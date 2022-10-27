ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

The Whole Truth
3d ago

6.6 Million for a BS Museum. 450 thousand for the homeless men women and children. Tell me there isn't something wrong with this picture!! Go Figure???

cbs17

Fact check: Did this NC state Senate candidate fail to pay $300,000 in taxes?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Few issues tend to sway voters quite like taxes: Who has to pay them, who doesn’t — and how high they are. CBS 17 is fact-checking a campaign ad that accuses Republican North Carolina Senate candidate Mark Cavaliero of failing to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes for his computer security business.
RALEIGH, NC
James Tuliano

Cary Becomes the First City in North Carolina to Purchase Electric Mack Truck

In the fall of 2023, the Town of Cary, North Carolina, will be utilizing a heavy-duty fully-electric Mack truck for trash pickup - the first city in North Carolina to do so. Volvo Group announces in a press release that Cary has ordered a Mack LR Electric Class 8 refuse vehicle as part of the town's growing commitment to sustainability. The vehicle is equipped with an automatic side loader and will be used in residential areas for bin pickup.
CARY, NC
wkml.com

Tiny Home Program To Help Homeless Veterans in Fayetteville

In an effort to help homeless veterans in Fayetteville and the surrounding area, Off-Road Veteran Outreach has teamed up with the ServiceSource NC-Warrior Bridge program, to start a tiny home program. The Big Tiny Project is designed to provide transition housing for homeless or at-risk veterans. Off-Road Veteran Outreach acquired...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Construction to begin on Target shopping center

Moore 100 hosted guest speaker John Silverman on Oct. 27 in the Grand Ballroom at the Carolina Hotel in Pinehurst. Silverman is the managing principal of Midland Atlantic, developer of Morganton Park South in Southern Pines, which will includes a Target store. Construction on the $80 million investment begins next...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
FOX8 News

Gov. Cooper offering $25K reward for info on North Carolina murders

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday announced that the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the deaths of Phillip Raymond Fulcher, 59 and his brother, William David Fulcher, 57. The brothers were […]
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Sources: Suspected Raleigh mass shooter soon to begin rehab

RALEIGH, N.C. — The medical condition of the suspected gunman in a Raleigh mass shooting continues to improve, sources tell WRAL News. Sources said 15-year-old Austin Thompson is at WakeMed, monitored by Raleigh police officers around the clock. That monitoring will continue when he begins physical rehabilitation, which sources said could be as soon as Friday.
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Emission inspections to end in three North Carolina counties

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Vehicle owners in three North Carolina counties will soon no longer have to get yearly emissions tests. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will go into effect beginning November 1st. The affected counties are Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
wunc.org

A growing industrial region — as long as workers can be found

Several high-tech companies have announced they’re expanding in the region known as the Carolina Core, which stretches from the Triad southeast through the middle of the state to Fayetteville. Finding people to work at these companies could be a challenge, as manufacturing jobs have been among the hardest to...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
