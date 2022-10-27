ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miranda Kerr Gleams in Mirrored Pumps and Woven Dress at Tiffany & Co.’s Lock Collection Launch Party

By Aaron Royce
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tPQz8_0ip8Y7uJ00

Miranda Kerr brought gold-dipped style to Tiffany & Co.’s latest launch. The fine jewelry brand’s Lock collection features a range of mixed metals and textures in two-toned bracelets, necklaces and more, crafted from gold, silver and sparkling diamonds.

Arriving at the Sunset Tower Hotel for the occasion, the Victoria’s Secret Angel wore a metallic gold minidress. The sleeveless embroidered number featured an allover woven texture, complete with a dropped waistline and overlapping miniskirt trimmed in shiny gold leather. Finishing her ensemble was a clutch on a thin gold chain, as well as Tiffany’s own thin diamond bangles and $6,700 HardWear drop earrings . The model also briefly layered her outfit with an olive green wool coat, adding a second dimension that mixed textures in pure holiday-ready fashion.

When it came to footwear, Kerr slipped on a set of shiny pumps. Creating a monochrome, gold-dipped appearance, the Kora Organics founder’s mirrored metallic set featured triangular toes and — presumably, based on the silhouette’s traditional shape — stiletto heels totaling 4-5 inches in height. Though the pair’s base hue was not visible, it’s highly likely they included a matching gold hue to create a coordinating appearance.

Tiffany & Co. celebrated the launch of its new Lock collection with a VIP dinner in West Hollywood. The event, hosted by Alexandre Arnault and Anthony Ledru, was held at the Sunset Tower Hotel. The event also featured a star-studded red carpet, with guests including Kim Kardashian , Gal Gadot, Hailey Bieber , Alexandra Daddario, Halsey, Zoë Kravitz, Zoey Deutch, Miranda Kerr, Alexa Demie, Landon Barker and more in attendance.

PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber & More Celebrities at Tiffany & Co.’s Lock Collection Launch Party

