An Eastern Kentucky health system is joining UK HealthCare this year. Here’s what we know

The King’s Daughters health system will become part of the University of Kentucky later this year, the board of trustees voted on Thursday.

Located in Ashland, King’s Daughters includes two acute-care hospitals and nearly 5,000 employees. The move is designed to improve access to healthcare in Eastern Kentucky. Local operations and the corporate structure within the King’s Daughters system will remain the same, according to UK , but the vote on Thursday makes it possible for it to join UK.

“Our vision is for the University of Kentucky to advance the Commonwealth in everything that we do. The health and well-being of our people is critical to that vision,” said UK President Eli Capilouto. “King’s Daughters and its team will help UK move this vision forward in Eastern Kentucky and the success of this relationship is a testament to the power of UK’s work to advance the Commonwealth.”

Part of the move included getting approval from the university board and the Royal Blue Health LLC board. Both boards unanimously approved moving forward with the plan to bring King’s Daughters into UK. The move is expected to be finalized by Dec. 1.

“King’s Daughters has been serving the health care needs of Eastern Kentucky, southern Ohio, and western West Virginia for more than 120 years,” said Kristie Whitlatch, president/CEO of King’s Daughters. “Expanding the relationship with the University of Kentucky gives me great confidence we are positioning the health system and all its subsidiaries to be stronger for generations to come.”

King’s Daughters includes more than 50 facilities throughout the region, including primary and urgent care facilities. With this move, it will now be owned by UK and ultimately the UK board of trustees will have oversight of the system. With Thursday’s vote, the groups will now seek regulatory approvals and finalize the transaction.

“Together, we are stronger,” Capilouto said. “Together, we can deepen our commitment to expanding access to outstanding care to more people in our state.”