wrwh.com
Bobby Joe Gosnell, Age 69 Lula
Bobby Joe Gosnell, Sr., age 69, of Lula, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 27, 2022. Mr. Gosnell was born on May 7, 1953 in Habersham County, Georgia to the late Joe and Dora Tullis Gosnell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Ruth Baker.
wrwh.com
Wendell Wayne Echols, Age 82 Alto
Wendell Wayne Echols, age 82, of Alto, passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022, following an extended illness. Born on April 13, 1940, in Lula, he was a son of the late Harrison and Eunice Echols. Mr. Echols was a 1958 graduate of East Hall High School, which was the first graduating class of the school. He retired from Habersham Metal after numerous years of devoted service. Mr. Echols was raised in a Christian home by a family of the Holiness Church. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and known as “Papa” to everyone. He enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and great-grandkids as well as fishing.
wrwh.com
Mrs. Essie Gertrude Gilstrap, Age 87 Murrayville
Mrs. Essie Gertrude Gilstrap, age 87, of Murrayville, passed away Friday, October 28, 2022. Essie was born in White County on July 19, 1935, to the late Robert and Lillie Shelnut Pruitt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sons Roger Gilstrap and Kenneth Gilstrap; siblings Lois Gooch, Mamie Sutton; Lonnie Pruitt; son-in-law Mitchell Greenway. Essie loved the Lord and was saved by his amazing grace. She was of the Baptist faith. Essie was a loving and kind person who loved her family deeply.
wrwh.com
Mr. J.T. Cantrell, Age 73 Dahlonega
Barrett Funeral Home of Cleveland announces the death of Mr. J.T. Cantrell, age 73 of Dahlonega. Mr. Cantrell passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Barrett Funeral Home of Cleveland.
wrwh.com
Linda Sue Olmsted, Age 56 Baldwin
Linda Sue Olmsted, age 56, of Baldwin, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022. Born on December 17, 1965, in Miami, she was a daughter of the late George Olmsted and Jean Light Olmsted. Linda loved her family and her fur babies. She was a devout Methodist and was very active in the church food ministry.
Monroe Local News
Local businessman Georgia Baker Jr. passed away this week
Local businessman George Baker Jr. passed away Monday and is being remembered for his friendship as well as his business contributions to Monroe and Walton County. He started Baker Group with his partner George W. Baker III in January of 2011, specializing in the sale of land and consulting services for land in Metropolitan Atlanta, the State of Georgia, and the Southeast.
wrwh.com
Clyde Rondal Hulsey, age 78, of Clermont
Clyde Rondal Hulsey, age 78, of Clermont, passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022. Mr. Hulsey was born on February 22, 1944, in Hall County, to the late Herschel and Myrtle Rogers Hulsey. In addition to his parents, Clyde was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Grace Hulsey; and his brothers and sisters.
wrwh.com
R. Wayne Brain, Age 67 Baldwin
R. Wayne Brain, age 67, of Baldwin, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022. Born on October 19, 1955, in Sigourney, Iowa, he was a son of the late Carl Brain and Dorothy Eckley Brain. Mr. Brain retired as a field engineer in the IT industry after 43 years of dedicated service. In his spare time, Wayne enjoyed woodworking.
wrwh.com
Mr. Robert Anthony Owens, Age 56 Cleveland
Barrett Funeral Home of Cleveland announces the death of Mr. Robert Anthony Owens, age 56 of Cleveland. Mr. Owens passed away Friday, October 28, 2022. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Barrett Funeral Home of Cleveland (706)865-3101 www.barrettfh.com.
wrwh.com
Constance “Connie” Wagner Helfrich, Age 85
Constance “Connie” Wagner Helfrich, 85, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022 after a brief illness. Connie, an only child, was born in Toledo, Ohio on May 15, 1937 to Lars and Ruth Wagner. She earned a Bachelor’s of Art degree in Education from Baldwin Wallace College where her father coached football, basketball and baseball. Connie was a member of Delta Zeta Sorority. After teaching for several years, Connie was a stay-at-home mom until she took a position in banking up to retirement.
gwinnettcitizen.com
U.S. Marine Veteran of World War II, Successful Businessman turns 100
Bill Kimmons, a World War II Marine veteran, and a man who developed the Overhead Door Company into the Number One distributorship in Metro Atlanta, turned 100 years young Tuesday, October 25, celebrating with relatives and friends at two birthday parties in Lawrenceville, Ga. Over 44 relatives and friends attended...
On the Georgia Trail: Politicians mourn Vince Dooley
The late Vince Dooley was a legendary football coach and University of Georgia athletic director. His legacy was also in...
accesswdun.com
Raids in Hart, Franklin counties lead to numerous gang arrests
Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland said six simultaneous search warrants executed Thursday in Hart and Franklin counties led to 11 arrests, including two for conspiracy to commit murder. Cleveland said the search warrants were the culmination of an ongoing drug, gang, and violent activity investigation. “Right now, we can't say...
accesswdun.com
GSP: Teen bicyclist from Clayton seriously hurt when struck by truck
A Rabun County teen was airlifted to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Friday with serious injuries after his bicycle was struck by a truck near Clayton Church of God. The 13-year-old, whose name has not been released, was leaving the church driveway on Stekoa Falls Road in Clayton at John English Road just after 5 p.m. when he failed to yield and his 2022 Dynacraft was struck in the left side by a Chevrolet pickup truck, throwing him into the road.
‘We really have lost everything:’ Canton family loses baby, home weeks apart
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Canton family’s home was destroyed after a fire burned it to the ground on Wednesday, in Glen Echol Falls. The family was inside the home and they barely made it out alive. Cellphone videos show how intense the fire was inside Danielle Adams’...
Legendary former Georgia football coach Vince Dooley dies
Legendary former Georgia football coach Vince Dooley, who led the Bulldogs to the 1980 national title, has died at the age of 90.
wrwh.com
White County B.O.E. Holds Two Meetings This Week
(Cleveland)- The White County Board of Education held two meetings this week, at the Tuesday morning meeting MaryKay Berry, Director of Student Services, gave a presentation to the board on the new MedLink/Warrior Wellness Center (WWC). The wellness center which is located on the White County High School campus offers...
Monroe Local News
Walton County, Ga. government has many open job postings
The Walton County government is hiring. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Walton County, Ga. government website on Oct. 29, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
Officials break ground on new location for Forsyth County fire station
Forsyth County officials break ground on the new location for Fire Station #9 on October 28(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) As the needs of the community grow, so is the Forsyth County Fire Department, as it slowly renovates and expands its fire stations throughout the county.
northgwinnettvoice.com
Gwinnett firefighters battled two house fires in Buford on Friday
Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services battled two house fires in the Buford area on Friday, Oct. 28 according to their posts on their social media accounts. The first fire was at a vacant home in the 600 block of Bona Road on Friday morning. On Friday night, fire crews battled a fire at a home on Sardis Bend Drive.
