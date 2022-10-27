Read full article on original website
Related
kpic
Willamette Valley Oregon Temple breaks ground
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Willamette Valley Oregon Temple broke ground in Springfield, at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way, Saturday morning. This will be the third temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opened in the state, alongside the temples in Portland and Medford.
kpic
Sea lion disease outbreak along the Oregon coast
NEWPORT, Ore. — Along the entire Oregon coast, a number of stranded California sea lions are infected with leptospirosis, a naturally-occurring bacteria that can also sicken dogs, people, other wildlife, and livestock. According to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, dogs are most at risk of getting the...
kpic
Investigation into death of Southern Oregon wildland firefighter nears completion
SOUTHERN OREGON — An investigation into the death of the Talent wildland firefighter who died while fighting the Rum Creek fire in Josephine County showed that a tree inside the fire’s perimeter fell on him, ultimately killing him. Logan Taylor died on Aug. 16. The 25-year-old was a...
kpic
NY Inspector General's Office releases report on 2018 limousine crash that killed 20
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — The New York State Inspector General's Office released its report into the deadly 2018 Schoharie limousine crash that claimed the lives of 20 people. The report finds the state DMV and DOT fell short in their duties when it came to the limo in question being on the road in the first place.
kpic
Oregon voters to decide constitutional right to affordable healthcare in upcoming election
PORTLAND, Ore. — With just over 300 thousand ballots turned in according to the latest count, most of Oregon’s nearly 3 million registered voters are still deciding which boxes to check. One of those boxes could make Oregon the first state to enshrine the right to affordable healthcare...
kpic
A message for change: Drazan argues for new leadership
It's a near dead-heat between Christine Drazan and Tina Kotek in the Oregon Governor's Race. Brandon Kamerman sat down with Drazan to discuss how a republican is making waves in a traditionally blue state. "We need balance in our state. That's what's different. We need balance, and Oregonians are listening...
Comments / 0