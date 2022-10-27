Read full article on original website
Everything We Know About Season 4 of The CW’s ‘Nancy Drew’
The mystery continues! Fans of The CW's Nancy Drew were in for a surprise when season 3 turned the lead character's future with Ace into a star-crossed twist. In the finale, which aired in January, Nancy Drew (Kennedy McMann) thought she was finally together with Ace (Alex Saxon) when a deadly car crash made her […]
Sarah Jessica Parker Celebrates Son James' 20th Birthday with Heartfelt Tribute: 'I Love You So'
Sarah Jessica Parker shares son James Wilkie with husband Matthew Broderick And just like that ... Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's son is 20! On Friday, the Sex and the City star, 57, celebrated son James Wilkie's birthday with a sweet post on Instagram featuring a series of throwback photos of her oldest child. "Oct. 28, 2022 'It was 20 years ago today…' The plates shifted. All the feelings I had ever known, deeper, magnified and in brilliant new colors," she wrote. "Today the kaleidoscope spins with all...
Rebel Wilson and Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Hold Hands and Channel The Shining Twins for Halloween
The Pitch Perfect star twinned with her girlfriend in a spooky couple’s costume inspired by the horror classic: "Shining this Halloween" Rebel Wilson went for a creepy twinning look for her second Halloween costume this year. The Pitch Perfect alum, 42, wore a blue dress with lace trim and a pink bow around the waist, which was perfectly complemented by girlfriend Ramona Agruma to evoke the ghostly twins from Stanley Kubrick's 1980 horror film The Shining, as they stepped out Friday night in Los Angeles. She posted a series...
Mariska Hargitay Jokes 'Zaddy' Costar Christopher Meloni Is So Ripped 'It Hurts to Actually Hug Him'
The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star also spoke about her "love at first sight" connection with husband Peter Hermann, who she called a "good dad" and said she "could be my best self with" Mariska Hargitay is giving her seal of approval to costar Christopher Meloni being called a "zaddy". The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star, 58, told Access Hollywood that Meloni is "fearless" after he went viral for showcasing his chiseled physique in a nude Peloton ad, as well as his impressive backside in photos posted by...
Kim Kardashian Mutates into 'X-Men' 's Mystique for Halloween — Marvel at Her Look!
Kim Kardashian is a business owner, mother, fashion icon and even a soon-to-be lawyer, but now she's adding one more role to that ever-growing list — Mutant. The SKIMS founder, 42, transformed in blue for her latest Halloween moment, when she went as Mystique from Marvel's X-Men films on Saturday evening.
Watch Leslie Jordan's Moving Call Me Kat Tribute: 'I'm a Big Believer in Celebrating Every Moment'
Leslie Jordan died in a car accident on Monday, and his Call Me Kat family shared a touching tribute featuring some of his best moments on screen Call Me Kat said goodbye to Leslie Jordan in the sweetest way. During Thursday night's episode of the Mayim Bialik-led comedy, a tribute video to Jordan aired some of his best moments on Fox, featuring his time on all three seasons of Call Me Kat alongside appearances on The Masked Singer, Fantasy Island, The Cool Kids and Lego Masters. The tribute ended with a beautiful...
Val Chmerkovskiy Reveals He Tested Positive for COVID and Will Miss DWTS Halloween Episode
Chmerkovskiy confirmed in an Instagram video that his partner Gabby Windey tested negative and fellow pro Alan Bersten will dance in his place for Monday's Halloween episode Val Chmerkovskiy has tested positive for COVID-19. The Dancing with the Stars pro announced the news in a video on Instagram Friday, revealing that he will not be able to compete on Monday's Halloween-themed episode beside partner Gabby Windey. "I've got some bad news, I unfortunately tested positive for COVID and will not be able to perform this Monday," Chmerkovskiy, 36, began...
Peter Facinelli Shares Sweet Video Montage of Infant Mini-Me Son — WATCH!
The Twilight alum, 48, who also shares three daughters with ex-wife Jennie Garth, welcomed his first son last month with fiancée Lily Anne Harrison Peter Facinelli is expressing his dad humor in the best way he knows how — with a silly video montage. The Twilight alum, 48, shared a short clip of his newborn baby boy with fiancée Lily Anne Harrison to Instagram this week, giving fans an inside look into a little one who he already sees as the "most interesting man in the world." The video of...
Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest and the 'Live' Team Go Inside the Making of Their 2022 Halloween Special
PEOPLE has a sneak peek at Live with Kelly and Ryan's annual Halloween spectacular, which this year will find Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest transforming into characters from Top Gun: Maverick, Stranger Things, House of the Dragon, The Bear and more Wig by Wig, Putting It Together Diane D'Agostino and Michelle Champagne (Hair and Make-Up): "Halloween at Live with Kelly and Ryan is crazy, frenetic and fun. It's always an energetic and creative experience. During the on-air live show, we only have commercial...
