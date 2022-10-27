Is Craig Carton right about the reasons for the Giants' Kadarius Toney trade?

Craig Carton is almost always right (just ask him), but it seems he has some fire behind his smoke about the Kadarius Toney trade.

Opening Thursday’s show just a couple hours after Kadarius Toney was dealt to Kansas City, Craig had this to say:

“The New York Giants got tired of whatever crap Kadarius Toney was shoveling behind the scenes. He hasn’t gotten on the field and we keep hearing about a hamstring issue, but Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll said enough’s enough, you’re not one of our guys, and he has been traded.”

Craig & Evan then discussed the parameters of the trade and whether or not it was more than could’ve been expected…and that’s when Carton said “watch him play this weekend” and broke down his thoughts on exactly what happened.

“Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll have no loyalty to anyone who was here before they got here, and if you’re not part of the solution, get out – but this clearly to me means that Toney, behind the scenes, was becoming a nuisance,” Craig said. “Not just because he couldn’t get on the field, but why would you give up a guy with explosive ability if he’s just hurt? They’re not going to say it, but you don’t give up a wide receiver if you need a wide receiver, and the one you’ve got is available to play from a health standpoint.”

We don’t know if Craig had checked Toney’s twitter feed before making those comments, but it seems as if in a back-handed way, Yung Joka spilled that there is indeed more than meets the eye:

He also deleted a Tweet that insinuated he was healthy, responding to someone who Tweeted a GIF of a WCW moment where Kevin Nash revealed he was faking an injury:

There’s clearly more to it than just injury and/or ill fit, but regardless, Kadarius Toney is now a Chief, and no longer Big Blue’s issue.

