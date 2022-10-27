Read full article on original website
Kodak Black Blasts Kanye West Over JAY-Z & Beyoncé Comments: ‘Yo Ass Batshit Crazy’
Kodak Black has called out Kanye West over his recent comments about JAY-Z and Beyoncé endorsing him for president. The Florida rapper took to Instagram Live on Thursday (October 20) to address Ye’s remarks in his controversial Drink Champs interview, where he said he’d be a shoo-in for the presidency if Hov and Bey supported him.
Kanye West Reacts To Losing ‘$2 Billion In One Day’ Following adidas Termination
Kanye West has returned to Instagram and reacted to losing “$2 billion in one day” after his adidas contract was terminated. The rap mogul took to social media on Thursday morning (October 27) to send a message to entertainment industry super agent Ari Emanuel after he called for companies to stop working with him.
Lizzo's Halloween Costume Is Causing Controversy
Lizzo drew fire from fans after dressing up as rapper Blueface's girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, for Halloween. The singer wore a costume on Oct. 28 meant to mimic Rock's look, including a missing tooth. However, the outfit has received considerable backlash online from those condemning it for appearing to make fun of someone they see as needing help. Rock and Blueface's public relationship has occasionally become volatile and even violent. Though Rock has retweeted/commented on Lizzo's videos in apparent support of the costume, the latest development in her relationship has intensified the criticism.
'Call Me Kat' Pays Tribute to Leslie Jordan in Emotional Video
The cast of Call Me Kat and their fans have been mourning the death of Leslie Jordan, and now the show has paid tribute to the late comedy actor in an emotional video. During Thursday night's episode of Call Me Kat, the show featured a memorial to Jordan, which showcased some of his most memorable scenes, as well as scenes from other Fox network shows he starred in or made an appearance on. The heartfelt montage ended with the company noting that Jordan is "forever a part of the Fox family."
Justin Bieber Targets Eminem on Social Media Over 'Modern Rap' Diss
Did Justin Bieber call out Eminem for being out of touch? The rapper's seemingly blanket diss of modern rap has ruffled a few feathers, even from fellow artists. Back in August 2019, Eminem (real name Marshall Mathers) released his surprise album, Kamikaze. It topped charts worldwide and saw the hip-hop veteran make a record-breaking comeback. However, in addition to backlash for using homophobic lyrics on tracks such as "Fall," Eminem also came under fire from Bieber for his lack of understanding of hip-hop's new breed. Eminem can be heard criticizing and dissing modern rappers by name in the album's opening track, "The Ringer," including Lil Yachty, Iggy Azalea, Lil Pump, Lil Xan, and Machine Gun Kelly, who fired back at Eminem's diss track with one of his own. "I heard your mumblin' but it's jumbled in mumbo-jumbo / The era that I'm from will pummel you, that's what it's comin' to / What the fuck you're gonna do when you run into it? / I'm gonna crumble you and I'll take a number two," Eminem raps.
See Photos of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Luxurious $18M NYC Penthouse
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have a lot going on with their respective careers and family lives, and they're trying to sell their NYC penthouse in the process. The estate has been on the market since at least Jan. 2022 and has yet to find a new owner, but the singer and supermodel are ready to part ways. They are prepping for the birth of their fourth child, two years after suffering a devastating loss two years ago when they lost their third child prematurely, a son they named Jack. Recently, the supermodel took to social media to announce that they are expecting again, and they both couldn't be happier. While they are one of Hollywood's most adorned couples now, they admit they had earlier dating woes. Reflecting on being married nearly a decade, Legend revealed during an episode of the On Purpose podcast that he wasn't as present in the beginning of their love journey. "I think I was more selfish then," John told Jay about the early days of their romance. "I wasn't a great partner at the beginning of our relationship," he said. Thankfully, things have turned around. It will be better for them if they can get this NYC pad sold.
'Love & Hip Hop' Legends Reuniting for New Special
Love & Hip Hop has been a staple in reality television since the New York franchise first premiered in 2011. The Mona Scott-Young-created and executive-produced show chronicles the lives of men and women in hip-hop and their romantic and business relationships as they unfold. Since the mothership series, the show has branched out into Atlanta, Hollywood, and Miami. There have also been failed attempts to center in Houston. Throughout the years, dozens of cast members have come and gone and now fans will be able to catch up on what they've been doing since their exits from the show. Love & Hip Hop: Where Are They Now?, a four-part specia, will premiere on Monday, Oct. 31 at 10 p.m. ET., following an episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta at 8 p.m. ET.
