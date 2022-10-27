What Will They Wear Next? Beyoncé, La La, Kim K, Ciara & Other Scream Queens’ Hottest Halloween Costumes

It’s no secret that celebs LOVE Halloween with some of the hottest names in Hollywood consistently serving spooky and sexy slays year after year.

The costumes are getting more and more creative as some stars enlist stylists, and designers to orchestrate their extravagant outfits, and with the holiday just days away we’re anticipating what’s to come.

Beyoncé has been killing the costume game throughout the years…

and Heidi Klum holds the crown as the ultimate Halloween Scream Queen.

While the supermodel may be known for her over-the-top Halloween holiday styling, we’ve put together a list of celebs who at least TRY to give her a run for her money. These ladies’ looks are definitely no tricks, all treats!

Check out some standouts below.

Beyoncé (Lil Kim – 2017)

In an homage to rap legend Lil Kim, Bey dressed up in a few of Kim’s iconic looks from the 90s, including the Missy Elliott “I Can’t Stand The Rain” video while Jay Z dressed up as Biggie Smalls.

Beyoncé – (Flo Jo – 2018)

Legendary Jamaican track star Florence Joyner earned her flowers and a nod from Queen Bey in 2018. Beyoncé dressed as Flo Jo at the 1988 U.S. Olympic trials, where she set the world record for the women’s 100-meter sprint.

Also, we’d be remiss not to mention that in 2016 she had Jay Z dressed like the Ken doll to her Barbie while Blue was an adorable Michael Jackson.

Ciara (Janet Jackson – 2020, Beyonce 2019)

In 2020 Ciara enlisted her hubby Russell Wilson for an epic couple’s costume. The duo was dressed as Busta Rhymes and Janet Jackson from the Hype Williams-directed “What’s It Gonna Be?!” music video.

The 2020 costumes came after the Wilsons dressed as Jay and Bey in 2019 and even dropped an amazing accompanying music video.

La La Anthony (Silver Sable – 2020)

In 2020, La La pulled up to NYC’s Vandal nightclub in a skin-tight chrome and silver bodysuit looking every bit of stunning! The actress partied among the likes of Mack Wilds, Terrence J., and Carmelo Anthony who dressed up as Michael Myers.

While talking to ESSENCE about her costume she explained:

“Silver Sable has a reputation of being a leader and hunter of criminals often hired by other heroes when they can’t get the job done themselves! She’s the leader of her own posse -the Wild Pack- and is a total boss and overall strong woman, so naturally, I was inspired.”

La La Anthony (Maleficent – 2019)

For her annual bash with Lenny S, La La slayed as Maleficent.

La La used prosthetics and intricate makeup to pull off this super villainous super sexy look.

Kim Kardashian (Cher–2021)

Now, we all know Kimberly Kardashian likes to break the net and do it for the gram. In 2021 she was the Cher to Jonathan Cheban’s Sonny in an ab-baring ensemble.

The Scream Queen is already in the Halloween spirit as she recently decorated the entryway to her house with spooky skeleton trees.

What do YOU think the spooky season-lover will wear this year?

See some standout Kim K Halloween looks below.

Tabria Majors

An undisputed Scream Queen, model Tabria Majors consistently flaunts her bodacious baaawdy for Halloween and pulls off infamous looks. Tabria’s celebrated Ciara with “Cilloween” and King Bey with an epic “Beylloween” compilation.

NOBODY does the holiday like her, take a look!

Heidi Klum

We couldn’t close out the list before showing you exactly why Heidi Klum holds the Hollywood Halloween Scream Queen crown.

Heidi Klum has been known as the ultimate Scream Queen since she began hosting her famous Halloween party 22 years ago. The model always goes above and beyond when it comes to her Halloween celebration and she takes it VERY, very seriously.

From sitting 8 hours in a makeup chair…

to getting others to join in the antics, Heidi has been the reigning Scream Queen for decades for a reason. Let’s take a look at some of her most infamous looks.

Which of these Scream Queens had your favorite Halloween look?