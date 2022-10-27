ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angry parents say the only ‘R’ word they want to hear from board members is ‘resign’

Soon after Fairfax County the school board passed a resolution at its regular meeting last week for “inclusive” learning, board chair Rachna Sizemore-Heizer struggled with a parliamentary question when school board member Karen Keys-Gamarra blurted out, “We cannot be this retarded,” resorting to a pejorative that children are now reprimanded for using on the playground and, one week later, sparking local parents to call for her resignation.
NBC Washington

2 Manassas Students, 14, Charged With Possessing Gun at School

Two students were arrested and charged Friday with bringing a firearm onto the property of Unity Reed High School in Manassas, Virginia, police said. The 14-year-old boys allegedly exchanged the firearm Wednesday while on school grounds, according to Prince William County police. School security found out, then called police. A...
MANASSAS, VA
WTOP

Gonzaga student, 17, pens self-published book thanking family for guidance

A high school senior at Gonzaga College High School in D.C. explores the question of why some kids achieve while others are held back in his new book. Duane “Ben” Sylvestre, a 17-year-old senior at Gonzaga College High School writes in his self-published book, “My Momma Made Me Do It,” that loving parents have guided him through life so far and helped him achieve. He said he’s learned so much thanks to his mom’s relentless ambitions for him.
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: How to apply for $12,000 in monthly payments for the next two years revealed

Virginia residents only need to wait two more days until applications open for a state-sponsored program that would give them $500 every month over the next two years. The program will be accepting applications between Oct. 31 and Nov. 9, and is meant for residents in Alexandria, Virginia. Officials will accept the applications for the Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity program and then randomly select 170 applicants to receive the money.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Virginia Business

Prince William targets data center growth

Move over Loudoun County. Neighboring Prince William County could eventually wear the data center crown. Loudoun currently houses the world’s largest concentration of data centers, which cover more than 25 million square feet of county land. About 27 miles away, however, Prince William is projecting about 33 million square feet of data centers will be built over the next 20 years, according to a report by Camoin Associates, an economic development firm. In late September, Prince William had 35 data centers covering 6 million square feet, and an estimated 5.4 million square feet is under development.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Commercial Observer

First Bridge District Building in DC Lands $143M in Construction Financing

Redbrick LMD has secured a $142.5 million loan to finance The Douglass, the first building to be constructed in Washington, D.C.’s Bridge District project. The 750-unit multifamily development, located at 633 Howard Avenue SE, will serve as the flagship building for the 2.5 million-square-foot mixed-use development in the District’s Ward 8.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC12

Decision 2022: Spotlight on Virginia’s 7th congressional district

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Due to redistricting, Virginia’s 7th congressional district changed the most, and has moved well north from where it once was. The new district covers Caroline and Spotsylvania counties in the NBC12 viewing area. Incumbent Democrat Abigail Spanberger, who is in her second term, she’s been...
VIRGINIA STATE
Hoya

DC Opens 1st-Ever Urgent Care Center in Ward 8

The first urgent care center in Ward 8 opened on Oct. 10 as part of a multi-step plan to improve access to quality, timely health care for residents of Wards 7 and 8. Cedar Hill Urgent Care provides comprehensive urgent care to all District residents and is operated by the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences and Universal Health Services, a leading provider of hospital and health care services in the United States. The new urgent care center was built in an effort to serve the predominantly Black community living in Wards 7 and 8, which have lower life expectancies than communities in D.C. wards with predominantly white residents.
WASHINGTON, DC
foodcontessa.com

DC Police: “No New Developments” in Taylor Hackel’s Case

Taylor Hackel, 24, has been missing since Monday, and the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) in Washington, D.C. is still looking for him. Even though there were rumors on social media that she had been found, MPD said Friday afternoon that there were no new developments. Hackel was last seen on...
WASHINGTON, DC
philanthropynewsdigest.org

Alfred Street Baptist Church tops $42 million in giving to HBCUs

The Alfred Street Baptist Church (ASBC) in Alexandria, Virginia, has announced a $1 million gift in support of Jackson State University. With its latest gift, ASBC has awarded more than $42 million over the past 20 years to historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) across the country, which it states makes it the largest faith-based financial supporter of HBCUs. ASBC has given a combination of direct donations, contributions, scholarships, and/or waived fees awarded to students from its annual HBCU College Festival. At its latest festival, $4 million in scholarships and waived fees were awarded to thousands of students.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Applications for $500 in monthly payments for two years open in just three days

Virginia residents have three days until applications open for a state-sponsored program that would provide a guaranteed monthly income over the next two years. The program, meant for residents in Alexandria, Virginia, will give $500 per month to recipients over the next two years. Between Oct. 31 and Nov. 9, officials will accept applications for the Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity program, which will then randomly select 170 applicants to receive the money.
ALEXANDRIA, VA

