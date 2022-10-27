Read full article on original website
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Tiger Band Places 2nd ClS A 7th Overall at Tournament of BandsAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org AlamogordoTownNews.com Recent Border Events El Paso SectorAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
newsfromthestates.com
FBI investigating after Conservation Voters NM gets letter with threats and ‘substance’
Nathan Small (D-Las Cruces) holds out a microphone during a public hearing late last year during a special session of the Legislature. The FBI is looking into a threatening letter received Wednesday at the Santa Fe office of the Conservation Voters New Mexico, according to the organization and an FBI spokesperson.
Jury sentences suspect in Adrian’s Bar death
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Following a four-day trial, a jury sentenced Donovan Byers to 10 years probation and three years in prison Thursday for his role in the death of Adrian Linton outside a Central El Paso bar. Byers will receive credit for time served, and he is eligible for parole immediately. As KTSM […]
El Paso police detectives investigating what they are calling a ‘suspicious death’
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death in Central El Paso. Police were called out to the 5600 block of Webster — near Interstate 10 and Paisano — at about about 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Family members had been concerned when they had not heard from a 75-year-old […]
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Oct. 28, 2022
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
CISD board trustee Blanca Trout bit by district police K-9
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Republican candidate in the El Paso County Commissioners Court Precinct Four race, Blanca Trout was bit by a Canutillo ISD K-9 at an early voting event, the school district confirmed. Trout is also a trustee with the Canutillo Independent School District School Board Earlier this morning a Canutillo […]
Federal Agents Raid El Paso Home of Suspected Capitol Rioter
FBI agents executed a search warrant on an east El Paso home yesterday. Eyewitnesses say they saw agents in tactical gear and that they heard two flash-bang charges go off. Here’s the report that aired on KVIA yesterday. Today, it was reported that the raid and arrest of El...
KFOX 14
Driver accused of hitting, killing man outside of central El Paso bar sentenced to prison
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A driver accused of hitting and killing a man outside a central El Paso bar in 2021 was sentenced Thursday to three years in prison and 10 years of probation. Donovan Byers hit 33–year-old Adrian Samuel Linton and 35–year-old Cecilia Chavez with his vehicle...
KVIA
One dead in rollover crash on Transmountain
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso County Sheriff's are currently at the scene of a severe crash that resulted in serious injuries. It happened Saturday morning along Loop 375 and mile marker 19. All eastbound traffic is closed while the investigation in ongoing. This is a developing story, we will...
elpasoheraldpost.com
FBI El Paso Announce the Federal Arrest of El Paso Man for Felon in Possession of a Firearm
FBI El Paso announce the arrest of a 30-year-old El Paso man, Russell Rice III, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. On June 5, 2022, Rice was accused of firing a firearm in public during an altercation with another individual. On June 8, 2022, Rice was taken into custody by El Paso Police Department’s Gang Unit. Rice was arrested on a state warrant issued by the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) for being felon in possession of a firearm. Rice was later released on bond.
Police respond to shots fired call off Dyer St.
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Dept. is investigating an incident in Northeast El Paso after receiving a “shots fired” call early Thursday morning. Dispatchers have confirmed to KTSM they received that call around 5:52 Thursday morning regarding an incident that occurred near the 8200 block of Dyer St. So far there […]
KVIA
Discarded fetus found in lower valley; police search for mother
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are attempting to locate a mother, after the discovery of a discarded fetus in the lower valley. The discovery happened on Sept. 25 on the 9100 block of Cuernavaca. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimes Against Persons at (915) 212-4040 or...
El Paso man accused in 2017 murder will remain in jail
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Moises Galvan who was accused of killing a 22-year-old man and injuring another outside of an East El Paso bar will remain in jail. The case against Moises Galvan has been ongoing for more than five years, and today a judge dismissed an appeal from the defendant’s new attorney to […]
KVIA
4 sent to the hospital after 3-vehicle collision near the El Paso International airport
UPDATE: Four people were sent to the hospital following a three-vehicle collision at an intersection near the El Paso International airport, preliminary reports show. Two of those people had life-threatening injuries, according to reports. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Global Reach drive and...
18-year-old male shot in drive-by shooting, suffers non-life-threatening injuries
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police and fire responded to a shooting in the El Paso Lower Valley on Friday. The shooting occurred at the 7500 block of Acapulco Ave. Police have identified the victim to be 18-year-old Adan Ocon. He was shot in the chest/pelvis and was transported to a local hospital with […]
Police: Pedestrian killed while running across Mesa at uncontrolled part of street
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Units responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian Friday night. The accident occurred on the 5400 block of North Mesa. According to police, the pedestrian was revealed to be a 49-year-old male who was struck by a Kia Forte as it was traveling south bound on Mesa Street. […]
KFOX 14
Las Cruces man accused of spitting on police officer
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 43-year-old man was arrested and charged with battery on a peace officer Friday. Johnny Perez of Las Cruces was arrested and accused of the alleged crime. A police officer was called to a Circle K at 2001 Bataan Memorial West regarding a report...
Teen allegedly behind spree of burglaries was let out on a PR bond earlier this year
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Seventeen-year-old Jacob Perez is behind bars after a string of burglaries in West El Paso. Perez allegedly went on burglary sprees on Oct. 14, 17 and 23 in West El Paso, all within a few miles from his home. Prior to these incidents, Perez was arrested in July for 15 […]
Las Cruces Annual Candy Drop takes place at Maag Park
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The annual Great Pumpkin Candy Drop took place today at Maag Park in Las Cruces for the Halloween holiday. For 15 years, the annual Candy Drop invited all public service officers as well as the community to participate in the free event. The event is said to create a positive […]
Discarded fetus found in east El Paso; mother wanted
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A discarded human fetus was discovered at a residential area on Eastside El Paso, according to an El Paso Police department report. The discovery was made at the 9100 block of Cuernavaca and Crimes Against Persons detectives are attempting to identify the mother. Anyone with information can call CAP at […]
Rollover crash on Transmountain kills man after vehicle goes off cliff
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An early morning rollover crash on Transmountain killed a man and snarled traffic for most of Saturday. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responded to a rollover crash at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday at mile marker 19. Deputies discovered that a car had gone off the side of the road. […]
