FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
cw34.com
Man threatens to skin deputy alive, claims there was paranormal activity involved
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man claimed he was cursed during a traffic stop in Marion County. On Oct. 23 around 4 a.m., deputies with the Marion County Sheriff's Office saw a vehicle driving in the area of SW 484 and the Northbound on-ramp of I-75, with its hazard lights on, and both driver's side tires appearing deflated.
Raleigh News & Observer
Paranormal activity cited as reason man was driving without 2 tires, Florida cops say
An SUV missing two tires was stopped along Florida’s Interstate 75, and the driver says paranormal activity was behind the disappearance, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office reports. It happened, he said, because someone put a curse on him, according to an Oct. 28 news release. The traffic stop...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for discharging fire extinguisher at apartment complex
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Matthew Jordan York, 21, was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with criminal mischief and interfering with firefighting equipment after allegedly discharging a fire extinguisher from outside the door of his apartment while his roommates held the door closed. At about 3:00 a.m. on October 29,...
ocala-news.com
Ocala man arrested after allegedly exposing himself to two women in parking lot
A 44-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) after he was accused of exposing himself to two women in a parking lot. On Tuesday, October 25, an MCSO deputy responded to the Lowe’s home improvement store located at 7575 SW 90th Street in reference to a suspicious person. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the two female victims who advised that Christopher Todd Piscitelli had exposed himself to them.
Deputies: 5 men charged in 2021 gang-related killing out of Hernando County
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Five men were arrested by Hernando County deputies who say they were connected to a death that happened back in 2021. Arrest warrants were approved for 31-year-old Shayne White-Gracteroly, 29-year-old Jimmy Nguyen, 25-year-old Reynol Gonzalez, 46-year-old Hector Robles and 31-year-old Reynaldo Fonseca on Oct. 18 but it wasn't until nine days later they were arrested.
villages-news.com
Residents drop off unwanted drugs at sheriff’s collection at Walmart
Residents took advantage of the the prescription drug take back day Saturday at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Villager Douglas Wickham dropped off unneeded prescription drugs at the event, where they were collected for safe disposal by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The resident of the...
ocala-news.com
MCSO provides update on gun found in Forest High School bathroom
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is currently investigating last week’s incident at Forest High School involving a stolen gun that was located inside a restroom. On Friday, October 21, Forest High School, which is located at 5000 SE Maricamp Road in Ocala, was placed on a precautionary lockdown for a short period of time while law enforcement and school officials searched the premises for any further weapons. According to MCSO, no other weapons were discovered.
pasconewsonline.com
Man found dead after trying to leave gang; 5 suspects arrested
HERNANDO COUNTY, FLa.- Five men allegedly affiliated with the Latin Kings gang have been charged with murder after a man was found lying dead on a Brooksville roadway in July of 2021. According to detectives at the Hernando County Sheriff's office, the suspects allegedly beat the victim to death to...
WESH
Missing Marion County 2-year-old found safe, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office said a 2-year-old reported missing has been found safe. The 2-year-old girl was reported missing Friday and there had been concerns for her well-being after the Department of Children and Families found her family's home in bad condition. According to...
alachuachronicle.com
Sheriff’s Office announces upcoming dates for Teen Driver Challenge
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. and his team are excited to announce the upcoming available dates for our Teen Driver Challenge program, which is held at the Institute for Public Safety from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022. Sunday, November 6, 2022. Saturday,...
ocala-news.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing, endangered 2-year-old girl
(Update: At 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office advised that two-year-old Leiah Joleen Risner has been located and is safe.) The Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is turning to the public to help locate a missing and endangered two-year-old girl. According to a...
‘It’s still very surreal’: Winter Garden neighbors reflect on shooting, SWAT standoff
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — A man is dead and another is in custody after an early-morning shooting that led to a long SWAT team response. Police said it happened on Mildred Dixon Way in Winter Garden. People were forced to leave their homes while the investigation was conducted. One...
WESH
Man sentenced in Flagler County for armed robbery, officials say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The State Attorney's Office said a man has been sentenced for a robbery that took place on Dec. 12, 2020 around 12 a.m. Court officials said Carlos Dupree from St. Louis and a group went to a person's home armed with guns, beating residents with different objects and pointing a gun at them before stealing money and cards.
villages-news.com
Michigan trio nabbed after high-speed pursuit begins on I-75 in Sumter County
A Michigan trio was nabbed after a high-speed pursuit which ultimately reached the speed of 160 miles per hour began Friday morning on Interstate 75 in Sumter County. Two stolen vehicles, a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2022 Dodge Durango, traveling northbound on I-75 in Sumter County were being tracked by their owner who contacted law enforcement. A short time later, the owner advised that the Dodge Durango had stopped at an unknown location in Marion County. About 45 minutes later, a Florida Department of Agriculture law officer spotted the Grand Cherokee northbound on I-75. He attempted to initiate a traffic stop in Hamilton County. Both vehicles fled north into Georgia, where the Grand Cherokee was abandoned.
Deputies investigate thousands of dollars reportedly missing from Lake County art gallery
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of missing money at the Leesburg Center for the Arts. The gallery is located downtown on West Magnolia Street. New board members reported what they said were inconsistencies in some financial documents. The sheriff’s office said...
click orlando
Police ID woman found dead in woods behind DeLand restaurant
DELAND, Fla. – Police are investigating after a woman was found dead Friday in a wooded area behind a DeLand restaurant, according to the DeLand Police Department. Officers said the woman’s body was found after police were dispatched to the 400 block of S. Woodland Blvd. In an...
villages-news.com
‘Nervous’ driver arrested after K-9 alerts on pickup on Historic Side of The Villages
A “nervous” driver was arrested after a K-9 alerted on her pickup during a traffic stop on the Historic Side of The Villages. Margaret Ann Milatz, 52, of Port Orange, was at the wheel of a black Toyota pickup on Monday afternoon when she failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Jason Drive and East Schwartz Boulevard in the Village of Silver Lake, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
click orlando
70-year-old woman killed in Marion County head-on crash, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 70-year-old woman was killed and two others seriously injured following a head-on crash along State Road 40 Friday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a release, troopers said that a 29-year-old Deltona woman was driving a 2013 Hyundai Elantra west along State...
Action News Jax
60-year-old pronounced dead in Putnam County Crash, six injured after ejection in crash
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla — According to reports from the Florida Highway Patrol, around 9:30 p.m. Friday night a vehicle was driving northbound on County road 309 when it ran off the road. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. For reasons still unknown at this time, the vehicle ran...
Action News Jax
PCSO major says teen who shot child, father of child are like Hatfields & McCoys
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A five-year-old is in critical condition after allegedly being shot in the head during a roadside dispute between a driver and a 17-year-old pedestrian in Putnam County Tuesday evening. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The incident occurred near Interlachen and according to the...
