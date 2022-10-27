Read full article on original website
2022 fire season burns fewer acres than recent years, Washington fire officials say
PORTLAND, Ore. — With the weather finally matching up to the calendar, fire restrictions have dropped for almost all districts in Oregon and Washington. The number of acres burned this year in the pacific northwest is significantly lower than in recent fire seasons. KATU News spoke with the Washington...
Willamette Valley Oregon Temple breaks ground
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Willamette Valley Oregon Temple broke ground in Springfield, at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way, Saturday morning. This will be the third temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opened in the state, alongside the temples in Portland and Medford.
Sea lion disease outbreak along the Oregon coast
NEWPORT, Ore. — Along the entire Oregon coast, a number of stranded California sea lions are infected with leptospirosis, a naturally-occurring bacteria that can also sicken dogs, people, other wildlife, and livestock. According to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, dogs are most at risk of getting the...
Investigation into death of Southern Oregon wildland firefighter nears completion
SOUTHERN OREGON — An investigation into the death of the Talent wildland firefighter who died while fighting the Rum Creek fire in Josephine County showed that a tree inside the fire’s perimeter fell on him, ultimately killing him. Logan Taylor died on Aug. 16. The 25-year-old was a...
Candidate Christine Drazan will veto taxpayer money for out-of-state abortions
EUGENE, Ore. — Republican candidate for Governor Christine Drazan says pro-choice Oregonians have absolutely nothing to worry about. Her opponent Tina Kotek says there is a threat to reproductive rights if Drazan is elected Governor. It remains one of the most stark contrasts between the two frontrunners for the...
Oregon voters to decide constitutional right to affordable healthcare in upcoming election
PORTLAND, Ore. — With just over 300 thousand ballots turned in according to the latest count, most of Oregon’s nearly 3 million registered voters are still deciding which boxes to check. One of those boxes could make Oregon the first state to enshrine the right to affordable healthcare...
