ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

Top-three amoxicillin manufacturers report shortages of common cold antibiotic

By Dr. Partha Nandi
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hOFGY_0ip8cCsj00

An antibiotic drug to treat infections in children is in short supply. The top-three manufacturers of amoxicillin are reporting supply constraints in the U.S. due to delays and supply chain issues.

The Food and Drug Administration says it’s working with the companies to solve the problem.

If any parent, like myself, has had a child with an ear infection, pneumonia or bronchitis, then they were most likely treated with the antibiotic amoxicillin. It can also be prescribed for urinary tract infections and bacterial nose, throat and skin infections.

Now, this medication is a penicillin-type antibiotic. It works by killing the bacteria that caused the infection and preventing any more growth. The drug is considered a first-line therapy, meaning it’s a primary treatment because it works great in kids and is well-tolerated. It can be prescribed as a capsule, tablet, chewable tablet and liquid.

As for shortages, the top-three manufacturers report a limited supply of various doses of this medication. And unfortunately, the liquid form, which is most commonly used with children, is where most of the shortages are occurring.

Unfortunately, the shortage could mean delays regarding treatment. It’s important to talk to your pediatrician regarding the shortage and to see if other forms of amoxicillin are appropriate. For example, if children are old enough, they may be able to take tablets or capsules. There are chewables as I mentioned, but they have to be chewed thoroughly or crushed up first before they are swallowed.

As for alternatives to amoxicillin, yes there are other antibiotics. But what’s prescribed will depend on the specific illness and age of the child. Some are not as effective, may cost more money or have side effects.

Regarding the flu, amoxicillin is used to treat bacterial infections and not viral infections. So please don’t take them if you have influenza or the common cold. They will not help you, and their side effects can still cause harm.

Lastly, if your child — or anyone — takes antibiotics, it’s important to take them exactly as prescribed. Just because your child may feel better doesn’t mean it’s time to stop the medication. Only stop if given the green light by your doctor.

On the next Dr. Nandi Show, green is the gold standard of healthy living. Dr. Partha Nandi shares the story of Dr. Dan Pompa, a man whose environment and lifestyle made him chronically ill. Plus, how one woman is avoiding toxins in her environment by living a completely sustainable lifestyle, how you can incorporate healthy products into your day-to-day and skin care products to help make your life healthier.  Tune in Sunday, Oct. 30 at 1:30 a.m. to learn about "Living a Sustainable, Toxin-Free Life."

Partha Nandi

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

The main COVID symptoms have changed, research shows

(NEXSTAR) — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, patients have reported dozens of different symptoms, ranging from cold and flu-like symptoms to more unique ones, including “COVID tongue.”. But like all viruses, the primary symptoms associated with COVID have changed and can vary based on your vaccination...
CBS San Francisco

What is RSV and why is it a threat to your child

SAN FRANCISCO -- Children's hospitals in parts of the U.S. are seeing a surge in a common respiratory illness that can cause severe breathing problems for babies.Officials at UCSF Benioff Childrens Hospitals told KPIX they are busy treating an increasing number of cases. RSV cases fell dramatically two years ago as the pandemic shut down schools, day cares and businesses. With restrictions easing in the summer of 2021, doctors saw an alarming increase in what is normally a fall and winter virus.Now, it's back again. And doctors are bracing for the possibility that RSV, flu and COVID-19 could combine to stress hospitals."I'm calling it an emergency," said...
Daily Mail

Urgent warning over deadly dog disease that's spreading across Australia amid a shortage of the vaccine that stops your pet from getting it

Dog owners are being warned about rising cases of leptospirosis as Australia faces a nationwide vaccine shortage to fight the deadly disease. Cases of Leptospirosis, a bacterial infection transmitted via rat urine and faeces that is potentially fatal to humans, have been detected in NSW, Queensland and the Northern Territory in recent months.
BGR.com

Urgent warning: Produce at 11 stores may be contaminated with human waste

People in Michigan might have certain Kuntry Gardens fruits and vegetables in their pantries or refrigerators. These products might be contaminated with untreated human waste, posing a health hazard to buyers. Health authorities issued a consumer advisory for these products, warning consumers not to eat them. It’s not quite a recall for Kuntry Gardens products, but it should be treated as one.
MICHIGAN STATE
CNET

Flu Shot Side Effects: Here's What to Expect

As many folks start traveling and gathering like they did pre-pandemic, scientists are watching our for what they think might be an especially rough flu season in the US. The good news is we have very safe and effective tools for fighting and preventing the flu, caused by the potentially deadly influenza virus, including the flu vaccine.
Popculture

Potato Chips Recalled

The recall beat seems to never stop, with government agencies staying on the watch for violations and safety hazards. Several recalls stemming from Australia have popped up in recent weeks, and this latest recall affects potato chips from the land down under. Smith's Snackfood Company is pulling certain bags of Smith's Crinkle Cut Salt & Vinegar Chips from store shelves. Per Food Standards Australia & New Zealand (the region's government agency that's comparable to the U.S. FDA or USDA), the bags were sold in 45-gram, 90-gram and 170-gram sizes. The recall was sparked due to the "potential presence of foreign matter (plastic pieces)."
Shin

What Autopsies of Vaccinated People (With Covid Vaccines) Reveal About Post-Vaccine Deaths

And why it’s important to know them (and their limitations) Biomedical devices have their limits in understanding the body from the outside. That’s why autopsy— meaning ‘the act of seeing for oneself’ in Greek — remainsuseful to this day. To know what really happened, we have to understand the body from the inside. An autopsy, thus, dissects the dead body to determine the cause of death or the effects of a disease or treatment.
Healthline

What Happens if Marijuana is No Longer Classified as Schedule 1 Drug?

President Joe Biden has called on officials to review how marijuana is scheduled under federal law. Currently, marijuana is classified as a Schedule I drug. This is defined as having “no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.”. In early October, President Joe Biden granted a...
BGR.com

Huge snack recall hits 18 states due to potentially dangerous allergen

Tree nut allergies are the most common food allergies out there, with six tree nuts being the most “popular” when it comes to allergic reactions. These are walnut, almond, hazelnut, pecan, cashew, and pistachio. Recalls follow when manufacturers discover traces of one of these allergens in products that should not contain tree nuts. That explains the new Lipari Foods snack recall, as two products from the manufacturer include undeclared cashews.
WISCONSIN STATE
NBC Chicago

Here's What to Do If You Test Positive for COVID This Fall or Winter

COVID-19 infection rates could rise in the coming weeks, causing a possible surge, as the colder weather drives more people indoors and increases the risk of transmission. While not present in the U.S., signs of a fall surge have appeared in the U.K., where cases have jumped at least 25% in the most recent week, including a significant rise in infections among those 70 years old and above, Sky News reported. While not a guarantee of what's to come for Americans, what happens in the U.K. with COVID is reflected in the U.S. in a matter of weeks, Andrea Garcia, vice president of science, medicine and public health with the American Medical Association, said in an article.
TheDailyBeast

This Deadly COVID Twist Is Like Nothing We’ve Seen Before

As the wave of COVID infections from the highly-contagious BA.5 subvariant finally subsided back in late July, new subvariants were already competing for dominance—and the opportunity to drive the next wave of infections.A little over two months later, epidemiologists are close to naming a winner. In the United Kingdom, infections from a highly mutated subvariant called BQ.1.1 are doubling every week—a rate of growth that far exceeds other leading subvariants. In the U.S., BQ.1.1 is spreading twice as fast as its cousin subvariant BA.2.75.2.That means BQ.1.1 is very contagious. But that’s not the subvariant’s most alarming quality. What’s most worrying...
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy