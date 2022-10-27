Wendell Wayne Echols, age 82, of Alto, passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022, following an extended illness. Born on April 13, 1940, in Lula, he was a son of the late Harrison and Eunice Echols. Mr. Echols was a 1958 graduate of East Hall High School, which was the first graduating class of the school. He retired from Habersham Metal after numerous years of devoted service. Mr. Echols was raised in a Christian home by a family of the Holiness Church. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and known as “Papa” to everyone. He enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and great-grandkids as well as fishing.

ALTO, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO