ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc24.com

Toledo Police investigate shooting at gas station Sunday night

Toledo, Ohio - Toledo Police responded to the Marathon Gas Station at the intersection of West Sylvania Avenue and Talmadge Road round 5 o' clock Sunday evening, for a report of shots fired. The gas station is located near the Franklin Park Mall. When they arrived on the scene, no...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Two dead, two others hurt following shooting late Friday night

Toledo, Ohio - Toledo Police are investigating after four people were shot in the 700-block of Junction Avenue at 11:53 p.m. Friday. Gino Highsmith, 67 and Dennis Washington, 50, were transported to Toledo Hospital where they later died from their injuries. The other two adult victims, who police have not identified, were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Police investigate gas station shooting at Talmadge and Sylvania

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police investigated a shooting that happened at a gas station near the Franklin Park Mall early Sunday evening. Police said they responded around 5 p.m. to a call for shots fired. They didn’t find anyone hurt at the scene. There’s no word on any suspects....
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Two people shot and killed at after-hours club

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were shot and killed at an after-hours club in West Toledo late Friday night. Toledo Police say a total of four people were shot in the incident. It happened at an after-hours club at the corner of Junction and Belmont just before midnight. Police...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

TPD: Overnight double homicide under investigation

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were killed, and two more were injured, in ashooting in central Toledo on Friday. Toledo Police were called to 742 Junction Ave. where the shooting took place late Friday - just before midnight. At the scene, police identified two adult victims, 67-year-old Gino Highsmith...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Chase leads police from Findlay to Northwood

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A 42-mile police chase ended with a crash and two men arrested Sunday morning. Findlay Police were called to the Best Buy Distribution Center just after 5:30 AM Sunday for a theft in progress. When they arrived, officers found one of the suspects’ vehicles, pulling out of a grassy area at the front of the facility.
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

One man shot and killed while sitting in a car, two others injured

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was shot and killed just before 4 Saturday morning at Elliot and Grand in Toledo. Two others were also injured in the shooting. The victim was identified as 18-year-old Ronald Thomas. Police say he and two others were shot while sitting in a car. Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene. The two people injured are expected to recover.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Person shot along Airport Highway early Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 17, 2022. A 35-year-old individual was taken to the hospital early Friday after an unknown suspect shot them several times. Toledo police said the person reported they were shot in the parking...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Person hospitalized in shooting on Elmdale Court

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was sent to the hospital after a shooting in Toledo on Thursday. TPD says police responded to the 400 block of Elmdale Court in Toledo around 4:43 p.m. for a person shot call. Once police arrived, they found the 17-year-old victim on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. An unknown male, who was also shot, fled the scene but was later located by police.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

West Toledo man hired for roofing job, burglarizes house

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 12, 2022. Toledo police arrested a west Toledo man earlier this week after he allegedly burglarized a residence for which he had been hired to complete a roofing job. According to an...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Man convicted in Northwood hotel murder loses appeal

A Toledo man sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for murder has lost an appeal. Jerron Bryant, 21, requested the 6th District Court of Appeals that he be allowed to file a delayed appeal. A defendant has 30 days after being sentenced to file an appeal. Bryant was...
NORTHWOOD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy