LISD JROTC students named Honorable Cadet
Laredo Independent School District recognized their top JROTC students during the inaugural Honorable Cadet Ceremony which was held at Nixon High School’s Raymond Goodman Library. Nixon High School senior Cristina Ramirez, Cigarroa High School senior Lucien Lozano, and Martin High School junior Roberto Trevino were named LISD’s Honorable Cadets...
Laredo ISD hosting LEGO engineering competition
The Laredo Independent School District is encouraging participation in the STEM fields by hosting the Elementary LEGO Robotics Competition on Saturday, Oct. 29. The Elementary LEGO Robotics Competition will give elementary school students from LISD the opportunity to learn and showcase math and science skills. They will be challenged to create then operate a robotic system using LEGO EVO kits.
Valdez High School observes Red Ribbon Week
Jose A. Valdez High School observed Red Ribbon Week by educating and encouraging the students to live a drug free life. Students listened to presentations from various community partners including County Judge Tano Tijerina, U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Marina Moreno representing Mike’s Purpose, SCAN and the Laredo Police Department. The annual culminating event consisted of a rally against drugs.
UISD holds first city-wide Unity Day to address bullying
The United Independent School District was proud to organize and sponsor the first ever city-wide “Unity Day” in our community with the Department of Counseling and Guidance leading the charge after noticing an increase in bullying reports last school year. UISD Superintendent David H. Gonzalez signed a proclamation...
Students share thoughts on voting apathy
Texas A&M International is one of the sites where citizens can vote during early voting. It is an ideal place for young people to exercise their right to vote. However, despite efforts by movements to promote this right, there is still a long way to go to convince not only young people, but the electorate in general to cast their vote.
Laredo kids ministry puppet ensemble recognized as No. 1 in US
With the decades of love shown to legendary casts of The Muppets and Sesame Street, and with the lovable duo of Kermit and Miss Piggy participating in The Masked Singer, professional puppetry is still going strong. That love of the craft has also taken root in Webb County as the...
Gilbert Gonzalez announces candidacy for City Council District 1
Born and raised in south Laredo, Gilbert Gonzalez graduated from Dr. Leo G. Cigarroa High School in 1996 and in 2019, he earned an Associate’s Degree from Laredo College. His service for the community began at 19 years old, when he began working for the Webb County Juvenile Detention Center. Gonzalez has been employed with Webb County for 24 years. His public service background includes working for the Webb County Justice of the Peace 2 Place 1, the Webb County Commissioner Precinct 1, and the Webb County Sheriff's Office. Currently, he is the vice president of the Giving Tree of South Texas Scholarship Foundation.
South Texas Collectors Expo returning to Laredo
For the first time in almost three years, the South Texas Collectors Expo is coming to Laredo the weekend of Nov. 11-13 at Texas A&M International University featuring celebrity guests, comic artists, cosplayers, a costume contest and more. The event was last held in January of 2020. The October 2021...
Laredo police share Halloween safety tips
Halloween is fun for people of all ages, but it's important that you and your children remain safe. These simple tips will help make your Halloween celebration better than ever. Costume Safety. Children should wear clothing that is bright, reflective and flame-retardant. Wear short clothing that prevents tripping. Children should...
Photos: Laredo fire's impact on display
A day after the major fire at a Laredo recycling plant in west Laredo, more images have emerged showing the day's events. The Laredo Fire Department released numerous images Friday night showing firefighters' battle against the blaze. Additionally, they thanked those that stepped up and put themselves in danger to put out the fire.
Three haunted house options for Laredoans to visit this weekend
Halloween might be on a Monday this year, but that doesn’t mean that there is no time for a good scare. There are several haunted attractions in and around the city that are providing a good scare for all those looking to see if they can withstand the paranormal.
Fire reported at west Laredo recycling business
Just days after a fire burned in Nuevo Laredo at a recycling plant, the same is now happening across the border in Laredo. A fire was reported early Friday at a recycling business in the 5300 block of Santa Maria Avenue, according to Laredo police. Santa Maria temporarily closed down...
Kansas City Southern to break ground on International bridge project
With the ongoing investment on expanding economic development for Laredo, the No. 1 port in the United States, more is on its way. Kansas City Southern will break ground Monday, south of Zaragoza Street on the east side of the tracks, on a second span of the new international bridge.
