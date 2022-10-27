ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedona, AZ

Today’s Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: It’s Coming For You

 3 days ago

… Halloween is just around the corner and already, if you check the skies and look around, signs of the impending haunting are beginning to appear. Looking at the photo above it appears that a very large raptor is approaching Sedona from the north east … a trail of destruction impending? likely we will not know until Monday when the haunting is in full force.

You might want to check out the Osprey below as rumor has it that he is traveling north from Lake Pleasant to participate in the festivities too. Methinks it might be wise to stay indoors until all is past … soon!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lDMdI_0ip8Wbbg00

My friend Paul Kanter, his wife and a bunch of other artists are hosting an Art Garden Gallery Fall Fest at 230 Morgan Drive in the Village beginning October 28th and running through the weekend. Beautiful work in many forms of media beginning at 10A each day closing at 5P. Check it out at www.artgardengallery.com

Another fabulous day has wrapped and time for to call it a night too. Back on Monday and please treat yourself to the joy of spending time with friends and family … and smile!

Cheers,

Ted

Though work bring naught of power
nor wealth
Spare me from want of common needs,

And give a share of manly health,

A few good friends of honest deeds;

And till death’s peaceful; slumber nears
A life of undishonored years.

excerpt from Work by Max Ehrmann

###

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CW2LN_0ip8Wbbg00

The easiest way to reach Mr. Grussing is by email: ted@tedgrussing.com

In addition to sales of photographs already taken Ted does special shoots for patrons on request and also does air-to-air photography for those who want photographs of their airplanes in flight. All special photographic sessions are billed on an hourly basis.

Ted also does one-on-one workshops for those interested in learning the techniques he uses.  By special arrangement Ted will do one-on-one aerial photography workshops which will include actual photo sessions in the air.

More about Ted Grussing

This post Today's Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: It's Coming For You originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .

Comments / 0

 

