Read full article on original website
Related
idahoednews.org
We do have a crisis, but it’s one that we can overcome
It’s already becoming October in another school year, except this one carries with it a weight that increases each year: there are more teacher vacancies. In June, the State Department of Education announced that there was a minimum of 700 vacancies across the state. To make matters worse, the pool for teachers is little or nonexistent.
idahoednews.org
Nov. 8: A $266.1 million school election day
Just three Idaho school districts will ask their patrons to OK requests for local funds Nov. 8, but one of the requests is the biggest school bond issue Idaho has ever seen. Voters in the Idaho Falls, Bonneville and Fremont County school districts will decide on a combined total of $266.1 million in local funds to cover various expenses and projects, including Idaho Falls’ plan to build a new high school and two new elementary schools.
idahoednews.org
What Bedke, Manweiler said about librarians, K-12 funding and more
When the candidates for lieutenant governor sparred during a statewide debate Friday night, a controversial libraries bill was one point of contention. Republican Scott Bedke and Democrat Terri Pickens Manweiler clashed on House Bill 666 — which would have allowed prosecutors to seek criminal charges against librarians for “disseminating material harmful to minors.” The House passed HB 666 on nearly a party-line vote, but the Senate did not take up the bill.
idahoednews.org
Rural teachers can now apply for $12,000 in education funding
At long last, educators working in rural or underserved districts and schools have the chance to apply for up to $12,000 that could be put toward student loans or other educational expenses. The program was created by the Legislature’s passage of Senate Bill 1290, which Gov. Brad Little signed into...
Comments / 0