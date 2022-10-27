Born and raised in south Laredo, Gilbert Gonzalez graduated from Dr. Leo G. Cigarroa High School in 1996 and in 2019, he earned an Associate’s Degree from Laredo College. His service for the community began at 19 years old, when he began working for the Webb County Juvenile Detention Center. Gonzalez has been employed with Webb County for 24 years. His public service background includes working for the Webb County Justice of the Peace 2 Place 1, the Webb County Commissioner Precinct 1, and the Webb County Sheriff's Office. Currently, he is the vice president of the Giving Tree of South Texas Scholarship Foundation.

