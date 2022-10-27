DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions (1-6) and their quest to put a full game together continues for another week after losing 31-27 to the Miami Dolphins in Week 8. Detroit scored on its first five possessions in the first half, taking a 27-17 lead into the break. That was after the Lions grabbed a 14-0 lead and then a 21-7 after answering Miami’s first score. But then the Dolphins took over, opening the third quarter with a nine-play scoring drive that covered 75 yards and nearly six minutes. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was money on third down, with their offense converting eight-of-12 conversions. Tagovailoa turned to receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to great success. Waddle scored twice while catching eight passes for 106 yards. And Hill was a machine, with 12 receptions for 188 yards.

DETROIT, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO