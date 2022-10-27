ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Footwear News

Khloe Kardashian Sees Stars in Mesh Dress & Padlock Sandals on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

By Melody Rivera
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VSrAB_0ip8Y4G800

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Khloe Kardashian visited “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on NBC today. The reality TV star spoke with Kelly Clarkson about her surrogacy journey and her new baby boy, whose name she still won’t reveal.

For her interview, Kardashian wore a mesh Mugler midi dress. The long-sleeve $990 dress featured a ruched design with Mugler’s signature star printed all over. The television personality paired the look with wide gold hoops and a matching set of rings.

For her footwear, Kardashian opted for a pair of black Tom Ford sandals . These $1,290 leather heels feature a pointed toe and a gold padlock tied to the ankle strap. The heel of the shoe is also gold-toned to match the key detail. The 4-inch stilettos have become a staple for the designer brand.

The Good American owner kept her blond hair in a half-up style with soft waves cascading down her back. Her minimal makeup featured a cat-eye look with a light brown lip. This and every other stunning makeup look Kardashian has sported is created by hair stylist Andrew Fitzsimons and makeup artist Ash Kolm. The beauty duo has also created glamorous looks for her sister Kourtney Kardashian, Ariana Grande , and Megan Fox.

When it comes to fashion, Kardashian is always dressed to the nines. Kardashian is infamous for sporting a glamorous pair of footwear. The reality TV star usually gravitates towards stilettos and sandals from designer labels like Amina Muaddi, Christian Louboutin, and Cult Gaia. If she’s not making a press appearance, she will go for more of a casual shoe like sleek slides or comfortable sneakers from Nike or Yeezy.

PHOTOS: Kourtney Kardashian’s Best Shoe Styles

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 2

Related
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Laces Into Converse Sneakers & Pajama Pants for Comfy-Casual Travel

Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muniz took the comfortable route while traveling this weekend. Arriving in Los Angeles with Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck, Muniz stepped off the group’s flight in a navy blue and white graphic sweatshirt. The long-sleeved top was paired with black and white plaid pajama pants, cementing Muniz’s outfit as especially comfortable and easy to wear. Finishing the 14-year-old’s ensemble was a white and black canvas backpack, as well as a silver dog tag necklace. Muniz also shared a sweet family moment, embracing Ben Affleck in a hug upon reaching the ground.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Megan Fox Goes As Pamela Anderson in 7-Inch Pleaser Heels & Machine Gun Kelly Transforms Into Tommy Lee for Halloween

Channeling Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, Megan Fox and her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, mastered the art of couples costumes at the Casamigos Halloween Party in Los Angeles last night. Fox and MGK recreated the same outfit worn by Anderson and Lee during the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino opening party in Las Vegas, in 1995. Fox went platinum blond for the occasion with a bodycon dress and towering footwear in order to capture the “Baywatch” star’s essence. Her costume consisted of a pink and red latex minidress with a plunging halter-style neckline. The “Jennifer’s Body” star recreated Pam Anderson’s signature makeup with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Gets Magical in Sparkling Copper Cloak & Wispy Gown for Halloween Episode of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Halloween is a serious holiday for Kelly Clarkson. After channeling “Ghostbusters” and dressing up as one of the Sanderson Sisters from “Hocus Pocus” in past years, the singer is bringing her own fairytale world to this year’s special Halloween episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and her infamous “Kellyoke” segment. In images released by NBC from the episode, which will air on Oct. 31, Clarkson is seen wearing a ghostly ensemble with guests Rose McIver, Loni Love, Kristin Hensley, and Jen Smedley in different Halloween-inspired costumes.  The ultimate “American Idol” star dressed in a long floor-length off-white gown that had her looking like a...
shefinds

Mila Kunis Stuns In An Ultra-Sheer Top On Her Latest Magazine Cover—She Looks Better Than Ever!

Mila Kunis showed off her epic fall style on the latest cover issue of C Magazine, giving readers an inside look into the Beverly Hills farmhouse she shares with husband Ashton Kutcher. The Black Swan actress, 39, posed for a stunning autumn-themed photoshoot for the California-centered magazine, rocking a sheer, black lace Dior top, a high-waisted, flowing brown splotchy-patterned skirt, and knee-high black Ganni boots. To complete her look, the Luckiest Girl Alive star shined in Cartier jewels, and wore her long brown tresses down, styled straight, and parted in the middle.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
shefinds

Kylie Jenner Took The Sexy Crochet Trend To Another Level With This Plunging Dress—It's So See-Through!

