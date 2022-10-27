ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sister cancer survivors release 'mastectomy-friendly' swimwear line

The three sisters behind this swimwear brand wants every body to be a swimsuit body – including those who have undergone traumatic surgeries as a result of cancer treatment. "These swimsuits are for every woman to help them feel comfortable and confident with who they are, how they are," said Jennifer Anderson, a co-founder of Lime Ricki, a swimwear brand based in Salt Lake City, Utah.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Daily South

Texas Girl And Her Service Dog Win Miss Dallas Teen Pageant

When someone told 17-year-old Alison Appleby that she couldn't compete in beauty pageants because of her disability, the Texas teen committed to proving them wrong. On October 9, Appleby participated in her first pageant, Miss Dallas Teen 2022. And with Brady, her service dog in training, by her side, it was she who took home the crown.
SHERMAN, TX
Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
