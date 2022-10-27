Read full article on original website
Fairfax Times
Angry parents say the only ‘R’ word they want to hear from board members is ‘resign’
Soon after Fairfax County the school board passed a resolution at its regular meeting last week for “inclusive” learning, board chair Rachna Sizemore-Heizer struggled with a parliamentary question when school board member Karen Keys-Gamarra blurted out, “We cannot be this retarded,” resorting to a pejorative that children are now reprimanded for using on the playground and, one week later, sparking local parents to call for her resignation.
fox5dc.com
7 Fairfax Co. middle school students report feeling ill after principal says they ate THC gummies
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - The principal of a Fairfax County middle school says seven students reported feeling ill Thursday after eating what they believe were THC gummies. In a message to families, Adam Erbrecht said the students ingested Delta 8 gummies and experienced symptoms that included vomiting, dizziness and slurred speech.
School bus driver with revoked license crashed bus and injured nine children while intoxicated
A D.C. area school bus driver has been charged with driving while intoxicated after he crashed into a ditch resulting in nine children suffering injuries on their way back from a field trip, police said.
NBC Washington
Several Students Sickened After Taking Delta-8 THC Edibles at Virginia Middle School
At least seven students at Liberty Middle School in Fairfax County, Virginia, reported feeling ill after apparently eating Delta 8 THC gummies, the principal of the school said in a letter to families. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue and police officers were called to the school in Clifton shortly after...
NBC Washington
2 Manassas Students, 14, Charged With Possessing Gun at School
Two students were arrested and charged Friday with bringing a firearm onto the property of Unity Reed High School in Manassas, Virginia, police said. The 14-year-old boys allegedly exchanged the firearm Wednesday while on school grounds, according to Prince William County police. School security found out, then called police. A...
Bus driver arrested for driving drunk, DCPS says bus company failed to protect students
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — D.C. Public Schools Chancellor Dr. Lewis Ferebee said Friday he considers bus company Rome Charters, LLC in "breach" of its contract with the district after one of Rome Charters bus drivers was arrested for driving drunk while transporting more than 40 kindergarteners home from a field trip the day before.
beckerspayer.com
DC mayor fires official who took Elevance job, citing ethical concerns with Medicaid contracts
Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has terminated one of her top officials after he publicly accepted a job at Elevance Health just days after the city awarded a Medicaid contract to an Elevance subsidiary, The Washington Post reported Oct. 26. Carefirst BCBS, which did not receive a contract with the...
WJLA
New I-95 electronic speed limit signs may be helping with safety, Virginia officials say
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (7News) — Virginia state officials say electronic variable speed limit signs – which can change what the speed limit is based on conditions – seem to be helping with safety on a stretch of I-95. But they caution that the results are preliminary and need more study.
WTOP
Gonzaga student, 17, pens self-published book thanking family for guidance
A high school senior at Gonzaga College High School in D.C. explores the question of why some kids achieve while others are held back in his new book. Duane “Ben” Sylvestre, a 17-year-old senior at Gonzaga College High School writes in his self-published book, “My Momma Made Me Do It,” that loving parents have guided him through life so far and helped him achieve. He said he’s learned so much thanks to his mom’s relentless ambitions for him.
Fairfax Co. Board of Supervisors Chair asks for investigation into why thousands of residents were sent the wrong voting locations
FAIRFAX, Va. — The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chair Jeffrey McKay has requested a full investigation into what led to the mailing of around 60,000 state issued notices with the wrong voting locations across Virginia. The Virginia Election Department says that 31,000 notices were sent out to registered...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: How to apply for $12,000 in monthly payments for the next two years revealed
Virginia residents only need to wait two more days until applications open for a state-sponsored program that would give them $500 every month over the next two years. The program will be accepting applications between Oct. 31 and Nov. 9, and is meant for residents in Alexandria, Virginia. Officials will accept the applications for the Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity program and then randomly select 170 applicants to receive the money.
Virginia Business
Prince William targets data center growth
Move over Loudoun County. Neighboring Prince William County could eventually wear the data center crown. Loudoun currently houses the world’s largest concentration of data centers, which cover more than 25 million square feet of county land. About 27 miles away, however, Prince William is projecting about 33 million square feet of data centers will be built over the next 20 years, according to a report by Camoin Associates, an economic development firm. In late September, Prince William had 35 data centers covering 6 million square feet, and an estimated 5.4 million square feet is under development.
Commercial Observer
First Bridge District Building in DC Lands $143M in Construction Financing
Redbrick LMD has secured a $142.5 million loan to finance The Douglass, the first building to be constructed in Washington, D.C.’s Bridge District project. The 750-unit multifamily development, located at 633 Howard Avenue SE, will serve as the flagship building for the 2.5 million-square-foot mixed-use development in the District’s Ward 8.
NBC12
Decision 2022: Spotlight on Virginia’s 7th congressional district
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Due to redistricting, Virginia’s 7th congressional district changed the most, and has moved well north from where it once was. The new district covers Caroline and Spotsylvania counties in the NBC12 viewing area. Incumbent Democrat Abigail Spanberger, who is in her second term, she’s been...
Former Capitol Police Officer Found Guilty Of Assisting With Jan. 6 Capitol Rioter In DC
A former US Capitol Police officer has been convicted for communicating with a rioter during the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington, DC, federal officials announced. Michael Riley, 51, was found guilty of obstruction following a trial, though a jury was unable to reach a verdict on a second count, which ended in a mistrial, according to officials.
Hoya
DC Opens 1st-Ever Urgent Care Center in Ward 8
The first urgent care center in Ward 8 opened on Oct. 10 as part of a multi-step plan to improve access to quality, timely health care for residents of Wards 7 and 8. Cedar Hill Urgent Care provides comprehensive urgent care to all District residents and is operated by the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences and Universal Health Services, a leading provider of hospital and health care services in the United States. The new urgent care center was built in an effort to serve the predominantly Black community living in Wards 7 and 8, which have lower life expectancies than communities in D.C. wards with predominantly white residents.
foodcontessa.com
DC Police: “No New Developments” in Taylor Hackel’s Case
Taylor Hackel, 24, has been missing since Monday, and the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) in Washington, D.C. is still looking for him. Even though there were rumors on social media that she had been found, MPD said Friday afternoon that there were no new developments. Hackel was last seen on...
DC Students' Field Trip To VA Pumpkin Patch Ends In DWI School Bus Crash: Report
A fun day at the pumpkin patch for Washington DC students was spoiled by their DWI driver who crashed on the return trip on Thursday, Oct. 27, NBC Washington reports. Ben Murch Elementary School students were heading back from Cox Farms when the driver crashed, coming to a stop on Conference Center Drive in Chantilly sometime in the afternoon, the outlet said.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Alfred Street Baptist Church tops $42 million in giving to HBCUs
The Alfred Street Baptist Church (ASBC) in Alexandria, Virginia, has announced a $1 million gift in support of Jackson State University. With its latest gift, ASBC has awarded more than $42 million over the past 20 years to historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) across the country, which it states makes it the largest faith-based financial supporter of HBCUs. ASBC has given a combination of direct donations, contributions, scholarships, and/or waived fees awarded to students from its annual HBCU College Festival. At its latest festival, $4 million in scholarships and waived fees were awarded to thousands of students.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Applications for $500 in monthly payments for two years open in just three days
Virginia residents have three days until applications open for a state-sponsored program that would provide a guaranteed monthly income over the next two years. The program, meant for residents in Alexandria, Virginia, will give $500 per month to recipients over the next two years. Between Oct. 31 and Nov. 9, officials will accept applications for the Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity program, which will then randomly select 170 applicants to receive the money.
