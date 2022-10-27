ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meta, Wolfspeed fall; Caterpillar, Southwest rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Caterpillar Inc., up $15.18 to $212.14.

The construction equipment company handily beat analysts’ third-quarter profit forecasts.

Meta Platforms Inc., down $31.88 to $97.94.

Facebook’s parent reported weak third-quarter profits as social media companies deal with a broad drop in advertising spending.

ServiceNow Inc., up $49.26 to $415.67.

The maker of software to automate technology operations reported strong third-quarter earnings.

KLA Corp., up $2.51 to $308.91.

The maker of equipment for manufacturing semiconductors gave investors a strong earnings forecast.

Southwest Airlines Co., up 92 cents to $35.29.

The airline gave investors an encouraging revenue growth forecast after reporting strong third-quarter earnings.

O’Reilly Automotive Inc., up $35.76 to $813.22.

The auto parts chain beat Wall Street’s third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Wolfspeed Inc., down $19.38 to $87.06.

The maker of energy-efficient lighting gave investors a disappointing financial forecast.

Align Technology Inc., down $40.11 to $181.53.

The maker of Invisalign dental appliances reported weak third-quarter financial results

This Week: Fed meeting, Starbucks earns, jobs report

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. The Federal Reserve is set to deliver an update on its efforts to bring down inflation by raising interest rates. The central bank is expected to announce another large three-quarter-point rate hike Wednesday, following a...
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell $1.18 to $87.90 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for December delivery fell $1.19 to $95.77 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for November delivery fell 10 cents to $2.91 a gallon. November heating oil rose 22 cents to $4.55 a gallon. December natural gas fell 20 cents to $5.68 per 1,000 cubic feet.
