Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon’s drawing of the Mississippi Lottery’s “Cash 4 Midday” game were:
8-9-9-3, FB: 2
(eight, nine, nine, three; FB: two)
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon’s drawing of the Mississippi Lottery’s “Cash 4 Midday” game were:
8-9-9-3, FB: 2
(eight, nine, nine, three; FB: two)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0