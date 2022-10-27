Read full article on original website
The Whole Truth
3d ago
6.6 Million for a BS Museum. 450 thousand for the homeless men women and children. Tell me there isn't something wrong with this picture!! Go Figure???
North Carolina lawmakers call for DOJ to investigate police search of college bus in South Carolina
Five North Carolina members of Congress are calling on the Department of Justice to investigate a police search of a Shaw University bus during Operation Rolling Thunder in Spartanburg County.
Votes face slew of candidates
LUMBERTON — Robeson County voters will go to the polls on Nov. 8 to choose from a large pack of hopefuls running for seats on the state
$2 million townhomes being developed under 'missing middle' housing efforts
17 high-end townhomes are being proposed and would be built on a 2.5 acre property in the Hayes Barton historic district in Raleigh.
This week in Robeson County history
100 Years Ago: On Oct. 30, 1922, the Robesonian reported on a meeting or white school teachers in a story he
Fayetteville City Council approves $450,000 plan for adding affordable housing in Murchison Corridor, entering next phase
The grant supports planning for more affordable housing in the city’s Murchison neighborhood. To carry out the plan, the city will need additional funding from a separate HUD grant.
Learning to live with water, again: Lumbee face hard decisions about nature and NC storms
ROBESON COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA — Clayton Dial’s family lived for 50 years on Bryants Circle, in a county with 50 swamps. Hurricanes came and water pooled, then drained away. Their homes never flooded. Then, in 2018, Hurricane Florence hit. “We heard it in the night,” he said. “It...
Who will control Wake school board? This race could be bellwether for others in NC.
The District 9 contest — featuring a candidate who marched in DC on Jan. 6 — could signal how well conservatives do statewide on Election Day.
Fact check: Did this NC state Senate candidate fail to pay $300,000 in taxes?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Few issues tend to sway voters quite like taxes: Who has to pay them, who doesn’t — and how high they are. CBS 17 is fact-checking a campaign ad that accuses Republican North Carolina Senate candidate Mark Cavaliero of failing to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes for his computer security business.
Cary Becomes the First City in North Carolina to Purchase Electric Mack Truck
In the fall of 2023, the Town of Cary, North Carolina, will be utilizing a heavy-duty fully-electric Mack truck for trash pickup - the first city in North Carolina to do so. Volvo Group announces in a press release that Cary has ordered a Mack LR Electric Class 8 refuse vehicle as part of the town's growing commitment to sustainability. The vehicle is equipped with an automatic side loader and will be used in residential areas for bin pickup.
North Carolina lawmakers call for DOJ investigation into Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office
RALEIGH, N.C. — More than two weeks after the president of a historically Black university said she was "outraged" about an Upstate traffic stop involving students and staff from her school, state lawmakers are calling for a federal investigation into the matter. Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright has also...
Tiny Home Program To Help Homeless Veterans in Fayetteville
In an effort to help homeless veterans in Fayetteville and the surrounding area, Off-Road Veteran Outreach has teamed up with the ServiceSource NC-Warrior Bridge program, to start a tiny home program. The Big Tiny Project is designed to provide transition housing for homeless or at-risk veterans. Off-Road Veteran Outreach acquired...
Construction to begin on Target shopping center
Moore 100 hosted guest speaker John Silverman on Oct. 27 in the Grand Ballroom at the Carolina Hotel in Pinehurst. Silverman is the managing principal of Midland Atlantic, developer of Morganton Park South in Southern Pines, which will includes a Target store. Construction on the $80 million investment begins next...
Proud Boys, pro-confederate protesters show up to Sanford LGBTQ+ event after organizers face death threats online
SANFORD, N.C. — Members of the far-right street fighting group known as the Proud Boys showed up to a LGBTQ+ brunch and fundraiser in Sanford on Sunday afternoon. Lindsey Knapp, organizer for the event at Hugger Mugger Brewing, told WRAL News the event has been highlighted by hate groups online.
'We're $86,000 in': Pool contractor ghosts NC customers leaves them with unfinished jobs
A Wake County homeowner is left with an unfinished job after paying thousands for backyard pool and he's not alone.
I-95 south reopens about 2 miles north of I-40 interchange in Johnston County
FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) — Interstate 95 South was closed again Sunday afternoon for about 90 minutes in Johnston County after the highway was closed in the same area late Saturday night for at least an hour. The crash on Sunday was reported around 2:35 p.m. about two miles...
Gov. Cooper offering $25K reward for info on North Carolina murders
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday announced that the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the deaths of Phillip Raymond Fulcher, 59 and his brother, William David Fulcher, 57. The brothers were […]
UNC, NCSU students urge N.C. Supreme Court to allow breach-of-contract suit to proceed
Students from N.C. State University and UNC-Chapel Hill are asking the state Supreme Court to allow their breach-of-contract lawsuit to move forward. Students Joseph Lannan and Landry Kuehn seek refunds of student fees paid for services their schools failed to provide during COVID-19 campus shutdowns. Students from North Carolina’s flagship...
Sources: Suspected Raleigh mass shooter soon to begin rehab
RALEIGH, N.C. — The medical condition of the suspected gunman in a Raleigh mass shooting continues to improve, sources tell WRAL News. Sources said 15-year-old Austin Thompson is at WakeMed, monitored by Raleigh police officers around the clock. That monitoring will continue when he begins physical rehabilitation, which sources said could be as soon as Friday.
Emission inspections to end in three North Carolina counties
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Vehicle owners in three North Carolina counties will soon no longer have to get yearly emissions tests. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will go into effect beginning November 1st. The affected counties are Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties.
A growing industrial region — as long as workers can be found
Several high-tech companies have announced they’re expanding in the region known as the Carolina Core, which stretches from the Triad southeast through the middle of the state to Fayetteville. Finding people to work at these companies could be a challenge, as manufacturing jobs have been among the hardest to...
