Call of Duty Endowment Protector Pack DLC for Modern Warfare 2 features cosmetics that raise funds for charity

Read full article on original website
Related
Modern Warfare 2 Firing Range Reportedly Accessible Through Campaign
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Firing Range and Loadout menus have reportedly been accessed by savvy console gamers. For those unaware, the Firing Range is an offline mode that gives players the opportunity to test out their newly adjusted weapons before heading into a match. This mode will feature three firing lanes, multiple targets at various distances, and accessible areas to test out various vantage points.
NME
Here’s the code for all three ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ safes
If you’re trying to get an edge in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign, or just trying to finish the Gentleman Thief achievement, you’re going to want the codes for the three safes located in the single player campaign. Opening these safes often involves looking at...
dotesports.com
Best aim assist settings in Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 allows players to fully customize their aim assist settings while playing on a controller. With different response curves and aim assist types, it can be difficult to narrow down which option is the best. Ultimately, it will come down to personal preference, but it’s...
dotesports.com
One Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer map was secretly deleted ahead of global launch
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer and Spec Ops modes are rolling out across the globe today. The new CoD title had a staggered release, with the campaign arriving on consoles and PCs over a week ago. Before launch, the Modern Warfare 2 beta saw a massive collection...
dotesports.com
When does Modern Warfare 2 DMZ come out? | MW2 DMZ release date details
With every new Call of Duty title, fans look forward to the new maps and game modes that will set it apart from other titles in the series. The same is true of Modern Warfare 2, and the new multiplayer modes that come with it. One of the game’s most-anticipated...
British pigeons ‘turning into zombies’ from mysterious disease that twists their neck and makes them walk in zigzags
A MYSTERIOUS disease is infecting British birds and turning them into slow moving 'zombies' with deformed necks. The highly infectious virus has already spread rapidly in Jersey pigeons and is feared to be circulating throughout the UK bird population. Horrific symptoms of the disease include deformed necks, dangerously thin bodies,...
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 developer warns against changing your region for early access
If you're thinking about a digital trip to New Zealand, maybe don't
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Players Furious Over Cross-Play Options
"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" has finally been released and players are jumping into the multiplayer shooter. While the excitement around Infinity Ward's latest game is high, Xbox and PC players have discovered they are lacking an option that PlayStation gamers have. On Twitter, many players have begun to share their frustration that the Xbox version of the game doesn't have the option to disable cross-play with PC players. To make matters worse, the PlayStation version, on both PS4 and PS5, has the option to disable cross-play and only matchmake with other PlayStation users, adding another item to the list of exclusive PlayStation benefits for "Modern Warfare 2."
How to Get Spectrum Camo in Modern Warfare 2
Wondering how to get the Spectrum Camo in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II? We've got you covered. The fan-favorite Spectrum Camo from COD: Ghosts and Black Ops 4 is indeed back in Modern Warfare 2. By virtue of Infinity Ward streamlining the series' staple Camo Challenge System for MW2, a vast amount of Camos can be unlocked in the new game — including Spectrum.
dotesports.com
Will Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 include a Zombies mode?
Another year means another Call of Duty game, this time bringing a sequel to the 2019 title. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is an intense adventure that takes place across cities and mountainous open areas. With the game’s release, players have already jumped into the campaign and multiplayer to discover all that the new title has to offer.
IGN
Modern Warfare 2's Physical Edition is Basically an Empty Box - IGN The Daily Fix
Players are starting to receive their physical copies of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and discovered that the discs are only 72MB of data. Callisto Protocol is officially cancelled for release in Japan. Finally, Xbox Game Pass and the Xbox Series consoles could go up in price at some point according to Phil Spencer, but the increase won't happen this holiday period.
dotesports.com
Infinity Ward releases patch to fix Modern Warfare 2 party bug
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players should find it easier to grind the game with their friends, as Infinity Ward has released an update addressing the frustrating party bug causing the game to crash. Modern Warfare 2 is finally here, and fans everywhere are grinding to unlock new weapons,...
Call of Duty's latest battle is between Microsoft and Sony
Hunting down your enemies on the bustling streets of Amsterdam, along the U.S.-Mexico border or in a Middle Eastern fishing village is just part of the intense action in the latest Call of Duty video game. The Friday release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 continues a nearly two-decade...
dotesports.com
How to unlock Gold, Platinum, Polyatomic, and Orion Mastery Camos in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Camo challenges are the endgame grind for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, in a similar fashion to the previous games of the Activision franchise. MW2 brings some of the best-looking Gold and Platinum weapon camo patterns, which are a staple in CoD games. Infinity Ward, though, also introduced new patterns Orion and Polyatomic. Unlocking all the Mastery Camos is a true grind, but luckily you’ll spend less time doing it in MW2 compared to previous titles.
dotesports.com
Flickering issues in Modern Warfare 2? Try these fixes
In addition to expecting a new Call of Duty title every year, fans of the franchise are also used to running into various errors during each game’s launch period, which has been the case for Modern Warfare 2. After battling through crashes to get into the game, some players...
dotesports.com
What is Ground War in Modern Warfare 2? | Ground war game modes, explained
The more the merrier as they say, and the same can be said for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 after its worldwide Oct. 28 release. Obviously the main focal point of any new CoD release is its multiplayer, and the multiplayer is driven by its traditional core six-vs-six gameplay.
dotesports.com
CoD fans think Activision has struck gold with its big Modern Warfare 2 launch change
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 released its campaign before the multiplayer game mode, and it might have worked in their favor—fans think Activision has found the master key to bringing hype back to the long-standing franchise. Fans already shout from the rooftops when a new CoD title is...
Call of Duty's graphics are so realistic its hard to tell what's real and what's not
Call of Duty Modern Warfare II is the latest Call of Duty title from Activision and Infinity Ward and fans of the series can’t believe how “realistic” one of the new levels looks. Warning: Minor Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II spoilers aheadTwitter user @juanbis reshared a video taken from a portion of the game’s campaign that’s set in the idyllic city of Amsterdam. “Oh my god Amsterdam looks *incredibly* realistic in the new Call of Duty”, Juan said of the footage that sees the player’s character walking through crowds of tourists as Captain Price speaks to him through an...
dotesports.com
How to unlock the Slimline Pro Optic Red Dot Sight in Modern Warfare 2￼
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is full of weapons and attachments players can unlock as they grind the game. However, the attachments and weapons are significantly different in Modern Warfare 2, as weapons share the same attachments if they share the same platform. This can be confusing to the...
dotesports.com
Does Modern Warfare 2 have split-screen? | How to play split-screen in MW2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the latest first-person military shooter from the brand that has banked on yearly releases for nearly two decades. Players worldwide have been hopping online or playing on the couch against their friends. However, with many FPS games beginning to move away from the split-screen model, players are curious if Modern Warfare 2 has a split-screen feature.
Comments / 1