skyhinews.com
Letter to the editor: Vote no on 6A, get our town leaders to do more
As many recall, we just passed the largest per pupil bond measure in Colorado’s history, increased taxes to support EMS and Fire, and are seeing inflation impact every aspect of our economy. Unfortunately the Fraser Valley Housing Authority’s first significant action will be to raise taxes for Winter Park, Fraser and Granby to address the housing crisis, known as Proposition 6A.
skyhinews.com
Destination Granby Board of Directors supports ballot measure 6A
Destination Granby has evolved to become the driving force for revitalization in Granby. Our mission is to promote, engage community, support business, and enhance places to gather as a community. Without a stable year-round workforce, we will not be able to achieve such goals. A thriving community depends on happy and consistent employees who can afford to rent and eventually purchase and own homes in the places they live and work in.
skyhinews.com
Fraser town manager issues public statement on Grand Park’s proposed tax increases
In July, Cornerstone Holdings, the owners of Grand Park development in Fraser, requested the town board allow them to raise taxes and increase the time limit of taxation for Grand Park’s 255 residents. Clark Lipscomb, president of the Real Estate Division of Cornerstone Holdings, submitted an amended service plan...
skyhinews.com
Three new businesses open in Granby
Three new businesses opened in Granby this month, each with an intriguing story. Columbine Massage is owned and operated by Jo Pfaff, who is legally blind, and both Troublesome Tomahawks and High Mountain Firearms are owned by Seth Stern, Pfaff’s partner. The three businesses also share a building, and are located in Pinecone Plaza at 200 W. Agate Ave., on U.S. Highway 40 across from BigHorn Bagels.
skyhinews.com
West Grand Intern of the Month takes flight
For West Grand High School senior Aden Woog, not all education is at a classroom desk. He spends some of his school year in the air, getting a bird’s eye view of Grand County as he flies a Cessna 182 Skylane. Woog’s love of flight prompted him to intern...
skyhinews.com
Local watershed group tests hydro-mulching technique to treat burn scars
The Grand County-based Upper Colorado River Watershed Group continues to search for landscape scale solutions to address immense environmental problems at least partially created by a combination of global climate change and increasing levels of water diversion. On Oct. 13, the group tested one possible large-scale solution to restoring the more than 300 square mile East Troublesome Fire burn scar on a small scale on the west side of the Grand Lake Golf Course.
skyhinews.com
Storybook Pumpkins on display at Granby Elementary School
On Thursday, Oct. 20, Granby Elementary School students got into the Halloween spirit for staff member Dee Abbot’s Storybook Character Pumpkin Decorating Contest. Students decorated their pumpkins like favorite fictional characters by painting, dressing and accessorizing them. Pokémon’s Pikachu, SpongeBob Squarepants, Clifford the Big Red Dog, Harry Potter and many more children’s popular characters all made it into pumpkin form. Contest winners were announced on Oct. 24; results are below:
skyhinews.com
Prickly Pear Ice opens in Kremmling
Thanks to a new business in Kremmling, ice and purified water will be more available to stores and individuals. Kremmling business entrepreneur Dakota Docheff-Cordle and her husband Branden Docheff started Prickly Pear Ice, an ice and water dispenser located at the Kremmling Car Wash at 1103 Eagle Ave. The business...
