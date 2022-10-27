ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

KTSM

Jury sentences suspect in Adrian’s Bar death

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Following a four-day trial, a jury sentenced Donovan Byers to 10 years probation and three years in prison Thursday for his role in the death of Adrian Linton outside a Central El Paso bar. Byers will receive credit for time served, and he is eligible for parole immediately. As KTSM […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Oct. 28, 2022

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

CISD board trustee Blanca Trout bit by district police K-9

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Republican candidate in the El Paso County Commissioners Court Precinct Four race, Blanca Trout was bit by a Canutillo ISD K-9 at an early voting event, the school district confirmed. Trout is also a trustee with the Canutillo Independent School District School Board   Earlier this morning a Canutillo […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

One dead in rollover crash on Transmountain

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso County Sheriff's are currently at the scene of a severe crash that resulted in serious injuries. It happened Saturday morning along Loop 375 and mile marker 19. All eastbound traffic is closed while the investigation in ongoing. This is a developing story, we will...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com

FBI El Paso Announce the Federal Arrest of El Paso Man for Felon in Possession of a Firearm

FBI El Paso announce the arrest of a 30-year-old El Paso man, Russell Rice III, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. On June 5, 2022, Rice was accused of firing a firearm in public during an altercation with another individual. On June 8, 2022, Rice was taken into custody by El Paso Police Department’s Gang Unit. Rice was arrested on a state warrant issued by the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) for being felon in possession of a firearm. Rice was later released on bond.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Police respond to shots fired call off Dyer St.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Dept. is investigating an incident in Northeast El Paso after receiving a “shots fired” call early Thursday morning. Dispatchers have confirmed to KTSM they received that call around 5:52 Thursday morning regarding an incident that occurred near the 8200 block of Dyer St. So far there […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

KTSM

El Paso man accused in 2017 murder will remain in jail

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Moises Galvan who was accused of killing a 22-year-old man and injuring another outside of an East El Paso bar will remain in jail. The case against Moises Galvan has been ongoing for more than five years, and today a judge dismissed an appeal from the defendant’s new attorney to […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Las Cruces man accused of spitting on police officer

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 43-year-old man was arrested and charged with battery on a peace officer Friday. Johnny Perez of Las Cruces was arrested and accused of the alleged crime. A police officer was called to a Circle K at 2001 Bataan Memorial West regarding a report...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Las Cruces Annual Candy Drop takes place at Maag Park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The annual Great Pumpkin Candy Drop took place today at Maag Park in Las Cruces for the Halloween holiday. For 15 years, the annual Candy Drop invited all public service officers as well as the community to participate in the free event. The event is said to create a positive […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Discarded fetus found in east El Paso; mother wanted

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A discarded human fetus was discovered at a residential area on Eastside El Paso, according to an El Paso Police department report. The discovery was made at the 9100 block of Cuernavaca  and Crimes Against Persons detectives are attempting to identify the mother. Anyone with information can call CAP at […]
EL PASO, TX

