Khloe Kardashian Sees Stars in Mesh Dress & Padlock Sandals on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Khloe Kardashian visited “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on NBC today. The reality TV star spoke with Kelly Clarkson about her surrogacy journey and her new baby boy, whose name she still won’t reveal.

For her interview, Kardashian wore a mesh Mugler midi dress. The long-sleeve $990 dress featured a ruched design with Mugler’s signature star printed all over. The television personality paired the look with wide gold hoops and a matching set of rings.

For her footwear, Kardashian opted for a pair of black Tom Ford sandals . These $1,290 leather heels feature a pointed toe and a gold padlock tied to the ankle strap. The heel of the shoe is also gold-toned to match the key detail. The 4-inch stilettos have become a staple for the designer brand.

The Good American owner kept her blond hair in a half-up style with soft waves cascading down her back. Her minimal makeup featured a cat-eye look with a light brown lip. This and every other stunning makeup look Kardashian has sported is created by hair stylist Andrew Fitzsimons and makeup artist Ash Kolm. The beauty duo has also created glamorous looks for her sister Kourtney Kardashian, Ariana Grande , and Megan Fox.

When it comes to fashion, Kardashian is always dressed to the nines. Kardashian is infamous for sporting a glamorous pair of footwear. The reality TV star usually gravitates towards stilettos and sandals from designer labels like Amina Muaddi, Christian Louboutin, and Cult Gaia. If she’s not making a press appearance, she will go for more of a casual shoe like sleek slides or comfortable sneakers from Nike or Yeezy.

