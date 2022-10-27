ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested for discharging fire extinguisher at apartment complex

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Matthew Jordan York, 21, was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with criminal mischief and interfering with firefighting equipment after allegedly discharging a fire extinguisher from outside the door of his apartment while his roommates held the door closed. At about 3:00 a.m. on October 29,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man arrested after allegedly exposing himself to two women in parking lot

A 44-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) after he was accused of exposing himself to two women in a parking lot. On Tuesday, October 25, an MCSO deputy responded to the Lowe’s home improvement store located at 7575 SW 90th Street in reference to a suspicious person. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the two female victims who advised that Christopher Todd Piscitelli had exposed himself to them.
OCALA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Deputies: 5 men charged in 2021 gang-related killing out of Hernando County

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Five men were arrested by Hernando County deputies who say they were connected to a death that happened back in 2021. Arrest warrants were approved for 31-year-old Shayne White-Gracteroly, 29-year-old Jimmy Nguyen, 25-year-old Reynol Gonzalez, 46-year-old Hector Robles and 31-year-old Reynaldo Fonseca on Oct. 18 but it wasn't until nine days later they were arrested.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Residents drop off unwanted drugs at sheriff’s collection at Walmart

Residents took advantage of the the prescription drug take back day Saturday at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Villager Douglas Wickham dropped off unneeded prescription drugs at the event, where they were collected for safe disposal by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The resident of the...
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

MCSO provides update on gun found in Forest High School bathroom

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is currently investigating last week’s incident at Forest High School involving a stolen gun that was located inside a restroom. On Friday, October 21, Forest High School, which is located at 5000 SE Maricamp Road in Ocala, was placed on a precautionary lockdown for a short period of time while law enforcement and school officials searched the premises for any further weapons. According to MCSO, no other weapons were discovered.
OCALA, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Man found dead after trying to leave gang; 5 suspects arrested

HERNANDO COUNTY, FLa.- Five men allegedly affiliated with the Latin Kings gang have been charged with murder after a man was found lying dead on a Brooksville roadway in July of 2021. According to detectives at the Hernando County Sheriff's office, the suspects allegedly beat the victim to death to...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
WESH

Missing Marion County 2-year-old found safe, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office said a 2-year-old reported missing has been found safe. The 2-year-old girl was reported missing Friday and there had been concerns for her well-being after the Department of Children and Families found her family's home in bad condition. According to...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WESH

Man sentenced in Flagler County for armed robbery, officials say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The State Attorney's Office said a man has been sentenced for a robbery that took place on Dec. 12, 2020 around 12 a.m. Court officials said Carlos Dupree from St. Louis and a group went to a person's home armed with guns, beating residents with different objects and pointing a gun at them before stealing money and cards.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Michigan trio nabbed after high-speed pursuit begins on I-75 in Sumter County

A Michigan trio was nabbed after a high-speed pursuit which ultimately reached the speed of 160 miles per hour began Friday morning on Interstate 75 in Sumter County. Two stolen vehicles, a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2022 Dodge Durango, traveling northbound on I-75 in Sumter County were being tracked by their owner who contacted law enforcement. A short time later, the owner advised that the Dodge Durango had stopped at an unknown location in Marion County. About 45 minutes later, a Florida Department of Agriculture law officer spotted the Grand Cherokee northbound on I-75. He attempted to initiate a traffic stop in Hamilton County. Both vehicles fled north into Georgia, where the Grand Cherokee was abandoned.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Police ID woman found dead in woods behind DeLand restaurant

DELAND, Fla. – Police are investigating after a woman was found dead Friday in a wooded area behind a DeLand restaurant, according to the DeLand Police Department. Officers said the woman’s body was found after police were dispatched to the 400 block of S. Woodland Blvd. In an...
DELAND, FL
villages-news.com

‘Nervous’ driver arrested after K-9 alerts on pickup on Historic Side of The Villages

A “nervous” driver was arrested after a K-9 alerted on her pickup during a traffic stop on the Historic Side of The Villages. Margaret Ann Milatz, 52, of Port Orange, was at the wheel of a black Toyota pickup on Monday afternoon when she failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Jason Drive and East Schwartz Boulevard in the Village of Silver Lake, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
THE VILLAGES, FL
click orlando

70-year-old woman killed in Marion County head-on crash, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 70-year-old woman was killed and two others seriously injured following a head-on crash along State Road 40 Friday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a release, troopers said that a 29-year-old Deltona woman was driving a 2013 Hyundai Elantra west along State...
MARION COUNTY, FL

