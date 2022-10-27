Read full article on original website
nbc24.com
Toledo Police investigate shooting at gas station Sunday night
Toledo, Ohio - Toledo Police responded to the Marathon Gas Station at the intersection of West Sylvania Avenue and Talmadge Road round 5 o' clock Sunday evening, for a report of shots fired. The gas station is located near the Franklin Park Mall. When they arrived on the scene, no...
nbc24.com
Two dead, two others hurt following shooting late Friday night
Toledo, Ohio - Toledo Police are investigating after four people were shot in the 700-block of Junction Avenue at 11:53 p.m. Friday. Gino Highsmith, 67 and Dennis Washington, 50, were transported to Toledo Hospital where they later died from their injuries. The other two adult victims, who police have not identified, were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
13abc.com
Police investigate gas station shooting at Talmadge and Sylvania
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police investigated a shooting that happened at a gas station near the Franklin Park Mall early Sunday evening. Police said they responded around 5 p.m. to a call for shots fired. They didn’t find anyone hurt at the scene. There’s no word on any suspects....
13abc.com
Two people shot and killed at after-hours club
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were shot and killed at an after-hours club in West Toledo late Friday night. Toledo Police say a total of four people were shot in the incident. It happened at an after-hours club at the corner of Junction and Belmont just before midnight. Police...
TPD: Overnight double homicide under investigation
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were killed, and two more were injured, in ashooting in central Toledo on Friday. Toledo Police were called to 742 Junction Ave. where the shooting took place late Friday - just before midnight. At the scene, police identified two adult victims, 67-year-old Gino Highsmith...
13abc.com
Chase leads police from Findlay to Northwood
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A 42-mile police chase ended with a crash and two men arrested Sunday morning. Findlay Police were called to the Best Buy Distribution Center just after 5:30 AM Sunday for a theft in progress. When they arrived, officers found one of the suspects’ vehicles, pulling out of a grassy area at the front of the facility.
13abc.com
One man shot and killed while sitting in a car, two others injured
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was shot and killed just before 4 Saturday morning at Elliot and Grand in Toledo. Two others were also injured in the shooting. The victim was identified as 18-year-old Ronald Thomas. Police say he and two others were shot while sitting in a car. Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene. The two people injured are expected to recover.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police identify person of interest involved in east side triple shooting
DETROIT – Detroit Police have identified a person of interest in a shooting that sent three people to the hospital on Saturday on the city’s eastside. The shooting happened outside The Black Door event hall at Warren Avenue and Woodhall Street around 4:30 p.m. Cpt. Jordan Hall said...
Two people shot Thursday at south Toledo apartment complex; 17-year-old in critical condition
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people, including a teenager, were shot at the Elmdale Courts Apartment Complex in south Toledo Thursday afternoon, according to a Toledo police detective. Officers found a 17-year-old male on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a police report. He was taken to...
Person shot along Airport Highway early Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 17, 2022. A 35-year-old individual was taken to the hospital early Friday after an unknown suspect shot them several times. Toledo police said the person reported they were shot in the parking...
13abc.com
Sheriff: Man standing in center lane of I-75 hit by multiple vehicles, dies
ERIE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WTVG) - A man died Sunday morning after multiple cars hit him while he stood in the middle of I-75 just north of the Michigan-Ohio border, according to the Monroe County Sheriff. There was heavy fog in the area at the time of the incident, authorities said....
WTOL-TV
Three people shot Thursday afternoon in south Toledo
The first shooting was reported shortly after 3 p.m. at Geneva Avenue. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
13abc.com
Person hospitalized in shooting on Elmdale Court
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was sent to the hospital after a shooting in Toledo on Thursday. TPD says police responded to the 400 block of Elmdale Court in Toledo around 4:43 p.m. for a person shot call. Once police arrived, they found the 17-year-old victim on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. An unknown male, who was also shot, fled the scene but was later located by police.
West Toledo man hired for roofing job, burglarizes house
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 12, 2022. Toledo police arrested a west Toledo man earlier this week after he allegedly burglarized a residence for which he had been hired to complete a roofing job. According to an...
Shots fired at occupied vehicle, residence in south Toledo Wednesday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 17, 2022. Police responded to Brysen Avenue in south Toledo Wednesday night after multiple reports of shots fired came in. According to a Toledo police report, a 24-year-old woman was driving on...
West Toledo neighborhood without power following Friday morning crash
TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: West Central Avenue is closed from Jackman Road to Auburn Avenue in both directions. A single car crash in west Toledo leaves a neighborhood in the dark early Friday. This happened on Central Avenue near Jackman Road at 2:15 a.m. Toledo Police claim Alexis Winters,...
sent-trib.com
Man convicted in Northwood hotel murder loses appeal
A Toledo man sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for murder has lost an appeal. Jerron Bryant, 21, requested the 6th District Court of Appeals that he be allowed to file a delayed appeal. A defendant has 30 days after being sentenced to file an appeal. Bryant was...
Detroit police officials say ShotSpotter technology led them to murder suspect on city's east side
A murder suspect is in custody after officials say ShotSpotter technology led them to the scene of a fatal shooting on Detroit’s northeast side Thursday afternoon.
Video of TPD officers hitting, arresting person raises questions of procedure
TOLEDO, Ohio — Multiple Toledo police officers appear to repeatedly hit a man while making an arrest in a video posted online. The man who recorded the incident on his phone, David Partin, said it happened the night of Oct. 24 on the corner of Navarre Avenue and Raymer Bouelvard in east Toledo.
Person hospitalized after being stabbed in Old West End late Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A person is now recovering after being stabbed in the Old West End late Monday. Police said the incident happened on the corner of Delaware and Collingwood around 11 p.m. According to reports, Toledo Police responded to a walk-in stabbing victim at St. Vincent Medical Center....
