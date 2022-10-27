ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Abilene High faces Amarillo High with seeding at stake, momentum for playoffs

ABILENE HIGH (4-5, 3-2) AT AMARILLO HIGH (3-5, 1-3)

4 p.m. Friday ✮ Dick Bivens Stadium, Amarillo

What’s riding on the game: Abilene High already has y clinched a playoff and can nail down the No. 3 seed with a victory in the Eagles’ final District 2-5A Division I game. Amarillo High is tied with Lubbock Coronado for fifth and a game back of Amarillo Caprock for the fourth and final playoff berth. The Sandies beat Caprock 56-20 but lost to Coronado 26-17. The Eagles are 10-10 all-time against the Sandies, including 5-1 in playoff games. This is the first meeting since the Eagles won a first-round playoff game 14-7 in 2001. You have to go back to 1957 before the previous meeting. They first met in 1922. Fans can listen to the game at live.abileneisd.org on any web browser or by clicking on the AISD Live button in the Abilene ISD mobile app. The game also will be streamed live on the AISD Live platform and on the AISD Live Facebook page at facebook.com/aisdlive.

Last week: Amarillo High had a bye last week after losing to Coronado at home the previous week. Abilene High clubbed Coronado 35-14 in Abilene.

Scouting Amarillo High: The Sandies, who have lost two straight games, haven’t missed the playoffs since going 5-5 in 2008, and they had gone two rounds deep the previous three years. The Sandies are averaging 298.8 yards (92.8 rushing/206 passing) and 28 points per game. They are giving up 31.2 points. Mason Graham (119-202-9) has thrown for 1,648 yards and 18 TDs. Jameson Garcia (33-499, 7 TDs) and Connor Haelzle (28-376, 3 TDs) are the leading receivers. Pius Vokes (68-406, 3 TDs) is the leading rusher.

Eagles update: Freshman QB Brayden Henry made his first varsity start last week and ran for 106 yards and 2 TDs on eight carries. While his passing numbers aren’t great (1-7-0, 7 yards), he is already second on the team in rushing (19-161, 2 TDs) behind Antoine “Bam” Rashaw (130-600, 2 TDs). Junior QB Dylan Slack (115-193-10, 1,084 yards, 11 TDs) is the leading passer. Senior WR Austin Wood (28-212, 1 TD), junior WR Brelon Badon (14-197, 1 TD) and sophomore WR Ryland Bradford (9-141, 1 TD) are the leading receivers. Junior LB Bryce Neves (65, 39 solo), senior DB Noah Hatcher (61, 31 solo) and senior LB Kevion Williams (60, 28 solo) are the leading tacklers.

What the Eagles need to do to win: The defense has been fantastic this season, and it must continue to shut down opponents and get turnovers. The offense doesn’t have to be flashy, just efficient and productive – especially when given a short field or in the red zone.

Joey D. Richards’ prediction: AHS 30, Amarillo High 24

