TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was shot and killed just before 4 Saturday morning at Elliot and Grand in Toledo. Two others were also injured in the shooting. The victim was identified as 18-year-old Ronald Thomas. Police say he and two others were shot while sitting in a car. Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene. The two people injured are expected to recover.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO