John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have a lot going on with their respective careers and family lives, and they're trying to sell their NYC penthouse in the process. The estate has been on the market since at least Jan. 2022 and has yet to find a new owner, but the singer and supermodel are ready to part ways. They are prepping for the birth of their fourth child, two years after suffering a devastating loss two years ago when they lost their third child prematurely, a son they named Jack. Recently, the supermodel took to social media to announce that they are expecting again, and they both couldn't be happier. While they are one of Hollywood's most adorned couples now, they admit they had earlier dating woes. Reflecting on being married nearly a decade, Legend revealed during an episode of the On Purpose podcast that he wasn't as present in the beginning of their love journey. "I think I was more selfish then," John told Jay about the early days of their romance. "I wasn't a great partner at the beginning of our relationship," he said. Thankfully, things have turned around. It will be better for them if they can get this NYC pad sold.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO