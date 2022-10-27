ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

NMSU regents approve name change to local trail

By Jordan Honeycutt
 3 days ago

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University is recognizing the importance of a nearby mountain. The school’s board of regents has signed off on renaming Geothermal Drive to Tortugas Trail.

Grant program uses funds from Gold King Mine settlement to benefit natural resources

It runs from I-25 to the base of Tortugas Mountain known as “a mountain” at NMSU. The road was originally named after geothermal wells in that area but those are no longer in use. The university says many in the pushed for the name change.