Kylie Jenner isn’t ready to say goodbye to summer just yet! The beauty mogul, 25, rocked a sultry, tan crochet dress to the Balmain Paris Fashion Week show last week and wowed fans with her loosely woven rope garment. Jenner showed off her incredible curves with an ultra-plunging, décolletage-revealing neckline, cinched waist detailing, a thigh-skimming hemline and overall see-through fabric.
Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North Wishes Her a Happy Birthday With Sweet Video: Watch

So sweet! Kim Kardashian started off her birthday festivities by creating a special video for herself with help from her 9-year-old daughter, North. The mother-daughter duo took to TikTok on Thursday, October 20, to share a clip that they created to ring in Kardashian’s 42nd birthday. “Moms birthday TikTok 🥳,” the reality star’s eldest child captioned a short video of the pair lip-syncing to “Remember” by Becky Hill and David Guetta.
CALIFORNIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Take Emme To Funeral For Close Friend Alongside Kim Kardashian

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Ben Affleck, 50, dressed in all black outfits while attending the funeral of their friend, JR Ridinger with Jennifer’s child, Emme, 13, in Miami, FL on Saturday night. The lovebirds held hands as they attended the event for the late 63-year-old millionaire businessman, who died of a pulmonary embolism aboard his yacht off the coast of Croatia in Sept. Jennifer wore a long sleeveless dress with matching open-toe heels and Ben wore a classic suit and tie with black shoes.
MIAMI, FL
Prevention

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Are Speechless Over Carrie Ann Inaba’s Corset Dress on TikTok

Carrie Ann Inaba might not be a contestant on Dancing With the Stars, but that doesn't mean her outfits don't rival those of folks competing in the ballroom. The 54-year-old judge of the Disney+ show blew fans away when she wore a stunning spaghetti strap in a TikTok posted by fellow DWTS judge Derek Hough. The clip featured the popular TikTok sound which highlighted their close friendship. What's more, it also gave them the opportunity to show off each other's sleek looks. Carrie Ann wore the show-stopping outfit for week three of season 31 during James Bond Night.
Footwear News

Kylie Jenner Strikes A Pose while Barefoot in Hook-Buttoned Silky Bodysuit and Balenciaga’s Crush Bag

Kylie Jenner took a turn for the sultry — with a high-fashion boost — in her latest series of Instagram photos. In a new photo dump on the social media platform, the “Kardashians” star posed in a bed while wearing a silky black bodysuit. The single piece featured an angular neckline and thin straps, complete with a brief-like hem. A line of hook-style buttons ran down its center, creating a lower-cut silhouette. Finishing Jenner’s ensemble was a jet-black manicure and pedicure. She also paired her outfit with Balenciaga’s $3,100 Crush bag, an oversized black crushed calfskin shoulder bag with aged gold chain hardware, adding a dramatic and minimalist finish; the style was notably the same that her older sister, Kim Kardashian, wore in the brand’s Winter 2022 campaign.
In Style

Megan Fox’s Skintight Denim Set Wasn’t Actually Denim at All

While jeggings may remain one of the most controversial Millennial-loved trends, maybe ever, Megan Fox just made a case for their return to the mainstream while taking the skintight pants to a whole new level. On Sunday, the actress shared a trio of photos on Instagram showcasing the full body-hugging...
Footwear News

Kerry Washington Pops in Watercolor Dress, Latex Gloves and Louboutins at Academy Museum Gala 2022

Kerry Washington took slick drama for a spin at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles. The “Confirmation” star arrived at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in a sheer Prabal Gurung dress. Styled by Law Roach, the sleek number featured a red, white and purple paint-streak-esque pattern across a halter-neck style. The ruched silhouette included black velvet upper trim, creating a cutout appearance and a plunging neckline. Long black latex gloves and diamond drop earrings completed Washington’s ensemble with a glamorously sultry finish. When it came to footwear, Washington’s ensemble was finished with a sleek set of Christian Louboutin pumps. Her style featured...
Footwear News

Footwear News

163K+
Followers
18K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy