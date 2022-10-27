Read full article on original website
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and meMark StarLos Angeles, CA
Jemele Hill Stuns In Inglewood At Book Release Party For Uphill: A MemoirSlauson GirlInglewood, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Best Places For Chili Cheese Dogs in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Football: Long Beach Poly Makes Moore League History With Jordan Shutout
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. The562’s coverage of Jordan...
247Sports
UCLA Receives a Friday Morning “BOOM!"
On Friday morning, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. That’s the first “BOOM!” in a few weeks. The last "BOOM!" by Young was back on Sept. 20. For a look at the 2023 prospects UCLA has offered,...
uscannenbergmedia.com
The Trojan Marching Band’s drum major is Hispanic for the second time in the school’s history
The USC marching band has riveted stadiums, stages and parades with trojan energy for over a century. But, for the second time in school history, a Hispanic student is paving the field front and center as the drum major of the platinum-winning collegiate band. Jacobo Herrera is the person carrying the iconic and notable armor leading the Trojan Marching Band, also known as “The Spirit of Troy.” Herrera is not only leading the band during football games, practices and performances; he is also a first-generation college student pioneering his way through USC.
Metro A Line service in Long Beach, Compton to experience interruption on Saturday
The Metro A Line running from Long Beach to Compton will experience temporary interruption on Saturday for maintenance purposes. Service running from Wardlow Station in Long Beach to Del Amo Station in Compton will be unavailable beginning at 3 a.m. Saturday morning, lasting until at least 2 p.m.In accordance, Metro is providing a free bus service between the two stations for anyone inconvenienced by the service interruption. Other services between Wardlow to Downtown Long Beach Stations and from the Del Amo station to 7th St/Metro in downtown Los Angeles will be uninterrupted.
Food Beast
15 Must-Try Taco Joints in Los Angeles
One thing Los Angeles is famous for is top-notch tacos. The history runs deep, thanks to a rich Mexican and Latino culinary heritage supported by countless restaurants, trucks and stands, some nearly 100 years old. In honor of this hand-held classic, we felt it was only right to put together...
Yardbarker
Metro Releases Draft Environmental Impact Report For Proposed Dodger Stadium Gondola System
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) released the Draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for Los Angeles Aerial Rapid Transit’s (L.A. ART) proposed gondola connection between Union Station and Dodger Stadium. The document evaluates the potential environmental benefits and impacts associated with the project and represents a major...
2urbangirls.com
Metro A Line in Long Beach, Compton to be interrupted for maintenance work
LOS ANGELES – Metro Friday announced A Line (Blue) rail services will be interrupted over the weekend for system maintenance work. Service between the Wardlow Station in Long Beach and the Del Amo Station in Compton will be suspended from 3 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday to perform the work, according to a statement released by Metro.
whatnowlosangeles.com
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop Signs New Franchise Agreement for LA
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop and Wing Zone continue to grow throughout the country, now signing multiple franchise agreements in the third quarter, including a site in Los Angeles. Following an impressive first half of the year, the fast-growing restaurant chain has announced the signing of 17 franchise agreements in the...
$500K Powerball ticket sold in Los Angeles
A Powerball ticket sold in Los Angeles is a big(ish) winner. The California Lottery announced that a ticket purchased at a liquor store in Pico Rivera is worth more than half a million dollars. The ticket was purchased at Ramirez Liquor on the 9400 block of Slauson Avenue. The winning ticket managed to hit five […]
elaccampusnews.com
South Gate Center expansion continues
A new contractor will continue the construction of East Los Angeles College’s South Gate Educational Center after the previous contractor left the project. ELAC held a historic groundbreaking ceremony on March 22, 2019 to celebrate for the new home of the ELAC South Gate Educational Center. Since then there wasn’t much of an update about the progress of the new campus until October 18.
NBC Los Angeles
Roz Wyman, History-Making LA City Councilwoman, Dies at 92
Rosalind "Roz" Wyman, the youngest person and second-ever woman to be elected to Los Angeles City Council in 1953, has died at age 92, her family said in a statement to the LA Times on Thursday morning. Wyman made history as an enterprising civic leader, in her presence on City...
Talon Marks
Imajah Wandix isn’t feeling California
The golden state is losing its value rapidly and Imajah Wandix, a Long Beach native, talks about it.California the Golden State where dreams are made possible for anyone, anyone who’s anyone goes to California for a better life. Imajah Wandix, a Long Beach native, doesn’t agree with California anymore....
newsantaana.com
A Tustin teenager skipped school and is missing
The Tustin Police Department is requesting assistance in locating Jeydi Lopez. Lopez was last seen on 09/27/22, at 0700, at her residence in Tustin, before leaving for school (Beckman High School in the City of Irvine). Lopez did not attend school that day and it is unknown what she was...
welikela.com
10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [10-29-2022]
78 degrees, limitless sunshine, and lots to do. Just another Saturday in the city of angels, right?. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (October 29) in Los Angeles followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Promise fills the day. Hope you make it a good one!
Best Places For Chili Cheese Dogs in Los Angeles
Everyone has their comfort foods, and if you've lived in greater Los Angeles for any amount of time, you inevitably have a go-to hot dog spot that you hit up when you're craving a late-night nosh.
foxla.com
Wednesday's Child: Denise, Anthony and German hoping to find same forever family together
LOS ANGELES - Denise is the loving, easy-going big sister of this trio. She loves school and is interested in becoming a school teacher when she grows up, with social work being a second option she may consider. But when it comes to her brothers, Denise is quick to share the spotlight, highlighting Anthony’s love of all things soccer, and also reflecting on how she loves when, at the end of the day, German rattles on about all the activities he did throughout the day.
Man takes wheelchair onto 405 Freeway (video)
A man was seen in video taking his wheelchair onto the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles early Sunday morning. Video from ANG News showed the man wheeling himself at slow speeds in a lane of the freeway with a large backup of cars behind him. At one point, the videographer can be heard yelling at […]
viatravelers.com
15 Fun & Best Things to Do in Lancaster, California
Lancaster City is a beautiful destination on the edge of the Mojave Desert. It’s a quick hour north of downtown Los Angeles, but it feels worlds apart. Located in north Los Angeles County, this destination feels like you’ve found an oasis in the Mojave Desert. Every spring wildflower...
LA's Project Roomkey Demobilization is On Schedule, According to LAHSA
Two of the three remaining sites for Project Roomkey -- a housing program in Los Angeles created during the pandemic -- have exited all participants as the program winds down, officials with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority told the City Council's Homelessness and Poverty Committee.
SFGate
Why the leaked LA City Council tapes unearthed a painful childhood memory
I took the bus almost every day as a freshman in high school. That bus was usually packed with 40 Mexican kids and myself. These rides were some of the worst days of my life. Every day someone would yell out “pinche negro” or hit me in the back of the head with textbooks. Eventually I learned to sit in the very back so I could see attacks coming.
