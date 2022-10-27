CA Lottery
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ These California lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Daily 3 Evening
1-9-5
(one, nine, five)
Daily 3 Midday
6-5-8
(six, five, eight)
Daily 4
8-0-7-0
(eight, zero, seven, zero)
Daily Derby
1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:49.00
(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 5 California Classic; Race Time: one: 49.00)
Estimated jackpot: $389,000
Fantasy 5
04-14-21-26-34
(four, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $172,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 64,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 800,000,000
Comments / 0