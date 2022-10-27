FBI El Paso announce the arrest of a 30-year-old El Paso man, Russell Rice III, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. On June 5, 2022, Rice was accused of firing a firearm in public during an altercation with another individual. On June 8, 2022, Rice was taken into custody by El Paso Police Department’s Gang Unit. Rice was arrested on a state warrant issued by the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) for being felon in possession of a firearm. Rice was later released on bond.

