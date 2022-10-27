Read full article on original website
Related
ABC News
Sister cancer survivors release 'mastectomy-friendly' swimwear line
The three sisters behind this swimwear brand wants every body to be a swimsuit body – including those who have undergone traumatic surgeries as a result of cancer treatment. "These swimsuits are for every woman to help them feel comfortable and confident with who they are, how they are," said Jennifer Anderson, a co-founder of Lime Ricki, a swimwear brand based in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Family and friends mourn sudden death of North Little Rock High School cheerleader
The family of 18-year-old Victoria Moody, who was a senior cheerleader at North Little Rock High School, say her memory will live on after she unexpectedly died Sunday evening.
The Daily South
Texas Girl And Her Service Dog Win Miss Dallas Teen Pageant
When someone told 17-year-old Alison Appleby that she couldn't compete in beauty pageants because of her disability, the Texas teen committed to proving them wrong. On October 9, Appleby participated in her first pageant, Miss Dallas Teen 2022. And with Brady, her service dog in training, by her side, it was she who took home the crown.
Meet a black woman who gave birth to white and black twins and refused to accept them.
As we all know, mother nature never stops surprising us. Once again, a mother surprises us by giving birth to one in a million twins, black and white. When a mother gave birth to twins, a white baby girl, and a black baby boy, she believed one of her babies had been exchanged in the hospital, so she refused to accept the baby.
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Jerry Lee Lewis dead at age 87: Rock n’ Roll icon of Great Balls of Fire fame passes away at his Memphis home
GREAT Balls of Fire singer, Jerry Lee Lewis has died at the age of 87 at his home in Memphis, Tennessee. Considered one of the first true rock n’ roll musicians, Jerry Lee rose to fame with his first big hit, Whole Lotta Shaken’ Goin’ On, in 1957.
UAMS offers music class for patients with neurodegenerative disorders
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Over the years, doctors have said that staying active is one of the best things you can do if you have a neurodegenerative disorder. Now, there's a new class at UAMS that will allow patients to do just that. The hospital has decided to turn...
THV11
Little Rock, AR
29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Little Rock local newshttps://www.thv11.com/
Comments / 2