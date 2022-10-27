ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornelia, GA

wrwh.com

Bobby Joe Gosnell, Age 69 Lula

Bobby Joe Gosnell, Sr., age 69, of Lula, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 27, 2022. Mr. Gosnell was born on May 7, 1953 in Habersham County, Georgia to the late Joe and Dora Tullis Gosnell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Ruth Baker.
LULA, GA
wrwh.com

Wendell Wayne Echols, Age 82 Alto

Wendell Wayne Echols, age 82, of Alto, passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022, following an extended illness. Born on April 13, 1940, in Lula, he was a son of the late Harrison and Eunice Echols. Mr. Echols was a 1958 graduate of East Hall High School, which was the first graduating class of the school. He retired from Habersham Metal after numerous years of devoted service. Mr. Echols was raised in a Christian home by a family of the Holiness Church. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and known as “Papa” to everyone. He enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and great-grandkids as well as fishing.
ALTO, GA
wrwh.com

Mrs. Essie Gertrude Gilstrap, Age 87 Murrayville

Mrs. Essie Gertrude Gilstrap, age 87, of Murrayville, passed away Friday, October 28, 2022. Essie was born in White County on July 19, 1935, to the late Robert and Lillie Shelnut Pruitt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sons Roger Gilstrap and Kenneth Gilstrap; siblings Lois Gooch, Mamie Sutton; Lonnie Pruitt; son-in-law Mitchell Greenway. Essie loved the Lord and was saved by his amazing grace. She was of the Baptist faith. Essie was a loving and kind person who loved her family deeply.
MURRAYVILLE, GA
wrwh.com

Mr. J.T. Cantrell, Age 73 Dahlonega

Barrett Funeral Home of Cleveland announces the death of Mr. J.T. Cantrell, age 73 of Dahlonega. Mr. Cantrell passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Barrett Funeral Home of Cleveland.
DAHLONEGA, GA
wrwh.com

Linda Sue Olmsted, Age 56 Baldwin

Linda Sue Olmsted, age 56, of Baldwin, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022. Born on December 17, 1965, in Miami, she was a daughter of the late George Olmsted and Jean Light Olmsted. Linda loved her family and her fur babies. She was a devout Methodist and was very active in the church food ministry.
BALDWIN, GA
Monroe Local News

Local businessman Georgia Baker Jr. passed away this week

Local businessman George Baker Jr. passed away Monday and is being remembered for his friendship as well as his business contributions to Monroe and Walton County. He started Baker Group with his partner George W. Baker III in January of 2011, specializing in the sale of land and consulting services for land in Metropolitan Atlanta, the State of Georgia, and the Southeast.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

Clyde Rondal Hulsey, age 78, of Clermont

Clyde Rondal Hulsey, age 78, of Clermont, passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022. Mr. Hulsey was born on February 22, 1944, in Hall County, to the late Herschel and Myrtle Rogers Hulsey. In addition to his parents, Clyde was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Grace Hulsey; and his brothers and sisters.
CLERMONT, GA
wrwh.com

R. Wayne Brain, Age 67 Baldwin

R. Wayne Brain, age 67, of Baldwin, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022. Born on October 19, 1955, in Sigourney, Iowa, he was a son of the late Carl Brain and Dorothy Eckley Brain. Mr. Brain retired as a field engineer in the IT industry after 43 years of dedicated service. In his spare time, Wayne enjoyed woodworking.
BALDWIN, GA
wrwh.com

Mr. Robert Anthony Owens, Age 56 Cleveland

Barrett Funeral Home of Cleveland announces the death of Mr. Robert Anthony Owens, age 56 of Cleveland. Mr. Owens passed away Friday, October 28, 2022. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Barrett Funeral Home of Cleveland (706)865-3101 www.barrettfh.com.
CLEVELAND, GA
wrwh.com

Constance “Connie” Wagner Helfrich, Age 85

Constance “Connie” Wagner Helfrich, 85, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022 after a brief illness. Connie, an only child, was born in Toledo, Ohio on May 15, 1937 to Lars and Ruth Wagner. She earned a Bachelor’s of Art degree in Education from Baldwin Wallace College where her father coached football, basketball and baseball. Connie was a member of Delta Zeta Sorority. After teaching for several years, Connie was a stay-at-home mom until she took a position in banking up to retirement.
CLEVELAND, GA
gwinnettcitizen.com

U.S. Marine Veteran of World War II, Successful Businessman turns 100

Bill Kimmons, a World War II Marine veteran, and a man who developed the Overhead Door Company into the Number One distributorship in Metro Atlanta, turned 100 years young Tuesday, October 25, celebrating with relatives and friends at two birthday parties in Lawrenceville, Ga. Over 44 relatives and friends attended...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Raids in Hart, Franklin counties lead to numerous gang arrests

Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland said six simultaneous search warrants executed Thursday in Hart and Franklin counties led to 11 arrests, including two for conspiracy to commit murder. Cleveland said the search warrants were the culmination of an ongoing drug, gang, and violent activity investigation. “Right now, we can't say...
HART COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

GSP: Teen bicyclist from Clayton seriously hurt when struck by truck

A Rabun County teen was airlifted to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Friday with serious injuries after his bicycle was struck by a truck near Clayton Church of God. The 13-year-old, whose name has not been released, was leaving the church driveway on Stekoa Falls Road in Clayton at John English Road just after 5 p.m. when he failed to yield and his 2022 Dynacraft was struck in the left side by a Chevrolet pickup truck, throwing him into the road.
RABUN COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

White County B.O.E. Holds Two Meetings This Week

(Cleveland)- The White County Board of Education held two meetings this week, at the Tuesday morning meeting MaryKay Berry, Director of Student Services, gave a presentation to the board on the new MedLink/Warrior Wellness Center (WWC). The wellness center which is located on the White County High School campus offers...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Walton County, Ga. government has many open job postings

The Walton County government is hiring. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Walton County, Ga. government website on Oct. 29, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
northgwinnettvoice.com

Gwinnett firefighters battled two house fires in Buford on Friday

Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services battled two house fires in the Buford area on Friday, Oct. 28 according to their posts on their social media accounts. The first fire was at a vacant home in the 600 block of Bona Road on Friday morning. On Friday night, fire crews battled a fire at a home on Sardis Bend Drive.
BUFORD, GA

