ highest-scoring first half in nearly a decade.
Video recap: Detroit Lions can’t muster anything in second half of loss to Dolphins

DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions delivered their highest-scoring first half in a decade, then got blanked in the second half in their 31-27 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 8. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had one of the best showings of his three-year career, dominating on third down while tossing for 382 yards and three touchdowns. Tagovailoa attacked the Lions exactly how the world expected, leaning on play-action passes and his ultra-speedy receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Hill caught 12 of 14 targets for 188 yards. The second-year receiver added eight catches on nine chances for 106 yards and two touchdowns.
Live updates: Lions blow 14-point lead, lose 31-27 to Dolphins in fourth quarter

The Dolphins move the chains heading into the two-minute warning. Tue to Hill, easy money, moves the chains, and into Detroit’s side of the field. It’s second-and-10 at Detroit’s 34-yard line, with 1:51 on the clock. The Lions have two timeouts. Another nice run stop makes it third-and-8, opportunity to get the ball back in a one-score game if they can force the kick. Here we go -- crowd is getting up for this one, Tua with a single back, rolls out and finds Hill for the first down. That’ll likely do it. No more timeouts for the home team.
