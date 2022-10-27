ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Abilene Cooper eyes playoff berth with Lubbock High coming to town

LUBBOCK HIGH (2-6, 0-3) AT COOPER (4-4, 2-1)

7 p.m. Friday ✮ Shotwell Stadium

What’s riding on the game: Cooper can clinch a playoff berth for the 16th straight season with a win and set up a showdown with Wylie for a share of the District 2-5A Division II next week at Sandifer Stadium. Lubbock High has been eliminated from playoff contention. Cooper is 8-0 all-time against the Westerners – the last meeting a 49-14 decision in 2019. The Coogs have outscored Lubbock 395-47 in the series. Fans can listen to the game at live.abileneisd.org on any web browser or by clicking on the AISD Live button in the Abilene ISD mobile app. The game also will be streamed live on the AISD Live platform and on the AISD Live Facebook page at facebook.com/aisdlive.

Last week: Wylie blasted Lubbock High 43-0 in Abilene .Cooper also posted a shutout, blanking Plainview 45-0 in Plainview.

Scouting Lubbock High: The Westerners, who have lost five consecutive games, are averaging 251.9 yards (181.2 rushing/117.6 passing) and 17.8 points per game. They are giving up a league-worst 422.8 yards (222.1 rushing/200.6 passing) and 43.4 points. Ivan McGwier (70-118-6, 859 yards, 4 TDs) and Kylor Petrowski (22-44-3, 272 yards, 2 TD) have been splitting the QB duties. Keith Ramirez (55-355, 7 TDs) is the leading rusher. Harley Rojas (25-308) is the leading receiver.

Cougars update: Cooper is averaging 351.4 yards (128.2 rushing/223.1 passing) and 30.5 points per game. The Coogs are allowing 313 (116.7 rushing/196.2 passing) and 29.4 points. Senior QB Chris Warren (141-238-9, 1,711 yards, 15 TDs, 3rd best in district) passed Chris Hall (1,688 yards in 2003) for the 26th best passing season in Cooper history. Warren has 3,180 yards for his career – good for 14th in program history. Sophomore RB Danie Bray (69-442, 7 TDs) is fifth in the district in rushing. Cam Herron (43-492, 5 TDs) and D’Andre Ralston (39-454, 5 TDs) fifth and sixth in the district in receiving yards.

What the Cougars need to do to win: Cooper, which hasn’t won three consecutive games this season, can’t have a letdown. The Coogs need to put the Westerners away early and build momentum for the playoffs.

Joey D. Richards’ prediction: Cooper 45, Lubbock High 7

